Sound Publishing is searching for a Production Administrative Coordinator professional at our Lakewood printing facility in Washington State. Under the direction of the Director of Production Operations, the Administrative Coordinator is responsible for facilitating the flow of information throughout all Production Departments within the Sound Publishing Printing Facility. In addition, the Production Administrative Coordinator will monitor the front office and provide necessary guidance and assistance to visitors and other non-Production company employees who come into the facility via the front office. The Production Administrative Coordinator will become familiar with operations within Pre-Press, Press, Post-Press, Receiving and Transportation, in order to complete Production administrative tasks, obtain information and/or direct questions to the appropriate Department Manager.

LAKEWOOD, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO