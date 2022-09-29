Read full article on original website
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Eater
The 13 Most Beautiful Restaurants in Miami
While beauty is in the eye of the beholder, there is no doubt that Miami has some of the most beautiful and extravagant restaurants around. From an underwater fantasy world that any mermaid or merman would envy to tropical and jungle oases, these 13 Miami restaurants will appease every taste.
Where To Take Someone Who’s Threatening To Leave Miami
The hardest part about making friends in Miami is that a good 80 percent of them will eventually move somewhere else. It happens all the time and the reasons for fleeing are multitude: rent spikes, more lucrative job markets, being wanted by the FBI, etc. It’s a frustrating part of life down here. So if you catch your friend Googling “cool cities?” and want to persuade them to stay put, try taking them to these restaurants. This guide has a mix of only-in-Miami classics, beautiful outdoor spots, and more places that always make us feel lucky to live here.
Miami New Times
Eyes on Miami: Christina Aguilera, Illenium, T.I., and Others
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
New Asian-Cuban Restaurant Looks to Be Opening in Miami
Behind the project is Executive Chef Luis Pous
Here's The Best Coffee Shop In Miami
Yelp has the scoop on the most amazing coffee joints in the Magic City.
techaiapp.com
Miami’s tallest tower will be home to Waldorf Astoria Residences – A Luxury Travel Blog
A spectacular 100-story high-rise is coming to Biscayne Boulevard, in the heart of Downtown Miami and just minutes away from the new Miami World Center. At 1,049 feet above the ground, it is set to become Miami’s tallest tower and will be home to an ultra-luxury development – the Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami.
Apartment Therapy
This Jetsetter’s Bright Miami Loft Has a High Joy Ratio
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Earlier this year, Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon downsized from a two-bedroom condo to a one-bedroom loft in a downtown Miami high-rise. “Before I even moved in,” she says, “it was clear that I wanted this new place to be my sanctuary, somewhere I could make new and happy memories. I may be here for a while so when I was looking at listings, I kept thinking: ‘Will this be somewhere I’ll enjoy living a decade from now?'”
Top prize-winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket sold, officials say
A top prize-winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth over $150,000 was sold during Tuesday's drawing according to the Florida Lottery.
Click10.com
Fire starts in University of Miami science classroom
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Coral Gables Fire Department responded to a blaze on the campus of the University of Miami. It happened Sunday afternoon after officials said a fire sparked in a science classroom. According to Coral Gables Fire, the building sprinkler system was able to put out...
Miami football offers 4-star 2023 ND leaning WR Taeshaun Lyons
The Miami football program has offered a scholarship to four-star wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons who is a heavy Notre Dame lean according to multiple recruiting websites. Lyons who is from Hayward, California Tennyson tweeted on Saturday night that he received an offer from Miami. Miami currently has two 2023 WRs commits.
Hurricane relief supply drive spans Miami-Dade, Broward this week
MIAMI - DORAL - Tens of thousands of people are now struggling with the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida's western coast.That's why there is a massive relief effort underway here in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. This week there will be a collection drive from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in the parking lot at Dolphin Mall, then 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Shops of Pembroke Gardens in Pembroke Pines. CBS4 talked with several people who stopped by the Dolphin Mall on Monday to donate. "They are human...
Click10.com
Portable water pump outside Miami mayor’s home causes stir
MIAMI – Portable water pumps are now part of storm preps in Miami’s low-lying neighborhoods. When one pump appeared right in front of the mayor’s home last week, his political critics assumed he got special favors and took videos of the pump. But did he actually receive...
Taste of the Town: Dune by Laurent Tourondel brings Fort Lauderdale an elevated dining experience unlike any other
MIAMI - Spending an afternoon with Michelin Star Chef Laurent Tourondel is truly a lesson in culinary excellence."This needs a little bit more salt," said Chef tasting a dish brought out to him and CBS4's Lisa Petrillo."How picky and demanding are you about the food that comes out on the plate?" asked CBS4's Lisa Petrillo."I am demanding. Yes, that's for sure," said Chef Laurent.The French-born Master Chef is, on this day, at his sprawling oceanfront restaurant Dune by LT.The elegant, fine-dining restaurant with seating inside and out recently was named "Best Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale" by "Miami New Times." Although he's...
Meet the Women of the Water Taxi
This crew knows firsthand that when it comes to Laudy living, even a tough day on the water is better than the best day stuck inside The post Meet the Women of the Water Taxi appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
signsofthetimes.com
Canadian Vehicle Wrapper Opens 4th US Location
Wraptors, a Mississauga, ON, Canada-based vehicle wrapper, has opened a new shop in Miami, FL. It’s the fourth US location for the company, which is owned by Stras Kravchuk and his wife Christel Barbie. Wraptors also operates shops in Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and New York City and has plans...
NBC Miami
List: Here's What You Can Donate to Help Ian Victims in Southwest Florida
Help is on the way to the Gulf Coast following the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian. Several local and national organizations and brands are stepping up to help in different ways. The Home Depot Foundation announced their commitment of up to $1 million to immediately help out with building...
brevardtimes.com
NOAA: Invest 91L 2022 Projected Path, Spaghetti Models
MIAMI, Florida – NOAA’s National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Weather Outlook at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Monday, October 3, 2022, due to the presence of Invest 91L which may form into a tropical cyclone over the Caribbean. Invest 91L is a tropical wave located several...
margatetalk.com
8th Annual Coconut Creek ArtsFest Celebrates Japanese Culture
The City of Coconut Creek and its Multicultural Circle will host the 8th Annual ArtsFest, allowing local artists to showcase their work while educating the community about Japan’s culture. Leo Moleiro, the special events planner for The City of Coconut Creek, has seen the ArtsFest grow from hundreds of...
Sold-Out Coral Springs International Dinner Dance Celebrates the USA
The sold-out International dinner dance took on a patriotic theme this year with an American theme, celebrating this nation’s resilience, strength, hope, and unity. Hosted by the Multi-Cultural Advisory Committee, the event was held Saturday at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Hotel & Convention Center after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
communitynewspapers.com
NIGHTMARE IN THE REDLAND OPENS OCTOBER 8TH
Nightmare in the Redland, opens Saturday, October 8, promising victims an immersive eight-night experience of horror and bloodshed. Located at The Berry Farm, on 13720 SW 216 Street, in Redland, Florida, Nightmare in the Redland will challenge you to survive 5-acres of interactive corn maze madness and carnage. The haunted hayride through the corn field will leave you screaming, as you confront sheer evil and twisted terror at every corner, bringing to life your grimmest nightmares and hidden fears.
