utahstateaggies.com
Aggies Host Mountain West-Foe Air Force in Homecoming Game
AIR FORCE (4-1, 1-1 MW) vs. UTAH STATE (1-4, 0-1 MW) Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 • 5 p.m. (MT) • Logan, Utah • Maverik Stadium (25,100) • Every Utah State football game can be heard live on the Aggie Radio Network. Scott Garrard serves as the play-by-play announcer, while former USU quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) will provide color analysis. Games can also be heard on the Internet (www.UtahStateAggies.com) by clicking on the 'Listen Live' link, as well as on the TuneIn App.
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Men’s Tennis Sweeps Doubles Titles at Utah Invite, Claims Two of Four Singles Titles
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Utah State head men's tennis closed out a strong performance at the Utah Invite, winning both doubles draws and two of four singles draws at the event featuring opponents from Utah, Weber State, Montana and Idaho State. On the tournament's final day of play,...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State’s Cierny and Zarkovic Lose in First Round of ITA All-American Championships
TULSA, Oklahoma – Utah State men's tennis seniors David Cierny and Bodin Zarkovic fell in the first round of singles and doubles play at the ITA All-American Championships on Monday. The ITA All-American Championships feature many of the top-ranked players in the country. Singles players and doubles partners are...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Men’s Tennis Continues Impressive Showing at Utah Invite
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Utah State head men's tennis put up an impressive performance on the second day of the Utah Invite, going 5-1 across singles and doubles play versus opponents from Montana. The Aggies started off with a pair of victories in doubles play. Junior Stijn Paardekooper...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Volleyball Loses 3-1 to San José State
SAN JOSE, Calif. – Utah State volleyball (10-5, 2-2 Mountain West) lost 3-1 to San José State (10-4, 4-0 MW) on Saturday. The Aggies started off strong with a 25-23 set one victory. USU jumped out to an early 4-0 lead after a kill from junior outside hitter Tatum Stall, block from Stall and senior middle blocker Kennedi Boyd, service ace from redshirt sophomore libero Jordi Holdaway and Spartan attack error. Back-to-back Stall kills later gave Utah State the 17-11 edge. SJSU tied it up at 21-apiece before a 3-0 USU spurt gave the Aggies set point 24-21. The Spartans scored twice more before redshirt freshman outside Kaylie Ray clinched the set one victory with a kill.
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Women’s Tennis Pair Earn Singles Consolation Titles at Jon Messick Invitational
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Utah State women's tennis senior Zeynep Naz Ozturk and junior Laura Fernanda Eugenio De Hilario each won their respective consolation singles draws at the Colorado State-hosted Jon Messick Invitational on Sunday. Naz Ozturk earned the title after posting a 6-2, 6-4 victory over New Mexico...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Women’s Tennis’ Naz Ozturk and Eugenio De Hilario Advance to Consolation Finals at Jon Messick Invitational
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Utah State women's tennis boasted a strong second day performance in singles play at the Jon Messick Invitational on Saturday. Two Aggies will play in the consolation championship match in their respective draws on Sunday as senior Zeynep Naz Ozturk won both of her matches in Flight A Singles, while junior Laura Fernanda Eugenio De Hilario won her two consolation Flight B Singles matches.
