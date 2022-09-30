Read full article on original website
msuexponent.com
First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park to host Montana Conversations series with Lailani Upham
GREAT FALLS – First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will host the Montana Conversations program “Storytelling: The Power to Connect Our World” with Lailani Upham on Oct. 8. The free program will begin at 1 p.m. in the park’s classroom and is open to the public.
How did September 2022 compare to other Septembers in Great Falls?
How did September 2022 compare to other Septembers in Great Falls regarding temperatures and precipitation?
Montana’s Amazing Technicolor Tree: Can You “Beleaf” the Autumn Colors?
This incredibly colorful tree is hiding in plain sight and you might drive by it every day if you're in downtown Bozeman. According to the Farmer's Almanac, Montana's weather is supposed to be about as "normal" as possible during October of 2022. Not sure what normal means around here but since we didn't have a single hard freeze in Bozeman during September, I'd bet October may have some surprises for us.
Massive hail falls on southern & eastern Utah
Residents in some parts of southwestern and central-eastern Utah were pelted with massive hailstones Sunday afternoon.
Beautiful Montana Cabin For Under $300k? Yep, But There’s A Catch
Dream of owning a home in or around Bozeman? You're not alone. Now, what if that house was in the beautiful Hyalite Canyon? This area is developed, highly sought out, and has some of the most beautiful scenery in the state. Now, what if there was a cabin for sale...
Out and About: Townsend Fall Fest and a look at the moon in the 'Big Sky'
In this week's edition of out and about, Townsend Fall Fest is back and great views of the moon under the big sky can be had on Saturday.
Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species
Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species It started with a random photo of the Top Notch Lunch sign in Great Falls. Originally an ice cream parlor, the sign was added in 1938 when the place became a diner. As I sat in a booth near the back of the cafe, enjoying a sloppy joe that was too big to pick up, I knew this sign was just the beginning. ...
yourbigsky.com
Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana
The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
Celebrating 4-H Week with Jane Wolery, Montana 4-H Foundation Executive Director
During my 24th consecutive Teton County 4-H Fair in 2022, I had the pleasure of working with a new colleague and friend who was less than four months into her service as an MSU Extension Agent. She was visiting Teton County to gain experience. She is probably the youngest hire on record, having started at age 20. By contrast, when I arrived in Teton County, I was 30 years old, had taught and been a school counselor for five years and had been an Extension Educator in Sheridan, Wyoming for nearly three years. She is the age of my daughters.
Distinctly Montana's 5 Favorite State Parks
Distinctly Montana's 5 Favorite State Parks Thanks to the creation of the Montana State Parks system in 1939, residents and visitors alike have been able to hike up, swim through, camp within, and just bask in the grandeur that is Montana for 81 years now. Today, there are 55 state parks, each worthy of admiration and exploration. Here is a snapshot of five of them. ...
The vanishing Montana worth fighting for
In autumn, that mournful season that stifles the lighthearted sounds of summer and, against the green of Douglas fir and Ponderosa pine, light up the Seeley-Swan Valley like a votive-filled cathedral in Rome. It’s something to behold as you stand in awe of the magic wand of nature, whose invisible hand has crafted an infrastructure […] The post The vanishing Montana worth fighting for appeared first on Daily Montanan.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
Bannack Montana Is Having a Super Scary Halloween Ghost Show
The Ghost Town of Bannack, Montana, is set to come to life this Halloween with an exciting and spooky "Ghost Walk". The town of Bannack, Montana, is the best preserved Ghost Town in the state. Bannack State Park, located just outside of Dillion is the site of Montana's first bustling gold rush due to its first discovery in July of 1862. In just over a year the town's population boomed to over 3000 people. Just like most gold rush towns, however, as soon as the gold ran dry, so did the population.
NBCMontana
Showers to continue for some today, a clearing trend begins Sunday
A slow moving low pressure system continues to bring wrap-around showers to the area today. Precipitation totals with these showers will be light. These showers should continue through the evening, especially in southwestern Montana. Temperatures today will top out in the 50s and 60s where rain and cloud cover are present, but in areas where the sun is out, those temperatures could rise into the 70s. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s and 40s.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Montana
Couples who are seeking a unique and outdoorsy vacation experience will truly get their fill of stunning wildlife, countryside and mountain air when they travel to Montana. Montana is full of forests, mountains, and shimmering blue lakes. For a vacation experience, couples will be able to find quiet bed and breakfast inns nestled in small mountain towns, or really escape into the wilderness with a mountain lodge.
NBCMontana
One more day of clouds and spotty showers before fantastic weather returns Monday
A broad, slow moving low pressure system will begin to shift east and move out of the area Sunday taking most of the rain with it. Spotty showers along the Continental Divide and in the higher elevations of western Montana cannot be ruled out , however. Cloud cover will also be slow to clear, and this will keep temperatures in west central and southwestern Montana cool. Afternoon highs here will be in the 50s and 60s. Northwestern Montana will see more sunshine this afternoon, and as a result, temperatures should rise slightly warmer into the upper 60s and 70s. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s and 40s. Morning patchy fog will be possible in our valley locations Monday morning.
explorebigsky.com
Section of Beartooth Highway temporarily closed for winter weather
A section of the Beartooth Highway, U.S. Highway 212, between Long Lake barricade and the Montana/Wyoming border temporarily closed at 8 a.m. on Sept. 30 due to anticipated winter weather conditions, according to a Thursday evening press release from Yellowstone National Park. The temporary closure follows forecasting of heavy snow...
Stephanie Quayle: Montana’s Most Successful Living Country Artist
Some of the most successful musicians to ever crack a mic or strum a guitar come from Big Sky country; Huey Lewis and Charlie Pride come to mind. Montana is proud of its representatives in the arts, and the brightest country music star from the Treasure State is no exception. Stephanie Quayle, who hails from Bozeman and still lives in Montana, is the state's most successful living country music artist and spoke with me about her recently-released 6th album as well as how much she connects her music with her home state.
The Clever Way This Montana Town Slows Down Speeding Traffic
This idea is genius and should probably be used more by small towns. If you have been to Lakeside, Montana, you might have noticed a well-positioned police vehicle on Highway 93 as you are entering town. This cop car works to slow vehicles down as they enter the town and make them aware of their surroundings.
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in the state of Montana and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana.
