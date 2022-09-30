[BONUS] Introducing the Beyond the Paper Gown Podcast Hosted by Dr. Mitzi Krockover. In today’s special bonus episode, Matthew welcomes the venerable Dr. Mitzi Krockover to the show. Mitzy is a board-certified internist, former VP of Women’s health at Humana, and the Founding Medical Director of the Iris Cantor-UCLA Women’s Health Center. What makes this episode even more remarkable is that Mitzi’s acclaimed podcast, Beyond The Paper Gown, has joined the OffScrip Health podcast network as one of our flagship programs. Beyond The Paper Gown—available wherever you listen to your podcasts—is committed to engaging, educating, and inspiring a community of women to achieve optimal health and well-being and to effect meaningful change on the systems that impact women’s health. Her guests have included some of the most influential and inspirational entrepreneurs leaning into today’s age of digital health, diagnostics technology, and appreciation for how social media has transformed how patients engage with—and trust—medicine. Today’s conversation focuses on a recent episode of her show entitled “Aftershocks: Unexpected Consequences Of The Roe v. Wade Decision.”

