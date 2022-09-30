Read full article on original website
We’re Here to Hear About Your Hacktoberfest Contribution!
Hacktoberfest is a month-long celebration of open-source projects, maintainers, and the broader contributor community. This month's event is all about giving back to the community. We want to know everything about your contributions to this season. So, what are you waiting for, answer these questions quickly for us! Include links, images, code snippets, whatever we want but we want it all! Include your GitHub Profile/PR/Issue Link, images or embeds to make it more inviting for our readers.
Introduction to Sets in Python
Sets in python provide a method to create a unique set of unordered items with no duplicates. Their main use case is for checking if an item exists in a set of items, which can be useful in many different situations. Creating a set is pretty easy, and is kind...
The Objects of Thought
In the foregoing discussion, particularly in the last chapter, we were repeatedly led to recognize that thought has its own distinctive objects. At times Lotze gives way to the tendency to define thought entirely in terms of modes and forms of activity which are exercised by it upon a strictly foreign material. But two motives continually push him in the other direction. (1) Thought has a distinctive work to do, one which involves a qualitative transformation of (at least) the relationships of the presented matter; as fast as it accomplishes this work, the subject-matter becomes somehow thought's subject-matter. As we have just seen, the data are progressively organized to meet thought's ideal of a complete whole, with its members interconnected according to a determining principle. Such progressive organization throws backward doubt upon the assumption of the original total irrelevancy of the data and thought-forms to each other. (2) A like motive operates from the side of the subject-matter. As merely foreign and external, it is too heterogeneous to lend itself to thought's exercise and influence. The idea, as we saw in the first chapter, is the convenient medium through which Lotze passes from the purely heterogeneous psychical[158] impression or event, which is totally irrelevant to thought's purpose and working, over to a state of affairs which can reward thought. Idea as meaning forms the bridge over from the brute factuality of the psychical impression to the coherent value of thought's own content. We have, in this chapter, to consider the question of the idea or content of thought from two points of view: first the possibility of such a content—its consistency with Lotze's fundamental premises; secondly, its objective character—its validity and test.
Is Your Startup Brand Ready for the Metaverse?
In the world of searching for the next big thing, the metaverse looms large. Fueled by “what if” dreams and outlined by fiction, the concept has been around for decades — look back at the first in-print appearance in a. , for example. With advances in technology,...
16 Growth Marketing Hacks For Crypto Projects & Start-Ups
The crypto sphere only seems to get more crowded by the day. Standing out in a crowded space where a finite number of investors could be interested in your project can seem daunting if we’re being honest with ourselves. This holds true for start-ups, too. So today, I’d like to give up some of my top growth marketing tactics and strategies for crypto projects that are low-cost or free, preferably, and which you can use today.
Celebrate Open Source with HackerNoon! [Writing Prompts]
As we are about to welcome October, here comes Hacktoberfest, which is a month-long celebration of Open Source and the spirit of collaboration and contribution in the tech community. And we at HackerNoon want to hear how you are giving back to the. and let you know how proud we...
8 Google Chrome Extensions to Record Any Meeting
This thread was originally published on Twitter by Harsh Makadia. Extension for screen recording that converts any procedure into a tutorial in seconds. super handy for: entrepreneurs, educators, founders, and more. 93% less effort should be spent recording and sharing procedures. 2. Writesonic. AI-powered writing assistant lets you rephrase, expand...
How to Delete Your Reddit Account
Let me guess, you’ve spent countless hours on Reddit. You’ve laughed at all of the Game of Thrones season 8 memes, looked at a million cute dogs, and been stunned by some of the things people willingly post online. However, you realized that you were addicted and decided...
Simple Google hack could save your life – and it only takes seconds
TECH can be a great force for good, especially when it comes to safety in the real world. Google has built a very useful tool into its Maps app which may come in especially handy if a loved one is heading home alone at night. Though it can be used...
itechpost.com
Ready, Set, Hack.
Have you ever thought about diving into the wide world of online hacking? While at first, this may sound unethical, there are many ways in which hacking is used to help gamers, creators, writers, and more. In some cases, hacking into systems is necessary in order to fix a certain bug or feature issue! Hacking systems might be something you've only seen in the movies, but there are many individuals out there who have become pros in their craft. Of course, this takes time, dedication, concentration, and plenty of trial and error.
How to Maximize the Effectiveness of Your Long-Tailed Keyword Strategy
Long-tail keywords are not a new thing in the SEO landscape but still, a very small number of businesses are using them in the right way. If we leave aside the top SEO experts and digital marketers with a global reputation, the majority is still relying on focused keywords only. Even the ones who use these keywords are not maximizing their potential.
Future of Social Interactions: What is ‘SocialFi’ in Web3?
Web 3.0 is introducing new technology fields that combine with decentralized finance (DeFi) elements to blur the lines between web2 and crypto, which includes GameFi and now also SocialFi. What is SocialFi?. SocialFi is the fusion of social media and Web3. It refers to social media on a blockchain with...
The Roadmap to Learning SQL in 90 Days
The Zero to SQL 90 Days Roadmap is a 90-day roadmap to learn the theory behind SQL syntax. Learn various Database Management concepts that help you tackle real life problems. Practice SQL with inquisitive Case Studies at [selectstarsql.com] Day 30-45: Advanced SQL with Philip.com. Day 60-75: Portfolio Projects with Philip. Day 75-90: Practice on Datalemur.com.com with questions asked by FAANG on my favorite SQL practice website.
Building Stupid Stuff
This is actually my 2nd attempt at starting a blog. The last time was over 7 years ago (If you want an intro to. A few questions I asked myself when writing this first post:. Why start a new blog instead of using the existing one?. I guess that it...
Using Data Attribution Comparison Table in Google Analytics 4
It's commonly used multi-channel strategies to acquire as many customers and sales as possible. However, the contribution of sales is made up by multiple partners and not always with high ROAS as advertising platforms show you. A correct analysis of sales contributions is important for the allocation of budget on...
Reverie, The Catenation of Ideas, and Muscular Motions
When we are employed with a great sensation of pleasure, or with great efforts of volition, in the pursuit of some interesting train of ideas, we cease to be conscious of our existence, are inattentive to time and place, and do not distinguish this train of sensitive and voluntary ideas from the irritative ones excited by the presence of external objects, though our organs of sense are furnished with their accustomed stimuli, till at length this interesting train of ideas becomes exhausted, or the appulses of external objects are applied with unusual violence, and we return with surprise, or with regret, into the common track of life. This is termed reverie or studium.
Character the Essential Thing
In speaking of the real beginning of the Standard Oil Company, it should be remembered that it was not so much the consolidation of the firms in which we had a personal interest, but the coming together of the men who had the combined brain power to do the work, which was the actual starting-point.
How to redeem Steam keys and codes on Android
Have you been in a situation where you lose your physical copy of a Steam gift card, or you literally can't find access to your product code after you've forgotten about it? Procrastination can be punishing, but sometimes we are just that unlucky. Why wait to redeem when we can use our reliable Android phone to get everything on your Steam account straight away? Below we've compiled a guide to illustrate the process of adding your Steam gift cards (Wallet codes) and Steam keys to your Steam account on your mobile.
BGP – What It Is and Why People are So Consumed with this Protocol
BGP, which stands for Border Gateway Protocol, is a routing protocol. BGP is the routing protocol that directs traffic on the internet, getting your internet traffic to its final destination. The internet is huge. The number of active websites is approximately 200 million, with more than 250,000 new sites being added every day. BGP can be used for traffic engineering due to its tunability. It is incredibly scalable and can handle an incredible number of routes. Even organizations like AWS or Google use BGP to connect to their customers.
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 24
Study the upper line closely, and notice particularly that the nine exercises at the right are the enlarged form of an inverted figure six. The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here . Lesson 24.
