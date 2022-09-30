Apple Care Plus

Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
digitalspy.com
old sky box
I dont subscribe to sky anymore as i have netflix/i only use sky for bb1/itv skynews free channels really/last week council came to check electrics so everything turned off for approx 10 mins/when i put everything back on my sky listings had gone message problem with your hard drive came up/so i am now getting searching for listings on every channel i throught free to air channels were free.any ideas?
digitalspy.com
Few Questions About SKY Q
I intend to ring Sky this week to try and get a better deal on my current setup. I currently have A Sky + 500gb Box in lounge and a SKY + 500gb box in bedroom, I subscribe to standard sky channels and have got the multi room option (For this I currently pay £47 a month)
digitalspy.com
Trying to change language in Word from German to English - problem
This is odd. I'm in Germany for a month and my Macbook had has died on me. But because I've got to finish writing something, I went to the local Mediamarkt and bought a cheap (but surprisingly useful) Lenovo 11in notebook. All I need is Word and 365 came pre-installed with Windows 11 - it always is - but for free for a year!
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Trying to change ceiling light - 3 wires are all black - Help?
Property was built in the 50s and the wiring hasn't been updated, that I knew already having changed another light fixture a few months back but at least those wires were black and red (and brown I think...) so you could figure out what was what pretty easily but when I removed the light fixture in the living room, I've found all 3 wires are black. How do I tell what's what?
digitalspy.com
Which version of Android do I have?
We have a Samsung Galaxy A12, a present from our daughter last Christmas, so we can be in more regular communication using WhatsApp. I wanted to look something up in the user manual, but the website has two downloadable .pdf files, Android 10 and Android 11. How do I establish...
Comments / 0