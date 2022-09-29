ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Aggies Host Mountain West-Foe Air Force in Homecoming Game

AIR FORCE (4-1, 1-1 MW) vs. UTAH STATE (1-4, 0-1 MW) Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 • 5 p.m. (MT) • Logan, Utah • Maverik Stadium (25,100) • Every Utah State football game can be heard live on the Aggie Radio Network. Scott Garrard serves as the play-by-play announcer, while former USU quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) will provide color analysis. Games can also be heard on the Internet (www.UtahStateAggies.com) by clicking on the 'Listen Live' link, as well as on the TuneIn App.
Utah State Men’s Tennis Continues Impressive Showing at Utah Invite

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Utah State head men's tennis put up an impressive performance on the second day of the Utah Invite, going 5-1 across singles and doubles play versus opponents from Montana. The Aggies started off with a pair of victories in doubles play. Junior Stijn Paardekooper...
Utah State Volleyball Loses 3-1 to San José State

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Utah State volleyball (10-5, 2-2 Mountain West) lost 3-1 to San José State (10-4, 4-0 MW) on Saturday. The Aggies started off strong with a 25-23 set one victory. USU jumped out to an early 4-0 lead after a kill from junior outside hitter Tatum Stall, block from Stall and senior middle blocker Kennedi Boyd, service ace from redshirt sophomore libero Jordi Holdaway and Spartan attack error. Back-to-back Stall kills later gave Utah State the 17-11 edge. SJSU tied it up at 21-apiece before a 3-0 USU spurt gave the Aggies set point 24-21. The Spartans scored twice more before redshirt freshman outside Kaylie Ray clinched the set one victory with a kill.
Utah State Women’s Tennis’ Naz Ozturk and Eugenio De Hilario Advance to Consolation Finals at Jon Messick Invitational

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Utah State women's tennis boasted a strong second day performance in singles play at the Jon Messick Invitational on Saturday. Two Aggies will play in the consolation championship match in their respective draws on Sunday as senior Zeynep Naz Ozturk won both of her matches in Flight A Singles, while junior Laura Fernanda Eugenio De Hilario won her two consolation Flight B Singles matches.
