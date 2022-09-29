Read full article on original website
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – October 2, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – Your new best friend is waiting for you! The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new best friend today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north...
GALLERY: Severe thunderstorms bring hail, muddy roads to southern Utah
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — Severe thunderstorms rolled through southern and eastern parts of the state on Sunday, leaving piles of hail and muddy roads. One viewer in Cedar city sent 2News a picture of hail that was almost the size of an egg. Another viewer used the measuring tape to show hail a little over one inch large, which would be the size of a half dollar.
Massive hail falls on southern & eastern Utah
Residents in some parts of southwestern and central-eastern Utah were pelted with massive hailstones Sunday afternoon.
Utah state flag semi-finalists displayed on SUU campus
The 20 semi-finalists for the next Utah state flag are currently posted in the Beverley Taylor Sorenson Center for the Arts. The More Than A Flag program has been guiding the search for a flag replacement. After narrowing down the designs, they finally opened up the 20 remaining flags for public viewing and commentary.
Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for southern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Kane County along U.S. Highway 89 Monday morning, while a flash flood warning was in effect for Zion National Park to Rockville. 8:15 a.m. UPDATE: The flash flood warning for Zion National Park and surrounding areas has been...
Two Pedestrian Projects Take Shape in Utah, Nevada
The Utah Department of Transportation recently wrapped up work on a new pedestrian tunnel (. ) for the city of St. George, while the Nevada Department of Transportation is reconstructing a shared-use path running alongside a major state highway. [Above photo by the Utah DOT]. The Utah DOT, in partnership...
Driver of pickup towing 2 trailers killed in rollover on I-15
At least one person was killed in a crash on I-15 Sunday afternoon in southern Utah, completely closing down the freeway in one direction.
St. George heat doesn’t prevent students from enjoying pumpkin spice season
It’s fall time in the U.S., and you know what that means, pumpkin spice. Whether your favorite is a pumpkin spice latte from Starbucks or a classic pumpkin chocolate chip cookie, we can all agree fall treats have a hold on society. There’s nothing like the time of year when there is so much pumpkin spice going around that you can practically smell it in the air. You can walk in to any Smith’s Marketplace, Harmons, Walmart or Target to get your fall treat fix.
15-year-old dies after being hit by truck while riding bike in S. Utah
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — A teenage boy died after an auto-pedestrian crash in eastern Washington County on Thursday evening, authorities reported. According to a statement from the Hurricane City Police Department, a 15-year-old from the neighboring town of LaVerkin was fatally hit by a truck while riding an E-bike.
Woman arrested with over 100 lbs of meth in Cedar City
CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Cedar City Police Officer arrested a woman who was in possession of 116 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on I-15 Friday. On September 23, Cedar Dispatch advised the officer that a black Chevy Silverado truck with a paper tag was “swerving all over the road” on I-15 […]
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
