HomeTown Dairy Packaging Redesign
HomeTown is a new brand in the dairy market category in Indonesia and is one of the new brands that are quite agile in the market. HomeTown dairy’s unique selling value is fresh dairy products directly from the farm with a certain level of pasteurization, making HomeTown the highest quality dairy product in Indonesia.
PLANTY PACKAGING
An Egyptian store specializing in the sale of plants, and the project includes a limited edition of packaging during Egypt’s coverage of the World Climate Conference in Sharm El Sheikh. The project was built and directed specifically for KIDS who must be made aware of the importance of preserving...
Ketri Wines
Ketri is a new Bulgarian wine brand with Thracian roots. In the language of the ancient Thracians, Ketri means 4. There are also four people behind this new venture – two sisters and their husbands. Lovers and professionals in wine, they decided to create their own selection of wines made in Bulgaria, as the ambition of the brand extends far beyond our native territory.
TREF premium lager beer
TREF is a premium lager for young people who like naturally produced, drinkable beer. As a new product on the market, communication, and design maximize the name’s visibility and draw attention to the product’s story with design innovation. Playing cards and their vertical symmetry are logically imposed as...
