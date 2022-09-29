SAN JOSE, Calif. – Utah State volleyball (10-5, 2-2 Mountain West) lost 3-1 to San José State (10-4, 4-0 MW) on Saturday. The Aggies started off strong with a 25-23 set one victory. USU jumped out to an early 4-0 lead after a kill from junior outside hitter Tatum Stall, block from Stall and senior middle blocker Kennedi Boyd, service ace from redshirt sophomore libero Jordi Holdaway and Spartan attack error. Back-to-back Stall kills later gave Utah State the 17-11 edge. SJSU tied it up at 21-apiece before a 3-0 USU spurt gave the Aggies set point 24-21. The Spartans scored twice more before redshirt freshman outside Kaylie Ray clinched the set one victory with a kill.

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO