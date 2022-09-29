Read full article on original website
Related
Gilmer Mirror
Watch live: Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke debate in Edinburg at 7 p.m.
“Watch live: Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke debate in Edinburg at 7 p.m.” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The...
Gilmer Mirror
TribCast: Trouble in Ken Paxton’s office
“TribCast: Trouble in Ken Paxton’s office” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. TribCast: Sept. 30, 2022. Your browser does not support the. element.
Gilmer Mirror
Beto O’Rourke says Gov. Greg Abbott “refuses” to debate with a live audience
“Beto O’Rourke says Gov. Greg Abbott “refuses” to debate with a live audience” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up...
Comments / 0