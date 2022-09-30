Read full article on original website
Montana judge rules recent tighter state voting laws are unconstitutional
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge struck down as unconstitutional three laws that restricted voting in the state, saying there was no evidence of the widespread voter fraud the 2021 Republican-sponsored laws were ostensibly targeting. The laws ended same-day voter registration, imposed new identification requirements on students, and restricted third-party ballot collections. The laws […]
Eastern district candidates face off in debate in Great Falls
Independent congressional candidate Gary Buchanan told Incumbent Rep. Matt Rosendale that his position on firearms taxing cost him an endorsement from the Montana Sportsman Alliance. “Even the NRA, Matt, is against you on this,” said Buchanan. But Republican Rosendale said firearms were the “only right that we have that gets taxed.” Democrat Penny Ronning took […] The post Eastern district candidates face off in debate in Great Falls appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Celebrating 4-H Week with Jane Wolery, Montana 4-H Foundation Executive Director
During my 24th consecutive Teton County 4-H Fair in 2022, I had the pleasure of working with a new colleague and friend who was less than four months into her service as an MSU Extension Agent. She was visiting Teton County to gain experience. She is probably the youngest hire on record, having started at age 20. By contrast, when I arrived in Teton County, I was 30 years old, had taught and been a school counselor for five years and had been an Extension Educator in Sheridan, Wyoming for nearly three years. She is the age of my daughters.
First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park to host Montana Conversations series with Lailani Upham
GREAT FALLS – First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will host the Montana Conversations program “Storytelling: The Power to Connect Our World” with Lailani Upham on Oct. 8. The free program will begin at 1 p.m. in the park’s classroom and is open to the public.
Montana health officials aim to boost oversight of nonprofit hospitals’ giving
Montana health officials are proposing to oversee and set standards for the charitable contributions that nonprofit hospitals make in their communities each year to justify their access to millions of dollars in tax exemptions. The proposal is part of a package of legislation that the state Department of Public Health and Human Services will ask […] The post Montana health officials aim to boost oversight of nonprofit hospitals’ giving appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species
Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species It started with a random photo of the Top Notch Lunch sign in Great Falls. Originally an ice cream parlor, the sign was added in 1938 when the place became a diner. As I sat in a booth near the back of the cafe, enjoying a sloppy joe that was too big to pick up, I knew this sign was just the beginning. ...
Beautiful Montana Cabin For Under $300k? Yep, But There’s A Catch
Dream of owning a home in or around Bozeman? You're not alone. Now, what if that house was in the beautiful Hyalite Canyon? This area is developed, highly sought out, and has some of the most beautiful scenery in the state. Now, what if there was a cabin for sale...
What is on this ballot for the general election in Montana?
Residents across Montana are gearing up for the general election on November 8, 2022. Several ballot issues are qualified this year and other submitted ballot issues for this election. One of the qualified issues on the ballot is HB167, an act that the Montana Legislature referred: The Born Alive Infant...
The Clever Way This Montana Town Slows Down Speeding Traffic
This idea is genius and should probably be used more by small towns. If you have been to Lakeside, Montana, you might have noticed a well-positioned police vehicle on Highway 93 as you are entering town. This cop car works to slow vehicles down as they enter the town and make them aware of their surroundings.
The vanishing Montana worth fighting for
In autumn, that mournful season that stifles the lighthearted sounds of summer and, against the green of Douglas fir and Ponderosa pine, light up the Seeley-Swan Valley like a votive-filled cathedral in Rome. It’s something to behold as you stand in awe of the magic wand of nature, whose invisible hand has crafted an infrastructure […] The post The vanishing Montana worth fighting for appeared first on Daily Montanan.
How did September 2022 compare to other Septembers in Great Falls?
How did September 2022 compare to other Septembers in Great Falls regarding temperatures and precipitation?
EPA announces cleanup of Montana Superfund site
The Atlantic Richfield Company has agreed to complete its cleanup of the Anaconda Smelter Superfund Site in Montana, which has suffered from severe pollution and water contamination.
Distinctly Montana's 5 Favorite State Parks
Distinctly Montana's 5 Favorite State Parks Thanks to the creation of the Montana State Parks system in 1939, residents and visitors alike have been able to hike up, swim through, camp within, and just bask in the grandeur that is Montana for 81 years now. Today, there are 55 state parks, each worthy of admiration and exploration. Here is a snapshot of five of them. ...
Are you required to have a front license plate on your vehicle? Here’s what Idaho law says
(Idaho Statesman) — Over the weekend, we answered a question that had Idaho drivers questioning whether they’re driving legally or not when they’re in downtown Boise: Can you turn left onto a one-way street on a red light?. Now we’re answering another confusing question that could one...
Montana hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The animal was among more than a dozen dogs that...
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Oct. 3, 2022
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.
Bear activity up around Stillwater
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Game Warden Paul Luepke said this week that he is getting five to 10 times as many calls about bears this year in Stillwater County than he did last year. Some theories for the increase in calls include 2 years of drought that have led...
Top 10 Montana Ghost Towns
Looking for a certified scare or paranormal encounter to spice up your spooky season this October? Exploring some of Montana’s ghost towns can be a great way to seek some thrills while learning about the state’s unique history. If you’re itching for a road trip and have some time on your hands, check out any of the following destinations to give yourself a scary good time!
Montana Wildfire Update for September 30
The National Interagency Fire Center reported 23 wildland fires in Montana on Thursday. Cool temperatures are expected to spread east and south from the pacific northwest coming through Central Montana and the Northern Greater Basin. Some of the fires are showing minimal growth or have been successfully contained. The current...
A simple word change, or a larger scheme to undercut public education in Montana?
Montanans can be forgiven for not being outraged at the fight brewing within the Montana Board of Education. The difference between the use of the word “equality” and “equity” seems like a semantic parlor game. And while the concepts are related, important and deeply rooted in our lexicon of what it means to be an […] The post A simple word change, or a larger scheme to undercut public education in Montana? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
