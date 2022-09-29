LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Newly published reports show a growing number of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck because of inflation, while wage growth fails to keep pace. “I think that we're seeing people being squeezed at both ends right there,” says economist Mike PeQueen with Hightower Las Vegas. ”People are not making as much money as they need to, to keep up with basics. So if you don't make enough money to keep up with the basics, you have to cut the extras, and there aren't that many extras to cut. So these are very difficult conversations to have. And we're going to see that here in the next three months. Probably as we see holiday spending.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 10 HOURS AGO