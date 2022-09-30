The 2022 BFI London Film Festival — which kicks off in two days time — is losing its director. Tricia Tuttle, who has led the festival for the last five years in her role as BFI Festivals Director (which also includes overseeing the BFI Flare LGBTQUIA+ festival), has announced that she’s to step down from her role after 10 years at the British Film Institute. More from The Hollywood ReporterStudioCanal Chief Anna Marsh Named Deputy CEO of Canal+ Group'Matilda the Musical' Director Matthew Warchus on Opening the London Film Festival, Emma Thompson's "Big Surprise" and Bringing 'Pride' to StageBanijay Names Netflix Executive Cedric...

