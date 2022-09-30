ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fergus County, MT

Comments / 1

Related
KX News

Montana judge rules recent tighter state voting laws are unconstitutional

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge struck down as unconstitutional three laws that restricted voting in the state, saying there was no evidence of the widespread voter fraud the 2021 Republican-sponsored laws were ostensibly targeting. The laws ended same-day voter registration, imposed new identification requirements on students, and restricted third-party ballot collections. The laws […]
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Eastern district candidates face off in debate in Great Falls

Independent congressional candidate Gary Buchanan told Incumbent Rep. Matt Rosendale that his position on firearms taxing cost him an endorsement from the Montana Sportsman Alliance. “Even the NRA, Matt, is against you on this,” said Buchanan. But Republican Rosendale said firearms were the “only right that we have that gets taxed.” Democrat Penny Ronning took […] The post Eastern district candidates face off in debate in Great Falls appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GREAT FALLS, MT
K96 FM

Celebrating 4-H Week with Jane Wolery, Montana 4-H Foundation Executive Director

During my 24th consecutive Teton County 4-H Fair in 2022, I had the pleasure of working with a new colleague and friend who was less than four months into her service as an MSU Extension Agent. She was visiting Teton County to gain experience. She is probably the youngest hire on record, having started at age 20. By contrast, when I arrived in Teton County, I was 30 years old, had taught and been a school counselor for five years and had been an Extension Educator in Sheridan, Wyoming for nearly three years. She is the age of my daughters.
TETON COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewistown, MT
Crime & Safety
County
Fergus County, MT
State
Montana State
City
Lewistown, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Daily Montanan

Montana health officials aim to boost oversight of nonprofit hospitals’ giving

Montana health officials are proposing to oversee and set standards for the charitable contributions that nonprofit hospitals make in their communities each year to justify their access to millions of dollars in tax exemptions. The proposal is part of a package of legislation that the state Department of Public Health and Human Services will ask […] The post Montana health officials aim to boost oversight of nonprofit hospitals’ giving appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Distinctly Montana

Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species

Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species It started with a random photo of the Top Notch Lunch sign in Great Falls. Originally an ice cream parlor, the sign was added in 1938 when the place became a diner. As I sat in a booth near the back of the cafe, enjoying a sloppy joe that was too big to pick up, I knew this sign was just the beginning. ...
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

What is on this ballot for the general election in Montana?

Residents across Montana are gearing up for the general election on November 8, 2022. Several ballot issues are qualified this year and other submitted ballot issues for this election. One of the qualified issues on the ballot is HB167, an act that the Montana Legislature referred: The Born Alive Infant...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Attorney General#City Police#Politics Courts#Politics State#The Fergus County Sheriff
Daily Montanan

The vanishing Montana worth fighting for

In autumn, that mournful season that stifles the lighthearted sounds of summer and, against the green of Douglas fir and Ponderosa pine, light up the Seeley-Swan Valley like a votive-filled cathedral in Rome. It’s something to behold as you stand in awe of the magic wand of nature, whose invisible hand has crafted an infrastructure […] The post The vanishing Montana worth fighting for appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Distinctly Montana

Distinctly Montana's 5 Favorite State Parks

Distinctly Montana's 5 Favorite State Parks Thanks to the creation of the Montana State Parks system in 1939, residents and visitors alike have been able to hike up, swim through, camp within, and just bask in the grandeur that is Montana for 81 years now. Today, there are 55 state parks, each worthy of admiration and exploration. Here is a snapshot of five of them.  ...
MONTANA STATE
Post Register

Montana hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The animal was among more than a dozen dogs that...
KALISPELL, MT
Stillwater County News

Bear activity up around Stillwater

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Game Warden Paul Luepke said this week that he is getting five to 10 times as many calls about bears this year in Stillwater County than he did last year. Some theories for the increase in calls include 2 years of drought that have led...
STILLWATER COUNTY, MT
bozemanmagazine.com

Top 10 Montana Ghost Towns

Looking for a certified scare or paranormal encounter to spice up your spooky season this October? Exploring some of Montana’s ghost towns can be a great way to seek some thrills while learning about the state’s unique history. If you’re itching for a road trip and have some time on your hands, check out any of the following destinations to give yourself a scary good time!
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Montana Wildfire Update for September 30

The National Interagency Fire Center reported 23 wildland fires in Montana on Thursday. Cool temperatures are expected to spread east and south from the pacific northwest coming through Central Montana and the Northern Greater Basin. Some of the fires are showing minimal growth or have been successfully contained. The current...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

A simple word change, or a larger scheme to undercut public education in Montana?

Montanans can be forgiven for not being outraged at the fight brewing within the Montana Board of Education. The difference between the use of the word “equality” and “equity” seems like a semantic parlor game. And while the concepts are related, important and deeply rooted in our lexicon of what it means to be an […] The post A simple word change, or a larger scheme to undercut public education in Montana? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy