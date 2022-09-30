Read full article on original website
Related
statepress.com
Andi Kreiling's choice between ASU volleyball and swimming
Many high school athletes have aspirations to go to a Division I school playing their favorite sport, but not many have the ability to go to the highest league in multiple sports. Andi Kreiling, a sophomore middle blocker in volleyball, had aspirations of playing two sports in her college career....
statepress.com
Opinion: There are five obvious candidates for ASU's next football coach
ASU fired Herm Edwards as its football coach after a horrifying loss to Eastern Michigan at home on Sept. 17. Now, with a full season still ahead, ASU must start the process of finding and hiring a new football coach. There are plenty of names circulating, with some of them...
statepress.com
The shade shortage: ASU's efforts and struggles to shield students in the Valley of the Sun
Walking across ASU’s Tempe campus in the scorching heat is by far the worst part of my Tuesdays — the day my lab in the Walton Center on the east side of campus requires me to trek nearly a mile in grueling triple-digit heat. My journey begins when...
statepress.com
Olympic sports roundup: Vincent Mauri takes first in cross country meet at UA
The Sun Devils opened the season in Georgia at the Gabrielsen Natatorium on Sept. 30. The men split their contest with the Georgia Bulldogs and defeated the Missouri Tigers while the women fought hard, but were unsuccessful in the end. The final scores from the men's team were 46-44 and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
statepress.com
ASU hockey drops both games of opening series against No. 5 Minnesota Duluth
ASU hockey wrapped up its season-opening series this weekend against a tough University of Minnesota Duluth squad, who came in ranked fifth in the country. The Bulldogs took both games from the Sun Devils, winning game one 3-2 in overtime and game two 4-1. Game one saw the Sun Devils...
statepress.com
State Press Play: ASU welcomes newly opened California Center
ASU welcomes a new campus...in California. Plus, Attorney General Mark Brnovich is taking aim at student loan forgiveness, and Prop. 308 looks to give Dreamers in-state tuition. Join hosts Sonya Sheptunov and Naomi Dubovis as they explain this week's biggest ASU news stories on "State Press Play." State Press podcast...
statepress.com
Clery Report: Crime across ASU increased in 2021 from 2020
The number of non-drug and non-alcohol-related crimes reported from all four main ASU campuses increased in 2021 from 2020, according to ASU's 2022 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published Friday. The report, which is mandated by the Clery Act, reported that the recorded crimes that took place on ASU's...
statepress.com
ASU begins official welcome events for newly opened California Center
LOS ANGELES: The University kicked off a series of events Monday to introduce to its Los Angeles-based ASU community its California Center. The space is located in the newly renovated historic Herald Examiner Building in downtown LA, which once housed the Los Angeles Herald Examiner daily newspaper. ASU announced the move into the building in 2018 and it opened last fall.
RELATED PEOPLE
statepress.com
Queer Zine Party: ASU students explore queer history through art
Ever heard of zines? Maybe if you’ve seen a '90s documentary or two lately. Or if you are involved in an LGBTQ+ club on campus. If you haven’t heard of them yet, you will. The art form has fallen out of circulation in recent years, but it’s making a huge comeback, especially at ASU.
Comments / 0