10 Cities Where Homes Sales Are Most Likely to Collapse
More and more potential homebuyers are backing out of purchases, especially in some of the pandemic’s hottest housing markets. A little more than 15% of pending home sales (or 64,000 total purchases) fell out of contract in August, according to a new analysis from the real estate brokerage Redfin. In July, 15.5% of pending sales fell out of contact. That was the highest level since 2017, with the exception of two months at the very beginning of the pandemic.
The cheapest states to buy a home right now
Up and moving to a new state might sound daunting, but it could save you some major cash. Some locations are obviously more expensive than others, but where are the cheapest places to live?
Why Home Prices in These 5 Cities Are Not Likely to Drop Anytime Soon
These five cities are most likely to weather any recession.
Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher
Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
Do Prices Go Down In a Recession? Here’s What Usually Gets Cheaper
While the prices of individual items may behave unpredictably due to unexpected economic factors, it is true that a recession might cause the prices of some items to fall. Because a recession means...
There are now 210 U.S. housing markets at risk of 15% to 20% home price declines, says Moody’s
We’re beyond questioning whether the housing correction will push home prices lower. Falling home prices are already here. Heading forward, there are just two big questions: How many regional housing markets will see home price declines? And how far will those markets fall?. Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi...
New program sending up to $1,050 per household
photo of money in man's handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) If you're a resident of California, here is some important news you need to know. You will be receiving an inflation relief package that will help you with bills and rising costs. The current inflation rate for the United States is 8.5%. But, thankfully, the state of California is doing something to help you with these rising costs. Recently Governor Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon reached an agreement on the framework for the 2022-23 state budget. The main focus of the budget is on giving dollars back into the pockets of millions of Californians who are facing inflation and rising prices on everything from gas to groceries.
Housing Prices Plunge Furthest in These 10 Metro Areas Across U.S.
In July, 20 U.S. metropolitan areas had reported a dip in home prices, but this figure more than doubled to 45 in August.
10 US cities where homebuyers can find a good deal right now
Some real estate markets have seen prices cool in recent weeks. Realtor. com created a list of cities where homebuyers can find a good deal right now.
These 2 maps show the U.S home price correction is sharper—and more widespread—than previously thought
The Pandemic Housing Boom saw U.S. home prices soar 42%. Heading forward, some of those gains will get erased. On Tuesday, the going home price correction finally showed up in the Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index, as the reading for July came in 0.24% below its June reading. That marks the first month-over-month decline in home prices since 2012.
Is the Real Estate Boom Over? 5 Housing Experts Predict Where Home Prices Are Headed
As the U.S. housing market sizzled during the pandemic, home price growth, at times, looked unstoppable. But there’s a growing consensus among experts that home prices will not continue to rise with the same breakneck momentum of the last few years. Economists say rising mortgage rates are now causing a housing slowdown that could reverse the upward movement in home prices, or at least slow price growth down.
Homeowner fears repossession ‘bloodbath’ as mortgage set to outgrow benefits
A homeowner who could face losing his property because increasing mortgage costs are set to outgrow his benefits allowance fears “a bloodbath” of repossessions. Nicholas Wilson, from Hastings, East Sussex, could face losing his home after struggling to afford his mortgage payments, which he says have almost doubled since February.
US home prices are falling at the fastest rate since the Great Financial Crisis, says Black Knight
Home prices fell in August for the second straight month, according to data from Black Knight. Median prices fell 0.98% in August, following July's upwardly revised 1.05% monthly decline. They mark the biggest single-month price declines since January 2009 and are among the eight largest on record. Home prices fell...
Home Values Will Barely Budge in the Next Year: Zillow Forecast
Home values in the U.S. declined in August by the largest margin in more than a decade, prompting some experts to reevaluate forecasts for the year ahead. Zillow is now predicting that home values will rise by only 1.2% through August 2023, just one month ago the home listing site was projecting a 2.4% increase.
California could 'export inflation' to the rest of the US when it sends up to $10 billion in relief payments this October, a Harvard economist says
California is planning to send residents $10 billion in relief checks to help cope with inflation. This measure could help Californians, but "export inflation" to the rest of the US. Several states have adopted inflation relief measures that could have a similar effect. California Governor Gavin Newsom is taking matters...
Homebuyers Are Backing Out of Purchases in This Area of the Country More Than Anywhere Else In The U.S.
States in the Sun Belt, which comprises the traditionally sunny southern tier of the U.S., attracted an influx of homebuyers during the pandemic, which ultimately drove up prices and competition. However, the market is shifting, and those once sought-after cities are seeing a significant slowdown. Data from Redfin found that...
kalkinemedia.com
Home buyers with mortgages to lose buying power next year
Home buyers with mortgages in the UK are set to experience a 28% hit to their buying power next year. As per Zoopla, the most crucial element for the housing market this autumn is the latest hike in mortgage rates faced by new borrowers. New figures have revealed that home...
The Most Affordable City to Own A Home
Home prices have skyrocketed in the last two years, although mortgage rate increases have slowed the increases down. Cities with relatively poor populations are the most affordable places to own a home. This list, based on new research, is topped by Toledo, Ohio, one of America’s dying industrial cities. It is also among U.S. cities […]
Home Prices Start to Slip as Mortgage Rates Soar
It looks like the tide might be gradually starting to turn for the housing market. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index dipped 0.3% in July from June, the largest monthly decline since November 2014. To be sure, prices soared 15.8% in the 12 months through July, but that’s still...
There's Finally Some Good News for Renters Sick of Rising Prices
Renters are finally catching a break after almost two years of non-stop price increases and record-high costs — but don't plan on throwing a goodbye party for your roommates anytime soon. Several new studies show that rent prices either fell slightly or remained flat at the end of the...
