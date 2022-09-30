Great Plains Health has earned the 2022 Quest for Excellence award in the non-critical access hospital division, demonstrating its. commitment to emergency and heart attack patient care. After a rigorous application process and review by committee, the Nebraska Hospital Association grants this award to hospitals that make advancements in quality improvement, according to a press release from Great Plains Health. “Quality and patient care is our top priority – always,” Barb Petersen, chief quality officer, said. “It is an honor to receive this award because it is a testament to the expertise and efforts of our team.”

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 6 HOURS AGO