KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops continued to push forward Monday with their offensive that has embarrassed Moscow, with Kyiv officials and foreign observers hinting at new gains in the strategic southern region of Kherson that the Kremlin wants to annex. Kherson has been one of the toughest battlefields for the Ukrainians, with slower progress when compared with Ukraine’s breakout offensive around the country’s second largest city of Kharkiv, in the northeast, that began last month. Kherson is one of the four regions illegally annexed by Moscow last week after a “referendum” orchestrated by the Kremlin. The lower house of the Kremlin-controlled parliament is set to ratify the treaties Monday, and the upper house will follow the next day. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that two of those regions, Donetsk and Luhansk, are joining Russia with their administrative borders that existed before a conflict erupted there in 2014 between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces. He noted that the issue of the borders of the two other regions — Zaporizhzhia and Kherson — remains open.
Ukraine has recaptured two more settlements in Kherson oblast, just days after Russia claimed the territory following a so-called referendum, Volodymyr Zelensky has announced.He added that the success of Ukrainian soldiers “are not limited to Lyman” – the logistics centre in the country’s east which was also recaptured this week, marking a significant victory for Kyiv.“This week, the largest part of the [battlefield] reports is the list of settlements liberated from the enemy as part of our defence operation,” Mr Zelensky said.A Russian-installed official in the Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, admitted in a video statement today that the Ukrainian...
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov on Monday announced that three of his teenage sons would soon be sent to support the invasion of Ukraine in some of “the most difficult sections of the line of contact.” The despot—who at the weekend implored Russian President Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine—shared the news his kids would be shipping off alongside a bizarre training montage video posted on Telegram on Monday. “Minor age should not interfere with the training of the defenders of our Motherland,” Kadyrov said in the post. He added that his children—Akhmat, 16; Eli, 15; and Adam, 14—started...
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The second round of Brazil's presidential campaign kicked off Monday after right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro outperformed polling and robbed leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of an outright victory in the first round of voting.
