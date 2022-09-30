Read full article on original website
Legals for October, 1 2022
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE - To be sold for cash at a Trustee's Sale on January 12, 2023, 09:00 AM at the On the front steps of the main entrance, Bonner County Courthouse, 215 S. 1st Avenue, Sandpoint, ID 83864, the following described real property situated in Bonner County, State of Idaho ("Real Property"): Lots 11 and 12 in Block 46 of West End Addition "E" to Sandpoint, Idaho, according to the plat thereof, recorded in Book 1 of Plats, Page 63, Records of Bonner County, Idaho Commonly known as: 1325 Cedar Street, Sandpoint, ID 83864 Michael D. Rosenberger, Jr., as Trustor conveyed Real Property via a Trust Deed dated May 23, 2013, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Beneficiary, as nominee for Green Tree Servicing LLC, its successors and assigns as Beneficiary, in which First American Title was named as Trustee. The Trust Deed was recorded in Bonner County, Idaho, on June 13, 2013, as Instrument No. 845680, of Official Records. The Deed of Trust was assigned for value as follows: Assignee: LoanCare, LLC Assignment Dated: December 8, 2021 Assignment Recorded: December 8, 2021 Assignment Recording Information: Instrument No. 997080 Shelly M. Casares is the Successor Trustee pursuant to a Substitution of Trustee recorded in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Bonner, State of Idaho on June 23, 2022 at Instrument No. 1007326, of Official Records. The Beneficiary has declared a default in the terms of said Deed of Trust due to Trustor failure to make monthly payments beginning March 1, 2020, and each month subsequent, which monthly installments would have been applied on the principal and interest due on said obligation and other charges against the property or loan. By reason of said default, the Beneficiary has declared all sums owing on the obligation secured by said Trust Deed immediately due and payable. The total amount due on this obligation is the principal sum of $83,820.05, interest in the sum of $8,777.14, escrow advances of $7,299.76, other amounts due and payable in the amount of $2,113.39, for a total amount owing of $102,010.34, plus accruing interest, late charges, and other fees and costs that may be incurred or advanced. The Beneficiary anticipates and may disburse such amounts as may be required to preserve and protect the property and for real property taxes that may become due or delinquent, unless such amounts of taxes are paid by the Trustor. If such amounts are paid by the Beneficiary, the amounts or taxes will be added to the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust. Other expenses to be charged against the proceeds of this sale include the Trustee's fees and attorney's fees, costs and expenses of the sale, and late charges, if any. Beneficiary has elected, and has directed the Trustee to sell the above described property to satisfy the obligation. The sale is a public sale and any person, including the Beneficiary, may bid at the sale. The bid price must be paid immediately upon the close of bidding by certified funds (valid money orders, certified checks or cashier's checks). The conveyance will be made by Trustee's Deed, without any representation or warranty, including warranty of title, express or implied, as the sale is made strictly on an as-is, where-is basis, without limitation, the sale is being made subject to all existing conditions, if any, of lead paint, mold or other environmental or health hazards. The Trustor, successor in interest to the Trustor, or any other person having an interest in the property, or any person named in IRC § 45-1506, has the right, at any time prior to the Trustee's Sale, to pay to the Beneficiary, or the successor in interest to the Beneficiary, the entire amount then due under the Deed of Trust and the obligation secured thereby (including costs and expenses actually incurred and attorney's fees) other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred and by curing any other default complained of herein that is capable of being cured by tendering the performance required under the obligation or to cure the default, by paying all costs and expenses actually incurred in enforcing the obligation and Deed of Trust with Successor Trustee's and attorney's fees. In the event that all defaults are cured the foreclosure will be dismissed and the foreclosure sale will be canceled. The scheduled Trustee's Sale may be postponed by public proclamation up to 30 days for any reason. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Successor Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The above Trustor are named to comply with IRC § 45-1506(4)(a). No representation is made that they are, or are not, presently responsible for this obligation. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Dated this 6th day of September, 2022. Shelly M. Casares Substitute Trustee 376 East 400 South, Suite 300, Salt Lake City, UT 84111 Telephone: 801-355-2886 Office Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8AM-5PM (MST) File No. ID10630 Legal#4543 AD#560090 September 10, 17, 24, October 1, 2022.
David Mac Ray
David Mac Ray, born Aug. 24, 1942, in Everett, Wash., to David Otto Ray and Gladys Arvella Danklefsen Ray, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, after a brief illness while in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Mac, as he preferred to be called, had just...
Herndon received the most primary votes
I would like to address the letter submitted by Kathy Larson, in which she states, "Scott Herndon won the primary for Idaho Senate by 12% of less than 50% of the registered voters in Bonner County." As Mark Twain said, "there are lies, damned lies and statistics." Scott Herndon won...
Task force receives grant
The Gregory C. Carr Foundation has granted the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations $30,000 to help support a number of human rights initiatives in the region. The task force announced the grant award Thursday, and noted the work of Greg Carr, an Idaho native who is a philanthropist and human rights activist with a long history of supporting human rights in North Idaho.
Sandpoint flattens Lake City; huge game at Lakeland next
COEUR d’ALENE — After opening their season with a couple of error-plagued efforts — albeit against some pretty good opponents — the Sandpoint Bulldogs have cleaned up their act of late. Sandpoint scored its first six possessions, and all but one on the night, and looked...
Vote dangerous extremism out
Not long ago Scott Herndon was known only as a rabble-rouser, disliked by most with his vulgar antics carried out obediently by his wife and daughters. They'd show up at Sandpoint Farmers Market, Sandpoint Arts & Craft Fair, Sandpoint Middle School, accosting students, always with megaphones and mutilated fetus posters. Chaos and disruption was their normal.
Antonio 'Tony' Bonine
Antonio “Tony” Bonine was born to Alicia Rutledge and Antonio Deserley on Oct. 31, 2000, in Great Falls, Mont. He was a registered member of the Chippewa Cree Tribe out of Box Elder on the Rocky Boy Reservation. Due to multiple substances in his bloodstream, Tony was placed with the Bonine family who already had custody of his biological brother, Trenton. Tony’s first weeks at home were difficult, but Tim and Erin lovingly cared for him.
Inge receives Quilt of Valor
Allison Inge of Priest River recently received a Quilt of Valor for her service in the U.S. Army National Guard. Allison is a wife to Colton Inge and mother to Eloise, 4, and Amelia, 1. She will be deployed to Southwest Asia and will not be seeing her family for about a year. Before her deployment, Allison worked as a special education teacher at Priest River Lamanna High School and is still considered an employee there.
Warrants led to arrests, discovery of drugs
SANDPOINT — Two people were arrested and an unspecified amount of various drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized after a series of search warrants were executed in the city this week. The searches are a reminder that fentanyl is present in the community and region, Sandpoint Police Chief Corey...
North Idaho Now Podcast Episode 170: Local headlines from 9/28-/9/30
Hecla Mining Company, Black Sheep Sporting Goods, Watts Applaince, and Mad Bomber Brewing Company. Chanse Watson takes you through the latest news coming out of the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press, the Bonner County Daily Bee, the Shoshone News-Press, and the Bonners Ferry Herald from Sept. 28-30. Time index:. Intro- 00:00.
Vote for ethical representation; vote Johnson
Character counts! When I go into the voting booth to select someone who will represent me, I want a person of character. Steve Johnson’s announcement to run a District 1 Senate write-in candidate against Scott Herndon is welcome news as voters now have a choice between someone of character and someone who goes as low as possible to win.
