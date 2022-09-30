Apple Care Plus

Property was built in the 50s and the wiring hasn't been updated, that I knew already having changed another light fixture a few months back but at least those wires were black and red (and brown I think...) so you could figure out what was what pretty easily but when I removed the light fixture in the living room, I've found all 3 wires are black. How do I tell what's what?

HOME & GARDEN ・ 1 DAY AGO