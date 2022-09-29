ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

NBC News

Biden to visit Puerto Rico to survey Hurricane Fiona response

President Biden is set to travel to Florida on Wednesday to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian but is first going to Puerto Rico as the island deals with the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, which struck the U.S. territory two weeks ago. NBC News’ Mike Memoli explains what to expect from the president’s trips and how the White House is responding to criticism over its handling of Hurricane Fiona. Oct. 3, 2022.
Legislative Gazette

Jewish Gun Club challenging firearms ban in places of worship

The New York State Jewish Gun Club filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, on September 29 against Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James and other officials to overturn the state’s new concealed carry laws. The organization — a gun club based...
NBC News

NBC News-Telemundo poll shows shift in how Latinos are voting

A new NBC News-Telemundo survey backs up an important shift in how Latinos are voting. Voters are focusing more on issues rather than sticking with one political party. The poll shows that support for a Republican-controlled congress jumped five points in two years. NBC News’ Jose Diaz-Balart spoke to Latino swing voters in Texas, Arizona, and California about how they view the two parties ahead of November’s midterms.Oct. 2, 2022.
NBC News

Midterm elections roundup: Poll shows close races in Nevada

Nevada is a critical battleground state in the midterms, with a new poll showing close contests for Senate and governor. A Nevada Independent/OH Predictive poll finds both races within the margin of error. In the Senate race, 45% of those surveyed backed Republican Adam Laxalt, while 43% backed Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. In the governor’s race, 45% backed Republican Joe Lombardo while 42% backed Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak.
NBC News

How Hawaii brought its population of girls in prison to zero

Hawaii reached the milestone earlier this year of having no girls in its only youth correctional facility — a first in state history, officials say. It was a jubilant moment for the facility’s administrator, Mark Patterson, who has worked to reduce the youth prison population for nearly eight years.
NBC News

Nevada Democrats see signs of nightmare scenario: Latino voters staying home

LAS VEGAS — Nevada Democrats have held up their state as a national testing ground for how to win Latino voters in 2024. But with only 37 days until the midterm elections, there are warning signs: At the doors, on the phones and on the streets, Latinos are threatening to stay home. And that is despite the presence of the first-ever Latina elected to the U.S. Senate, Catherine Cortez Masto, at the top of the ballot.
NBC News

NBC News

