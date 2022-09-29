Read full article on original website
Biden to visit Puerto Rico to survey Hurricane Fiona response
President Biden is set to travel to Florida on Wednesday to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian but is first going to Puerto Rico as the island deals with the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, which struck the U.S. territory two weeks ago. NBC News’ Mike Memoli explains what to expect from the president’s trips and how the White House is responding to criticism over its handling of Hurricane Fiona. Oct. 3, 2022.
Legislative Gazette
Jewish Gun Club challenging firearms ban in places of worship
The New York State Jewish Gun Club filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, on September 29 against Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James and other officials to overturn the state’s new concealed carry laws. The organization — a gun club based...
NBC News-Telemundo poll shows shift in how Latinos are voting
A new NBC News-Telemundo survey backs up an important shift in how Latinos are voting. Voters are focusing more on issues rather than sticking with one political party. The poll shows that support for a Republican-controlled congress jumped five points in two years. NBC News’ Jose Diaz-Balart spoke to Latino swing voters in Texas, Arizona, and California about how they view the two parties ahead of November’s midterms.Oct. 2, 2022.
In Nevada governor’s debate, Trump-backed Lombardo seeks distance from former president
LAS VEGAS — In a wide-ranging and mostly civil debate in Las Vegas, Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and Republican challenger Joe Lombardo, the sheriff of Clark County, duked it out over education, taxes, inflation and abortion. Notably, they agreed on only one issue: that the 2020 election was not...
Midterm elections roundup: Poll shows close races in Nevada
Nevada is a critical battleground state in the midterms, with a new poll showing close contests for Senate and governor. A Nevada Independent/OH Predictive poll finds both races within the margin of error. In the Senate race, 45% of those surveyed backed Republican Adam Laxalt, while 43% backed Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. In the governor’s race, 45% backed Republican Joe Lombardo while 42% backed Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak.
‘Historic:’ New York State To Ban Sale Of Gas-Powered Cars
In a "historic announcement" New York officials confirmed you soon won't be allowed to purchase a gas-powered car in the Empire State. In late August, California voted to ban new gas car sales in California in 2035. When that news dropped we reported that New York officials believed a similar rule could be announced in New York State.
NBC News
Supreme Court decisions show ‘it matters who your governor is,’ Gov. Cooper says
Gov. Roy Cooper (D-N.C.) talks about the effects of the Dobbs’ decision on state politics during an exclusive interview with Meet the Press. Cooper says it’s “really important that we have democratic governors across this country.” Oct. 2, 2022.
We need to ban animal testing. Dr. Oz’s killing over 300 dogs is a perfect example of why.
On Monday, Jezebel reported that from 1989 to 2010, research by Dr. Mehmet Oz — the television personality and Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania — inflicted suffering on and killed over 300 dogs, 31 pigs and 661 rabbits and rodents. It was during Oz’s time as a principal investigator at a Columbia University lab.
NBC News
As Florida prepares to rebuild after Ian, the ‘state is in an insurance meltdown’
Hurricane Ian could be the most expensive hurricane in Florida's history, and even though a lot of the damage has been caused by flooding, only 18% of Florida homeowners have flood insurance. President Biden has suggested the federal government could aid in closing that insurance gap.Oct. 3, 2022.
How Hawaii brought its population of girls in prison to zero
Hawaii reached the milestone earlier this year of having no girls in its only youth correctional facility — a first in state history, officials say. It was a jubilant moment for the facility’s administrator, Mark Patterson, who has worked to reduce the youth prison population for nearly eight years.
Hurricane Ian: Florida’s barrier islands desperate for aid
The island community of St. James City, Florida has been largely cut off from the outside world since Hurricane Ian hit. Communications are limited, and the bridge to the mainland is gone. NBC News’ Kerry Sanders talks to residents and reports on the effort to restore cell phone towers.Oct. 3, 2022.
At least 100 dead from Hurricane Ian as Florida's top emergency official defends Lee County over delayed evacuations
Hurricane Ian's death toll reached 100 Monday as Florida's top emergency administrator pushed back against growing criticism of Lee County officials who were accused of being slow to evacuate low-lying communities. The latest count was 96 deaths in Florida and four in North Carolina. Lee County, Florida, where officials didn't...
Herschel Walker’s son lashes out at dad after news report the Senate GOP nominee paid for an abortion in 2009
Herschel Walker’s son Christian Walker blasted his dad’s bid for a Georgia Senate seat by calling him a bad father, a liar and a hypocrite just hours after a news report Monday said the GOP nominee got a woman pregnant and paid for her abortion more than a decade ago.
Nevada Democrats see signs of nightmare scenario: Latino voters staying home
LAS VEGAS — Nevada Democrats have held up their state as a national testing ground for how to win Latino voters in 2024. But with only 37 days until the midterm elections, there are warning signs: At the doors, on the phones and on the streets, Latinos are threatening to stay home. And that is despite the presence of the first-ever Latina elected to the U.S. Senate, Catherine Cortez Masto, at the top of the ballot.
Infant and her parents are among 4 people kidnapped from California family business, officials say
An 8-month-old girl and her parents were kidnapped in Merced County, California, on Monday, by a person described as armed and dangerous, authorities said. A fourth relative was also taken from a family business in an unincorporated community in the Central Valley community, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Monday evening.
Biden announces new aid for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona
President Biden traveled to hard-hit Puerto Rico to announce $60 million in funding after Hurricane Fiona. Residents tell NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez they “feel helpless” as they wait for power to be fully restored to the island.Oct. 3, 2022.
Muslim police chief suing NJ town for racist comments made by mayor, other electeds
A Muslim police chief is suing Long Hill Township for years of racist and Islamophobic remarks made by elected officials that he claims created a hostile work environment.
Serial killer suspected in 5 deaths in Northern California
Police in Stockton, California are searching for an apparent serial killer after five men were shot to death. Authorities believe the murders are “interconnected,” and that the killer is stalking victims as they walk alone after dark in poorly lit areas.Oct. 3, 2022.
Residents’ emotional return to Sanibel Island synagogue after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian forced many in Florida to evacuate on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch is with one couple as they travel back to their synagogue on Sanibel Island, hoping to survey the damage and bring the Torahs back to the mainland.Oct. 3, 2022.
‘This entire area was once a marina’: Catastrophic damage in Florida
Damage from Hurricane Ian cut off access to two islands off of the coast of Fort Meyers, Florida. NBC News correspondent Blayne Alexander reports.Oct. 2, 2022.
NBC News
