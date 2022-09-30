Read full article on original website
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Sustainability Cup aims to educate through friendly competition
Student government, Notre Dame Energy and the Office of Sustainability have collaborated for the relaunch of the Sustainability Cup, a competition across all 32 Notre Dame residence halls that aims to educate students on the importance of sustainability. The cup, along with Energy Week, started Sept. 12 and will run till Oct. 7.
Saint Mary’s event highlights South Bend’s Covid-19 Struggles
Monday night, Saint Mary’s looked to highlight the struggles of the height of the Covid-19 pandemic with a program titled, “Listening to Pandemic Narratives: Selections from Covid-19 Oral Histories in the South Bend Area”. The oral program featured audio clips from interviews conducted with members of the South Bend community to get different accounts of what pandemic life was like for residents.
Center for Social Concerns’ Labor Cafe discusses K-12 teacher shortage
Members of the Notre Dame community convened Friday evening in Geddes Hall, the home of the Center for Social Concerns (CSC), for the first Labor Cafe of the fall semester. Dan Graff, history professor and the Higgins Labor Program director at the CSC, kicked off the conversation. “[The Labor Cafe]...
The freshmen flu: A story of sniffles
The temperature is dropping. The leaves are changing colors. The flannel and gray sweatpants combo have arrived. It is sweater weather if you will. As of Sept. 22, at 9:04 p.m. EDT, fall has arrived in the Northern Hemisphere and at Notre Dame too. You might be tempted to think that the most important development of late is that you can wear cute “autumn-themed” clothes or that it is finally socially acceptable to indulge in pumpkin-spice beverages. But I draw your attention to the elephant in the room, an elephant which we room-dwellers neglect to acknowledge. With the arrival of sweaters and lattes comes the notorious “freshmen flu,” a ubiquitous ailment of varying severity that targets especially first-years but has been observed to affect others.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
ND-GAIN index aims to lower climate risks, promote adaptation to climate change
Increasingly people, governments and corporations must cope with the impact of climate extremes, Professor Jessica McManus Warnell said. According to McManus Warnell, an affiliated faculty member of the ND Environmental Change Initiative which houses the Notre Dame Global Adaptation Initiative (ND-GAIN). The organization aims to help private and public sectors prioritize climate adaptation, ultimately lowering risk and enhancing readiness.
Notre Dame baseball ‘establishes a process’ amid staffing changes
On Saturday, the Notre Dame baseball team played in their second of two intercollegiate scrimmages, hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats in a doubleheader of seven inning contests. Notre Dame baseball is coming off of arguably the best season in program history, having made the College World Series in a season highlighted by knocking off top-ranked Tennessee in the Knoxville Super Regional.
