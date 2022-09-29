It’s fall time in the U.S., and you know what that means, pumpkin spice. Whether your favorite is a pumpkin spice latte from Starbucks or a classic pumpkin chocolate chip cookie, we can all agree fall treats have a hold on society. There’s nothing like the time of year when there is so much pumpkin spice going around that you can practically smell it in the air. You can walk in to any Smith’s Marketplace, Harmons, Walmart or Target to get your fall treat fix.

SAINT GEORGE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO