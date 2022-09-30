ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

statepress.com

Andi Kreiling's choice between ASU volleyball and swimming

Many high school athletes have aspirations to go to a Division I school playing their favorite sport, but not many have the ability to go to the highest league in multiple sports. Andi Kreiling, a sophomore middle blocker in volleyball, had aspirations of playing two sports in her college career....
TEMPE, AZ
statepress.com

State Press Play: ASU welcomes newly opened California Center

ASU welcomes a new campus...in California. Plus, Attorney General Mark Brnovich is taking aim at student loan forgiveness, and Prop. 308 looks to give Dreamers in-state tuition. Join hosts Sonya Sheptunov and Naomi Dubovis as they explain this week's biggest ASU news stories on "State Press Play." State Press podcast...
TEMPE, AZ
statepress.com

Clery Report: Crime across ASU increased in 2021 from 2020

The number of non-drug and non-alcohol-related crimes reported from all four main ASU campuses increased in 2021 from 2020, according to ASU's 2022 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published Friday. The report, which is mandated by the Clery Act, reported that the recorded crimes that took place on ASU's...
TEMPE, AZ
statepress.com

ASU begins official welcome events for newly opened California Center

LOS ANGELES: The University kicked off a series of events Monday to introduce to its Los Angeles-based ASU community its California Center. The space is located in the newly renovated historic Herald Examiner Building in downtown LA, which once housed the Los Angeles Herald Examiner daily newspaper. ASU announced the move into the building in 2018 and it opened last fall.
LOS ANGELES, CA
statepress.com

Queer Zine Party: ASU students explore queer history through art

Ever heard of zines? Maybe if you’ve seen a '90s documentary or two lately. Or if you are involved in an LGBTQ+ club on campus. If you haven’t heard of them yet, you will. The art form has fallen out of circulation in recent years, but it’s making a huge comeback, especially at ASU.
TEMPE, AZ

