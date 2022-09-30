Read full article on original website
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Center for Social Concerns’ Labor Cafe discusses K-12 teacher shortage
Members of the Notre Dame community convened Friday evening in Geddes Hall, the home of the Center for Social Concerns (CSC), for the first Labor Cafe of the fall semester. Dan Graff, history professor and the Higgins Labor Program director at the CSC, kicked off the conversation. “[The Labor Cafe]...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
From the Archives: An early history of parietals at Notre Dame — Part 2
This week, From the Archives continues its coverage on the early history of parietals at Notre Dame. Part one ended in 1969 with some early issues and complaints regarding initial parietal policies, but an overall sense of optimism that this new system would work out. We pick up our story...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
11 popular off-campus housing options near the tri-campus
As October arrives, sophomores and juniors (and even first-years) begin to think about their off-campus migration. A variety of apartment and townhome complexes in the South Bend area offer leases for students, but it can be difficult to navigate all the information available. The Observer has compiled a guide to...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Saint Mary’s event highlights South Bend’s Covid-19 Struggles
Monday night, Saint Mary’s looked to highlight the struggles of the height of the Covid-19 pandemic with a program titled, “Listening to Pandemic Narratives: Selections from Covid-19 Oral Histories in the South Bend Area”. The oral program featured audio clips from interviews conducted with members of the South Bend community to get different accounts of what pandemic life was like for residents.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
ND-GAIN index aims to lower climate risks, promote adaptation to climate change
Increasingly people, governments and corporations must cope with the impact of climate extremes, Professor Jessica McManus Warnell said. According to McManus Warnell, an affiliated faculty member of the ND Environmental Change Initiative which houses the Notre Dame Global Adaptation Initiative (ND-GAIN). The organization aims to help private and public sectors prioritize climate adaptation, ultimately lowering risk and enhancing readiness.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Notre Dame baseball ‘establishes a process’ amid staffing changes
On Saturday, the Notre Dame baseball team played in their second of two intercollegiate scrimmages, hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats in a doubleheader of seven inning contests. Notre Dame baseball is coming off of arguably the best season in program history, having made the College World Series in a season highlighted by knocking off top-ranked Tennessee in the Knoxville Super Regional.
