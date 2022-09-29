ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Thrillist

How to Make Sure Your Vote Counts in Las Vegas This November

Nevada is best described as a purple state with an extra splash of blue. Its electoral votes have gone to the Democratic nominee in six of the past eight presidential elections and currently, the governor, both senators, and three out of four congressional representatives are Democrats. However, the state remains competitive with key races up for grabs this 2022 midterm election cycle. With midterm elections historically garnering lower voter turnout compared to presidential elections, it’s even more important that you set aside some time to educate yourself on the issues and vote.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Business
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
historydaily.org

Benny Binion: How An Uneducated Errand Boy Shaped Downtown Vegas

Benny Binion is shown at the county jail here March 19 after his release from the federal penitentiary for tax evasion. (Bettmann/Getty Images) Lester "Benny" Binion was a sickly, uneducated kid who grew up to become a convicted murderer, yet by 1951, he had established himself in the fledgling gambling town of Las Vegas, where he opened a casino, hobnobbed with gangsters, learned the art of the gimmick, and didn't pay his taxes. His casino helped to turn Fremont Street into Glitter Gulch and set the stage for the lavish game halls to come.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

A Bunch of Big Bay Area Chefs Are Saying Viva Las Vegas

It’s no longer just Michael Corleone who’s moving the family business to Nevada. Now, a number of top Bay Area names including star chef Dominique Crenn and Oakland’s Matt Horn are headed east for early 2023 debut of the 40-acre UnCommons development in southwest Las Vegas. The development’s food arm the Sundry serves as the figurative and physical heart of the sprawling 20,000-square-foot development. A robust lineup of culinary stars and personalities from California and Nevada are slated to open restaurants and bars on-site.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Nevada Gas Prices Surge Higher Again

Gas prices in Las Vegas and throughout the state of Nevada have surged higher again in the past couple of weeks. According to a post on News3LV.com, AAA is reporting that gas prices jumped up another 13-cents in recent days. Drivers in Southern Nevada are now paying an average of $5.34 per gallon. That price is 42-cents higher than last week and about 50-cents higher than they were a month ago.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Valley#San Francisco#Infrastructure#Californians
Fox5 KVVU

Ed Sheeran announces show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-winning artist Ed Sheeran has announced he will make a stop in Las Vegas as part of his upcoming “The Mathematics Tour.”. According to a news release, Sheeran’s “+ - = ÷ x Tour” will stop at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Crews to top off tower at Durango Casino, Resort

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Construction crews are set to top off the tower at Durango Casino and Resort later this week as work on the project nears completion. Station Casinos’ 15-story, 318-foot tower will be finished with the placing of the final beam and pouring of the last hotel floor on Friday, Oct. 7. Work […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
news3lv.com

Local wins $128K jackpot at South Point Hotel

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky local is now $128,000 richer. South Point Hotel announced via Twitter on Saturday that a Vegas local hit their Pai Gow Progressive Jackpot. If you love playing poker here in Vegas, you might want to go test your luck.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

More locals living paycheck to paycheck due to inflation

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Newly published reports show a growing number of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck because of inflation, while wage growth fails to keep pace. “I think that we're seeing people being squeezed at both ends right there,” says economist Mike PeQueen with Hightower Las Vegas. ”People are not making as much money as they need to, to keep up with basics. So if you don't make enough money to keep up with the basics, you have to cut the extras, and there aren't that many extras to cut. So these are very difficult conversations to have. And we're going to see that here in the next three months. Probably as we see holiday spending.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Northcap Commercial Arranges Sale of Sunrise View Apartments for $5,500,000

This transaction closed on August 30th, 2022. Northcap Commercial represented the Buyer, Cobra 28 No. 8 LP, on this sale. Northcap is a Las Vegas-based, international real estate company focused on acquisition, brokerage and property management. Founded by John Tippins, the company offers an array of services extending into residential and commercial property management, sales and advisory roles. As a brokerage, Northcap’s team has closed on nearly $3.5 billion in transactions. Northcap is a premier real estate operator that holds the distinction of being named to Forbes Travel Guide. Northcap is also actively involved in their home community with the Downtown Las Vegas Alliance, Fremont Street East Entertainment District, the City of Las Vegas, the UNLV College of Business Board, UNLV Advisory Board and Helping Hands of Vegas Valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Sisolak, Lombardo trade barbs over abortion rights and who loves Nevada businesses more

Policy, politics and progressive commentary At what is likely to be the only gubernatorial debate, Republican Joe Lombardo on Sunday stumbled to clarify his seemingly in-conflict positions on abortion rights, saying they are not at risk in Nevada but expressing support for certain restrictions that do not currently exist. The outgoing Clark County sheriff, who is challenging first-term Democratic Gov. […] The post Sisolak, Lombardo trade barbs over abortion rights and who loves Nevada businesses more appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy