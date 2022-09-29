ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Money

10 Cities Where Homes Sales Are Most Likely to Collapse

More and more potential homebuyers are backing out of purchases, especially in some of the pandemic’s hottest housing markets. A little more than 15% of pending home sales (or 64,000 total purchases) fell out of contract in August, according to a new analysis from the real estate brokerage Redfin. In July, 15.5% of pending sales fell out of contact. That was the highest level since 2017, with the exception of two months at the very beginning of the pandemic.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fortune

Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher

Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
BUSINESS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
J.R. Heimbigner

New program sending up to $1,050 per household

photo of money in man's handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) If you're a resident of California, here is some important news you need to know. You will be receiving an inflation relief package that will help you with bills and rising costs. The current inflation rate for the United States is 8.5%. But, thankfully, the state of California is doing something to help you with these rising costs. Recently Governor Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon reached an agreement on the framework for the 2022-23 state budget. The main focus of the budget is on giving dollars back into the pockets of millions of Californians who are facing inflation and rising prices on everything from gas to groceries.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fortune

These 2 maps show the U.S home price correction is sharper—and more widespread—than previously thought

The Pandemic Housing Boom saw U.S. home prices soar 42%. Heading forward, some of those gains will get erased. On Tuesday, the going home price correction finally showed up in the Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index, as the reading for July came in 0.24% below its June reading. That marks the first month-over-month decline in home prices since 2012.
REAL ESTATE
Money

Is the Real Estate Boom Over? 5 Housing Experts Predict Where Home Prices Are Headed

As the U.S. housing market sizzled during the pandemic, home price growth, at times, looked unstoppable. But there’s a growing consensus among experts that home prices will not continue to rise with the same breakneck momentum of the last few years. Economists say rising mortgage rates are now causing a housing slowdown that could reverse the upward movement in home prices, or at least slow price growth down.
REAL ESTATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Money

Home Values Will Barely Budge in the Next Year: Zillow Forecast

Home values in the U.S. declined in August by the largest margin in more than a decade, prompting some experts to reevaluate forecasts for the year ahead. Zillow is now predicting that home values will rise by only 1.2% through August 2023, just one month ago the home listing site was projecting a 2.4% increase.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

California could 'export inflation' to the rest of the US when it sends up to $10 billion in relief payments this October, a Harvard economist says

California is planning to send residents $10 billion in relief checks to help cope with inflation. This measure could help Californians, but "export inflation" to the rest of the US. Several states have adopted inflation relief measures that could have a similar effect. California Governor Gavin Newsom is taking matters...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Home buyers with mortgages to lose buying power next year

Home buyers with mortgages in the UK are set to experience a 28% hit to their buying power next year. As per Zoopla, the most crucial element for the housing market this autumn is the latest hike in mortgage rates faced by new borrowers. New figures have revealed that home...
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Affordable City to Own A Home

Home prices have skyrocketed in the last two years, although mortgage rate increases have slowed the increases down. Cities with relatively poor populations are the most affordable places to own a home. This list, based on new research, is topped by Toledo, Ohio, one of America’s dying industrial cities. It is also among U.S. cities […]
TOLEDO, OH
TheStreet

Home Prices Start to Slip as Mortgage Rates Soar

It looks like the tide might be gradually starting to turn for the housing market. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index dipped 0.3% in July from June, the largest monthly decline since November 2014. To be sure, prices soared 15.8% in the 12 months through July, but that’s still...
BUSINESS

