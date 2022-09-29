Read full article on original website
Related
1350kman.com
Gallery: Wamego goes ‘Toto-ly Gingham’ for 2022 Oztoberfest
Downtown Wamego transformed Saturday in celebration of the beloved tale ‘The Wizard of Oz.’. The annual Oztoberfest returned for 2022 with a ‘Toto-ly Gingham’ theme, shutting down a portion of Lincoln Ave. for a full day of performances, contests and other activities for all ages — and all featuring an Oz-ey overtone.
Junction City HS staffer makes it on The Voice
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – An employee for the Geary County Schools District has qualified for the national singing competition show, The Voice. USD 475 posted on Facebook congratulating Justin Black, a paraprofessional and Junction City High School alum. Justin is 34-year-old and a native to Junction City, according to NBC. However, he will appear as […]
Emporia gazette.com
Big wheel causes small fire at Emporia plant
The Emporia Fire Department handled a small problem at a fiberglass plant for the second time this year. Crews were called to Thermal Ceramics, 221 Weaver Street, around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday. Battalion Chief Tony Fuller reported fire developed in “a single metal wheel approximately 20 feet in diameter with fiberglass batting on it.”
Emporia gazette.com
'I stand with the victims': Protesters stand during EHS Homecoming game
A group of supporters for victims of an alleged sexual assault in the Emporia High School locker room took to stands Friday night during EHS football’s Homecoming game at Welch Stadium. Nearly 100 T-shirts were sold prior to the game. A group wearing the shirts stood in protest during...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fire destroys Manhattan mobile home
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Firefighters in Manhattan made quick work of a mobile home fire, but not before it destroyed the structure and its contents. The Manhattan Fire Department says just before 9 p.m. Friday they were called to a report of a structure fire in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Road at the Redbud […]
WIBW
Construction worker electrocuted at Emporia meat packing plant
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A construction worker has been electrocuted at a meat packing facility in Emporia. KVOE reports that a construction worker was taken to Newman Regional Health on Thursday morning, Sept. 29, after he was electrocuted in west Emporia. Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann said emergency crews were...
Downtown Auto Service tire fire under investigation
According to the Salina Fire Department, on Saturday at approximately 9:45 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a fire near Downtown Auto Service located at 119 S. Eighth St. Eyewitness to the fire, Tyler Sartain — a congregant of the Heartland Worship Center located across the street from Downtown Auto...
Man injured, sent to hospital at Lyon County plant
EMPORIA (KSNT) – One man is hospitalized Thursday morning after a work accident at the Fanestil Meat plant outside of Emporia. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office confirms with 27 News deputies and the Emporia Fire Department responded to 4700 W HWY 50 at 9:16 a.m. Thursday. The deputy said a man fell from a ladder […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 1
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Banda, Ana Sesilia; 37; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under influence of alcohol...
Emporia gazette.com
Trailers promised next week for travel plaza complex
If you’ve been watching and waiting for something to happen regarding a west Emporia travel plaza, so has the developer. “We have construction trailers coming down next week,” Johnny Brown said Thursday from Topeka. “They’re going to start moving the dirt and start building buildings.”
KVOE
Two haybales, three acres scorched following grass fire on Road S Monday
Emporia Fire Crews responded to a minor grass fire northeast of town Monday afternoon. Crews were called to the 1800 block of Road S just before noon. According to Emporia Fire Batallion Chief Tony Fuller, a bearing overheated on a hay baler in the area igniting a bale of hay.
ksal.com
Frightened Man Contacts SPD
A Salina man contacts authorities after he felt threatened by a stranger with a gun. According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, the 23-year-old male was driving near the Chic-fil-A on South 9th Saturday afternoon around 2pm – when he noticed the erratic driving of someone in a white truck.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVOE
Emporia man hurt in Wichita crash
An Emporia man was among three people hurt in a crash in Wichita on Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Thomas Webb was westbound on Kansas Highway 96 about two miles east of Hydraulic when the crash happened around 5:15 pm. Webb apparently veered off the highway, hit a guardrail and then veered hard right across the highway before hitting a pickup driven by 25-year-old Dylan Dudley of Ozark, Missouri. Webb’s SUV went into some grass on the side of the highway, while Dudley’s truck went down an embankment.
One dead in Junction City shooting
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Junction City. The Junction City Police Department was dispatched to the 900 block of North Washington after reports of gunfire around 2 a.m. Sunday. Justin J. Rose, 38, of Junction City, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Rose was transported to […]
SUVs collide in south Salina Thursday; local woman injured
A local woman was injured early Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision in south Salina. Corey Born, 29, of Abilene, was northbound on Wesley Street in a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe when he failed to stop at the Belmont Boulevard stop sign and collided with a southbound 2018 Dodge Durango driven by Katrina Etris, 53, Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
KAKE TV
Emporia State University suspends some programs and employees, adds to other departments
EMPORIA, Kan. (KAKE) - Students, faculty and staff at Emporia State University should now know if they are affected by a recent decision to suspend certain employees and programs. Director of Media Relations Gwen Larson told KAKE News Friday that Emporia State let 33 faculty and staff members go after...
WIBW
RCPD investigates separate cases after nearly $10K in items stolen
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After nearly $10,000 in items was stolen in separate Manhattan crimes, RCPD has officers on the cases. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, officials were called to the 600 block of S Seth Child Rd. with reports of theft.
Public Works advises on the dangers of lithium batteries
Geary County Public Works Household Hazardous waste has issued a news release saying that lithium-ion batteries should never be in your garbage or recycling containers. Those are the kind of batteries found in your cellphone, laptop, tablets and other devices. If lithium batteries are damaged or short circuited they can...
3 Kansas restaurants assets seized for failing to pay over $63k in sales tax reopen, deal reached
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three Mexican-style restaurants in Clay Center, Wamego and Manhattan were temporarily closed by the Kansas Department of Revenue for nonpayment of retail sales tax on Tuesday. According to the KDOR, the three restaurants that had tax warrants executed against them were Viva La Fiesta of Wamego Mexican Cantina Inc., La Fiesta of […]
News Channel Nebraska
Separate fatality accidents investigated in northeast Kansas
BEATRICE – The Kansas Highway Patrol reports two fatal accidents it investigated last week in northeast Kansas. One occurred Wednesday night in Pottawatomie County. A 2013 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling west on Elm Slough Road when the driver lost consciousness and went off the road to the left. Killed...
Comments / 0