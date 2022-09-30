ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Daily Free Press

Former Northeastern employee charged with creating hoax over campus explosion

A former Northeastern University employee was arrested today in San Antonio, Texas on charges of staging the package explosion on Sept. 13 and providing false information to the police. Jason Duhaime, former new technology manager and director of the immersive media lab at Northeastern, was charged on “one count of...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

BU StuGov supports Grad Student Union, hears cabinet updates

Boston University Student Government heard cabinet updates and endorsed the Boston University Graduate Student Union in a meeting Monday night. After a presentation explaining a possible upcoming constitutional change, cabinet leaders shared their summer updates. This was the first presentation of the Sexual Assault Prevention department, which began meeting this...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Wu to sign executive order to improve approval process for affordable housing access

Mayor Michelle Wu announced last Thursday she would sign an executive order to expedite the approval process for affordable housing developments, possibly halving the time it takes to approve a development. The executive order will overhaul the zoning code, fast track affordable housing in department review processes and form a...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

3 Takeaways from BU’s Saturday win over Bentley

Following a dominating 8-2 victory over the Bentley University Falcons last weekend, it’s clear that BU Hockey is back and in a big way. Here are some takeaways from the Terriers home opener on Saturday. 1. The freshmen are here to play. One of the central storylines heading into...
WALTHAM, MA

