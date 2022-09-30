Getting ready to audition for Iowa All-State Orchestra? Join us for a workshop featuring the University of Northern Iowa String Faculty and members of the Northern Iowa Symphony Orchestra. The workshop will include instrument-specific sessions on each of the required All-State string excerpts, plus best practice tips on preparing for your audition. Attendees will get to work with the UNI faculty and will benefit from helpful tips and practice techniques to help you prepare. The morning concludes with a read-through session with members of the Northern Iowa Symphony Orchestra so that you can experience the excerpts in the context of the whole piece. Join us for this exciting and beneficial event!

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO