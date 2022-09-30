Read full article on original website
huskeradio.com
Great Plains Health Receives Statewide Excellence Award
Great Plains Health has earned the 2022 Quest for Excellence award in the non-critical access hospital division, demonstrating its. commitment to emergency and heart attack patient care. After a rigorous application process and review by committee, the Nebraska Hospital Association grants this award to hospitals that make advancements in quality improvement, according to a press release from Great Plains Health. “Quality and patient care is our top priority – always,” Barb Petersen, chief quality officer, said. “It is an honor to receive this award because it is a testament to the expertise and efforts of our team.”
huskeradio.com
Local Ranchers Rank in Top 3 for Angus Registrations in NE for 2022
Lincoln County’s TD Angus ranked second in Angus Registrations for Nebraska during 2022. Judson and Denise Baldridge of North Platte ranked third largest in registering the most Angus Beef Cattle in Nebraska with the American Angus Association® during fiscal year 2022, which ended Sept. 30, according to Mark McCully, Association chief executive officer.
huskeradio.com
Gov. Ricketts Celebrates Groundbreaking of Rancher-Owned Meatpacking Plant in North Platte, Discusses Proposed Rail Park with Leaders in Lincoln County
This afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts gave remarks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef, a meat processing plant being built in North Platte. He then traveled to Hershey for a briefing with leaders of a planned industrial rail park in Lincoln County. Sustainable Beef is a beef processing plant spearheaded...
huskeradio.com
Interview: NP Mayor Discusses Historic Week for Area
North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher joined Huskeradio’s Mugs in the Morning with Tristen Winder Wednesday to discuss the historic week for the region. Mayor Kelliher also recaps Tuesdays evenings North Platte City Council meeting.
huskeradio.com
Officials Provide An Update on Bovee Fire Near Thedford
Federal, state, and local firefighters are aggressively attacking the 15,000-acre Bovee Fire, which ignited yesterday afternoon in the Nebraska National Forest about three miles south of the Bessey Ranger District office, according to a press release issued early Monday afternoon. The Bovee Fire was reported at 12:38 p.m. on October...
huskeradio.com
NPCC Softball Team Launches Water Drive
A fire threatening the area around Halsey has prompted the North Platte Community College softball team to collect water and sports drinks for firefighters working to put out the blaze. The donation will show support for the Halsey community and replenish firefighters’ supplies while they work to protect lives and property, according to a press release from Mid-Plains Community College.
huskeradio.com
Latest Wildfire Hits Western Nebraska As Ranchers Race to Move Cattle, Quell Blaze
Local ranchers are helping neighbors move cattle in the path of the latest wildfire to hit the drought-stricken Nebraska Sandhills, according to Huskeradio’s AG Affiliates at Brownfield. The Nebraska Forrest Service says the Bovee Fire started in the Bessey Ranger District inside the Nebraska National Forrest in Thomas County on Sunday afternoon.
