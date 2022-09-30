ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

msn.com

Scientists Successfully Sent A Particle Back in Time, Is Human Time Travel Next?

Slide 1 of 11: What is time? Well, that's a good question that may be impossible to answer because time may not even exist. It's mostly an illusion or a concept we've come up with to make sense of the world around us. Science keeps trying to make sense of the universe and experiment with how much control we have over it. Every new discovery defies the laws of physics that we have relied upon so far. Most recently, the arrow of time that we assumed we experienced may be put into question. Scientists have just proven that time travel is theoretically possible. Here's what that means for the world as we know it. Click HERE to learn what Numerology says about your life using only your Birth Date.
TRAVEL
scitechdaily.com

Biologists Create a New Type of Human Cells

The new model cells aid in the study of early embryonic development. Professor Vincent Pasque and his colleagues at KU Leuven have used stem cells to create a new kind of human cell in the lab. The new cells closely mirror their natural counterparts in early human embryos. As a result, scientists are better able to understand what occurs just after an embryo implants in the womb. The was recently published in the journal Cell Stem Cell.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Artificial intelligence designs batteries that charge faster than humans can imagine

An artificial intelligence known as ‘Dragonfly’ has been used by researchers to design more efficient batteries.Scientists at Carnegie Mellon have used the tool to design better electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries, which would allow the batteries to charge faster.An electrolyte moves ions – atoms that have been charged by either gaining or losing an electron – between the two electrodes in a battery. Lithium ions are created at the negative electrode, the anode, and flow to the cathode where they gain electrons. When a battery charges, the ions move back to the anode.Battery innovations can take years to come to...
ENGINEERING
psychologytoday.com

Understanding the 5 Stages of Adult Development

The stages of adult development provide perspective on oneself and what actions are needed to improve. Only through transformation can people truly move from one stage of human development to another. The majority of people exist in Stage 3, the "Socialized Mind," where they are influenced by family, society, or...
SOCIETY
HeySoCal

Sharpless from Scripps Research wins Nobel Prize in chemistry

K. Barry Sharpless from Scripps Research in La Jolla, along with Carolyn R. Bertozzi from Stanford University and Morten Meldal from the University of Copenhagen, have won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced Wednesday. It...
CHEMISTRY
IFLScience

Discovery Of New Route For Human Evolution Affects One In 4,000 Babies

When we talk about human evolution, we’re often discussing our ancient ancestors but as a species, we continue to change in modern times. Now, research has discovered a new route through which human evolution can occur in the way that genetic material from our mitochondria can enter the genome.
CANCER
psychologytoday.com

How to Adopt an Invincible 'I Can and I Will' Philosophy

 New research suggests that one’s motivation determines the number and difficulty of obstacles they face. The study distinguished between two kinds of motivation we experience while pursuing a goal: want-to and have-to. People can generate "want-to" motivation by considering how a task fits into their values and identity and...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The New Science of Happiness

New research suggests that we can boost our happiness levels through effortful activity and conscious habits. Knowing about the biases of our brain that prevent us from being happy can help us overcome them. Things beyond our control, like our genetics and circumstances, play less of a role on our...
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

How to Read People

Pressenting good ideas in ways that trigger emotional resistance leads to failure. FAD HOP is a mnemonic for a structure that enables you to read people, important when making presentations to others. FAD HOP works well for a presentation to one person or a homogenous audience. Robin had been hired...
ECONOMY
sciencealert.com

The Mysterious Phenomenon of Déjà Vu Is Finally Closer to Being Explained

Have you ever had that weird feeling that you've experienced the same exact situation before, even though that's impossible?. Sometimes it can even seem like you're reliving something that already happened. This phenomenon, known as déjà vu, has puzzled philosophers, neurologists, and writers for a very long time.
SCIENCE

