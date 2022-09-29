ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – October 2, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT – Your new best friend is waiting for you! The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new best friend today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north...
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

GALLERY: Severe thunderstorms bring hail, muddy roads to southern Utah

ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — Severe thunderstorms rolled through southern and eastern parts of the state on Sunday, leaving piles of hail and muddy roads. One viewer in Cedar city sent 2News a picture of hail that was almost the size of an egg. Another viewer used the measuring tape to show hail a little over one inch large, which would be the size of a half dollar.
UTAH STATE
suunews.net

Utah state flag semi-finalists displayed on SUU campus

The 20 semi-finalists for the next Utah state flag are currently posted in the Beverley Taylor Sorenson Center for the Arts. The More Than A Flag program has been guiding the search for a flag replacement. After narrowing down the designs, they finally opened up the 20 remaining flags for public viewing and commentary.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Kane County along U.S. Highway 89 Monday morning, while a flash flood warning was in effect for Zion National Park to Rockville. 8:15 a.m. UPDATE: The flash flood warning for Zion National Park and surrounding areas has been...
KANE COUNTY, UT
aashtojournal.org

Two Pedestrian Projects Take Shape in Utah, Nevada

The Utah Department of Transportation recently wrapped up work on a new pedestrian tunnel (. ) for the city of St. George, while the Nevada Department of Transportation is reconstructing a shared-use path running alongside a major state highway. [Above photo by the Utah DOT]. The Utah DOT, in partnership...
NEVADA STATE
sunnewsdaily.com

St. George heat doesn’t prevent students from enjoying pumpkin spice season

It’s fall time in the U.S., and you know what that means, pumpkin spice. Whether your favorite is a pumpkin spice latte from Starbucks or a classic pumpkin chocolate chip cookie, we can all agree fall treats have a hold on society. There’s nothing like the time of year when there is so much pumpkin spice going around that you can practically smell it in the air. You can walk in to any Smith’s Marketplace, Harmons, Walmart or Target to get your fall treat fix.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
kjzz.com

15-year-old dies after being hit by truck while riding bike in S. Utah

HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — A teenage boy died after an auto-pedestrian crash in eastern Washington County on Thursday evening, authorities reported. According to a statement from the Hurricane City Police Department, a 15-year-old from the neighboring town of LaVerkin was fatally hit by a truck while riding an E-bike.
HURRICANE, UT
ABC4

Woman arrested with over 100 lbs of meth in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Cedar City Police Officer arrested a woman who was in possession of 116 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on I-15 Friday. On September 23, Cedar Dispatch advised the officer that a black Chevy Silverado truck with a paper tag was “swerving all over the road” on I-15 […]
CEDAR CITY, UT
KSLTV

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
LITTLEFIELD, AZ

