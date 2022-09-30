NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE - To be sold for cash at a Trustee's Sale on January 12, 2023, 09:00 AM at the On the front steps of the main entrance, Bonner County Courthouse, 215 S. 1st Avenue, Sandpoint, ID 83864, the following described real property situated in Bonner County, State of Idaho ("Real Property"): Lots 11 and 12 in Block 46 of West End Addition "E" to Sandpoint, Idaho, according to the plat thereof, recorded in Book 1 of Plats, Page 63, Records of Bonner County, Idaho Commonly known as: 1325 Cedar Street, Sandpoint, ID 83864 Michael D. Rosenberger, Jr., as Trustor conveyed Real Property via a Trust Deed dated May 23, 2013, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Beneficiary, as nominee for Green Tree Servicing LLC, its successors and assigns as Beneficiary, in which First American Title was named as Trustee. The Trust Deed was recorded in Bonner County, Idaho, on June 13, 2013, as Instrument No. 845680, of Official Records. The Deed of Trust was assigned for value as follows: Assignee: LoanCare, LLC Assignment Dated: December 8, 2021 Assignment Recorded: December 8, 2021 Assignment Recording Information: Instrument No. 997080 Shelly M. Casares is the Successor Trustee pursuant to a Substitution of Trustee recorded in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Bonner, State of Idaho on June 23, 2022 at Instrument No. 1007326, of Official Records. The Beneficiary has declared a default in the terms of said Deed of Trust due to Trustor failure to make monthly payments beginning March 1, 2020, and each month subsequent, which monthly installments would have been applied on the principal and interest due on said obligation and other charges against the property or loan. By reason of said default, the Beneficiary has declared all sums owing on the obligation secured by said Trust Deed immediately due and payable. The total amount due on this obligation is the principal sum of $83,820.05, interest in the sum of $8,777.14, escrow advances of $7,299.76, other amounts due and payable in the amount of $2,113.39, for a total amount owing of $102,010.34, plus accruing interest, late charges, and other fees and costs that may be incurred or advanced. The Beneficiary anticipates and may disburse such amounts as may be required to preserve and protect the property and for real property taxes that may become due or delinquent, unless such amounts of taxes are paid by the Trustor. If such amounts are paid by the Beneficiary, the amounts or taxes will be added to the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust. Other expenses to be charged against the proceeds of this sale include the Trustee's fees and attorney's fees, costs and expenses of the sale, and late charges, if any. Beneficiary has elected, and has directed the Trustee to sell the above described property to satisfy the obligation. The sale is a public sale and any person, including the Beneficiary, may bid at the sale. The bid price must be paid immediately upon the close of bidding by certified funds (valid money orders, certified checks or cashier's checks). The conveyance will be made by Trustee's Deed, without any representation or warranty, including warranty of title, express or implied, as the sale is made strictly on an as-is, where-is basis, without limitation, the sale is being made subject to all existing conditions, if any, of lead paint, mold or other environmental or health hazards. The Trustor, successor in interest to the Trustor, or any other person having an interest in the property, or any person named in IRC § 45-1506, has the right, at any time prior to the Trustee's Sale, to pay to the Beneficiary, or the successor in interest to the Beneficiary, the entire amount then due under the Deed of Trust and the obligation secured thereby (including costs and expenses actually incurred and attorney's fees) other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred and by curing any other default complained of herein that is capable of being cured by tendering the performance required under the obligation or to cure the default, by paying all costs and expenses actually incurred in enforcing the obligation and Deed of Trust with Successor Trustee's and attorney's fees. In the event that all defaults are cured the foreclosure will be dismissed and the foreclosure sale will be canceled. The scheduled Trustee's Sale may be postponed by public proclamation up to 30 days for any reason. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Successor Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The above Trustor are named to comply with IRC § 45-1506(4)(a). No representation is made that they are, or are not, presently responsible for this obligation. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Dated this 6th day of September, 2022. Shelly M. Casares Substitute Trustee 376 East 400 South, Suite 300, Salt Lake City, UT 84111 Telephone: 801-355-2886 Office Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8AM-5PM (MST) File No. ID10630 Legal#4543 AD#560090 September 10, 17, 24, October 1, 2022.

SANDPOINT, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO