October author events virtual and at Third Place Books in Lake Forest Park

As I write this, the autumnal equinox is upon us – the day of the year when light and dark are served in equal measures. It’s the perfect reminder that fall is coming and with it my annual fall rituals. Rituals may be too heady a word. These rituals don’t involve dancing in the moonlight as much as scouring plant catalogs for seeds, spring bulbs and dahlias.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO