October author events virtual and at Third Place Books in Lake Forest Park

shorelineareanews.com
25 Years of Aegis Living: Shoreline Team Celebrates with “Field of Dreams” Party
For 25 years, Aegis Living has cared for area seniors, offering senior assisted living and memory care across the Puget Sound and beyond. The local company, founded by Dwayne J. Clark, was created to redefine the senior living industry and set a new standard, fostering an employee-centric business model and ensuring residents live every day to the fullest.
shorelineareanews.com
Nile Nightmares Haunted House open October weekends
EIGHT HAUNTED ATTRACTIONS!-INCLUDED IN ONE ADMISSION!. Also includes: Creatures of the Corn Maze, Ballinger Cemetery and Hillbilly Holler trail!. (Gen Admission and Fast Pass tickets available online or at the door) 3 Horror themed 5 min. ESCAPE GAMES (Available for a separate charge) We offer a covered queue line and...
westsideseattle.com
Agave Cocina closed/ Portage Bay Cafe coming in
Agave Cocina at 4727 42nd SW in West Seattle is closed, and a sign in the window confirms rumors that coming to the space is the popular Portage Bay Cafe. Agave opened in 2019 and offered Mexican food and joined two other locations one in Issaquah and the other on Queen Anne Hill. The West Seattle location has already been removed from their website.
thurstontalk.com
Reservations Available For Mansion Holiday Tours Online
Reservations for the annual holiday tours at the Washington State Governor’s Mansion are being accepted online. Morning and afternoon tours are offered, on a first-come, first-served basis, for Wednesdays, December 7 and 14. Each tour is open to 15 guests and lasts 30 minutes. The tours are hosted by...
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Sept 30-Oct 2, 2022
Weekend plans should be easy breezy. To make sure they're just that, we've rounded up a bunch of events that are low commitment and inflation-friendly, from BrickCon Expo to Casual Friday Live and from Big Spooky Salvage Art Show to the 53rd Annual Salmon Days. Although. Washington’s statewide mask mandate...
Seattle Eatery Lands On America's Best Family-Friendly Restaurant List
Food Network rolled out its list of the best restaurants for families.
nypressnews.com
All Over The Map: Beloved Federal Way roller-skating rink saved by local non-profit
The big building housing a beloved roller-skating rink in Federal Way has just been purchased by a new owner. But, unlike most of these sad-sack local history stories about old bowling alleys closing or derelict theatres being demolished, this one has a happy ending. The news was first reported by...
shorelineareanews.com
Toys for Tots celebrates 75 years of giving with its 2022 toy drive
EVENT: Season of Giving 2022 Campaign Kick-Off – Snohomish County/Shoreline. Please join us as we celebrate 75 years of supporting underserved communities. Last year 68,000 children/youth were helped due to your generosity! Link arms with us again in 2022. We will be collecting monetary and merchandise donations. Thank you!
parentmap.com
Seattle Chocolate Haunted Factory Tour: Get Your Tickets Now
Attention, chocolate-loving ghosts and ghouls! The Seattle Chocolate Haunted Factory Tour is back for limited October dates, and tickets are on sale now. Tour tickets typically sell out, so if you want to see how chocolate is made, through a fun, spooky lens, book your tickets right away. The haunted...
queenannenews.com
Get Growing: Fall rituals -- Finding next year’s dahlias
As I write this, the autumnal equinox is upon us – the day of the year when light and dark are served in equal measures. It’s the perfect reminder that fall is coming and with it my annual fall rituals. Rituals may be too heady a word. These rituals don’t involve dancing in the moonlight as much as scouring plant catalogs for seeds, spring bulbs and dahlias.
This Seattle Spot Is The Best Bakery In Washington
People are always lining up for this bakery's French desserts.
KING-5
Washington's weirdest and most wonderful trees
From colossal champs to quirky misfits, the trees of Washington state have tales to tell. "They give us a sense of place," said Michelle Rau of Seattle's Plant Amnesty, a group that's working to defend trees and plant life in urban spaces. Rau and her colleague, Maggie Rogers, want you...
shorelineareanews.com
Bolt Creek Fire update
Smoke from the Bolt Creek fire is still coming west into Puget Sound. It tends to pool in low-lying areas around the head of Lake Washington but drifts through central Shoreline. All evacuation orders were lifted at 8am this morning. Bolt Creek fire update. 8pm Saturday, October 1, 2022. We...
shorelineareanews.com
Blessing of the Animals at Church of the Redeemer October 9, 2022
In Commemoration of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, Church of the Redeemer in Kenmore will bless animals on Sunday October 9, 2022. It starts at 12 noon in the church parking lot. Bring your pet, appropriately and safely kept, to have them blessed for another year of support...
KING-5
Seattle's Edgewater Hotel offering guests unique demo opportunity
SEATTLE — When you check in for a stay at the Edgewater Hotel, not only can you expect to be immersed in natural beauty and music history, but all guests can now make some music. Thanks to a one of a kind partnership, all guests can demo guitars from...
KING-5
Furniture flipping is a fulltime job for this West Seattle artist
SEATTLE — What’s old is new again, thanks to the growing trend of “furniture flipping” and people like Amanda Whitworth. She runs a small business from her home in West Seattle, turning unwanted furniture into stylish and usable pieces. "I just like taking the most dilapidated...
kentreporter.com
Coughing in King County | Shiers
Please share your story tips by emailing editor@kentreporter.com. To share your opinion for publication, submit a letter through our website https://www.kentreporter.com/submit-letter/. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. (We’ll only publish your name and hometown.) Please keep letters to 300 words or less.
425magazine.com
Milk Bar Coming to Bellevue Nordstrom
Pastry chef Christina Tosi’s Milk Bar, a darling of the world of trendy treats, has been satisfying sweet-tooth cravings since 2008. The wildly popular dessert empire is expanding and offering specialty shipping to give everyone the opportunity to indulge in the famous Compost Cookies, colorful birthday cakes, and gooey Milk Bar Pies.
shorelineareanews.com
LFP police department Fundraiser for the Pink Patch Project
The Lake Forest Park Police Department is raising funds through October for the Pink Patch Project for breast cancer awareness. If you would like to purchase a patch or coin, please visit the police department records desk. For more information, please email Lt. Lehman. Patches are $10 and coins are $10.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Unusual heat for October
SEATTLE - This forecast is truly mind-boggling: highs will soar into the 80s across Western Washington today and tomorrow!. In Seattle's recorded history over 128 years, we've only had eleven days in the 80s for October. Check out this tweet for more:. The average high for Sea-Tac Airport today is...
