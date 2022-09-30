Read full article on original website
Share Your Story: Ann Low
Ann is a serial entrepreneur, author, and cancer advocate. After her own cancer diagnosis in 2014, Ann, who spent several decades as a surgical assistant to a glaucoma specialist, recognized how little she knew about the cancer journey, even with her vast medical background. This raised a question in her mind, “If I found the experience difficult, what must it be like to have no medical background and receive a cancer diagnosis?” This question was the impetus for her to pen, Holy Crap I Have Cancer! Now What? What to Expect When You Weren’t Expecting, a book that assists patients, who are newly diagnosed with cancer through their treatment and into survivorship.
"Here's How I Make Men Take Me Seriously": TikTok Is Living For This Woman's Tips On Commanding Respect At Work
"Don't ever be afraid to make them uncomfortable because they are never afraid to make you uncomfortable."
The elephant in the room: end-of-life discussion with patients
I have been at my current hospital for 12-plus years now. Like many of you, I have gotten to know some of my patients very well. I have known some of them since I first started out here. We talk about my dogs and cows, our newest grandkids, and politics if we feel adventurous. This is an extraordinary relationship built on the intangible magic generated over time, known as rapport and founded on trust.
How I Overcame My Fears and Launched My Dream Business with Dr. Lara Hochman
How I Overcame My Fears and Launched My Dream Business with Dr. Lara Hochman. Tune in this week to discover what happens when you say yes to your business and put yourself out there, even when it scares you. Family medicine physician and one of the beloved students in the EntreMD Business School, Dr. Lara Hochman is here to share her experience inside the program, her practical steps for building her amazing business, and the internal shifts she was able to make in the process.
[BONUS] Introducing the Beyond the Paper Gown Podcast Hosted by Dr. Mitzi Krockover
[BONUS] Introducing the Beyond the Paper Gown Podcast Hosted by Dr. Mitzi Krockover. In today’s special bonus episode, Matthew welcomes the venerable Dr. Mitzi Krockover to the show. Mitzy is a board-certified internist, former VP of Women’s health at Humana, and the Founding Medical Director of the Iris Cantor-UCLA Women’s Health Center. What makes this episode even more remarkable is that Mitzi’s acclaimed podcast, Beyond The Paper Gown, has joined the OffScrip Health podcast network as one of our flagship programs. Beyond The Paper Gown—available wherever you listen to your podcasts—is committed to engaging, educating, and inspiring a community of women to achieve optimal health and well-being and to effect meaningful change on the systems that impact women’s health. Her guests have included some of the most influential and inspirational entrepreneurs leaning into today’s age of digital health, diagnostics technology, and appreciation for how social media has transformed how patients engage with—and trust—medicine. Today’s conversation focuses on a recent episode of her show entitled “Aftershocks: Unexpected Consequences Of The Roe v. Wade Decision.”
How Healthcare Providers Can Support Our Patients & Families to Age & Transition Successfully, with Janice Goldmintz
How Healthcare Providers Can Support Our Patients & Families to Age & Transition Successfully, with Janice Goldmintz. In this week’s episode, I am joined by Janice Goldmintz, an advocate for seniors to have the highest possible quality of life, to discuss how we as healthcare professionals can best interact with our patients, their families, and caregivers, to empower them to be their own advocates of care.
SONSIEL: Young Nurses, Listen Up! Innovation brings a brighter future with Rhonda Manns, Registered Nurse and Nurse Innovator
SONSIEL: Young Nurses, Listen Up! Innovation brings a brighter future with Rhonda Manns, Registered Nurse and Nurse Innovator. Being a nurse means that every day comes with different challenges, patients, and situations. This week’s guest on the SONSIEL Podcast is Rhonda Manns, a registered nurse, and nurse innovator who’s practiced...
Guest Episode: Eran Amir of GoStork
In today’s episode, Dr. Tara Brandner welcomes guest Eran Amir of GoStork. With more than 20 years of experience, Eran Amir has worked as both a software development and product management executive in Israel and New York. GoStork combines his professional skill-set with a personal mission. After undergoing a long, difficult, and costly process to expand his family via surrogacy and egg donation, Amir vowed to help other intended parents avoid the complexity and confusion he experienced. His passion led to the creation of the first ever fertility marketplace where intended parents can find, compare and connect with fertility providers. GoStork proudly names his four-year-old daughter as its co-Founder.
Taking Care of You: The Women’s Health Book | Dr. Mary O’Connor & Dr. Kanwal Haq
Taking Care of You: The Women’s Health Book | Dr. Mary O’Connor & Dr. Kanwal Haq. In this episode, Fempower Health introduces the new women’s health book, Taking Care of You: The Empowered Women’s Guide to Better Health. Here, we interview co-authors Mary O’Connor and Kanwal L. Haq about the book. They also discuss important women’s health topics and research today.
#169: Holistic Leadership: A Model in Post-Pandemic Recovery featuring Dr. Michael Bleich
#169: Holistic Leadership: A Model in Post-Pandemic Recovery featuring Dr. Michael Bleich. In this episode, we talk with our special guest Dr. Michael Bleich about his Holistic Leadership Model and the alignment with Polarity IntelligenceTM. Michael is a Wisconsin native who has held clinical, consultative, service, academic, and association leadership...
388: Empowerment with Dr. Erika Aragona DO
On the road to becoming a doctor, we spend hours and hours studying and learning all the things books tell us we need to know. But, even though we bury ourselves in knowledge, there are some things that aren’t discussed in the textbooks. What we learn about women’s health...
Premature babies grow up. It’s time to pay attention.
Premature babies grow up. It’s time to pay attention. “Premature babies (a.k.a. preemies) and their families are increasingly becoming a powerful voice in society. Life in and after the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) is like being dropped off a cliff. I support the preemie community from pregnancy to NICU to home and into the adult years because I had a preemie. My daughter’s story is a stunning example of a system gone wrong and why better outcomes research is key for these babies, their future and society as a whole.”
