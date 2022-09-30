Read full article on original website
Related
Tacoma Daily Index
Case #: PUY-CV-PO-2022-0137-Protection Order
Case Name: ANGELA M HATCH, Petitioner(s) v. BRANDON ROBERT HATCH, Respondent(s). Protected Party(ies): R.H. and G.H (DOB(s): 5/13/13, 2/17/2018); ANGELA M. HATCH. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE the Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians entered a Temporary Protection Order against you in the above-entitled case, which expires on 11/04/2022. A Protection...
Tacoma Daily Index
City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS DU22-0210F
Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. For electronic submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by our email, bids@cityoftacoma.org, as the official time...
Tacoma Daily Index
City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS HR22-0274F
Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, October 18th, 2022. Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. For electronic submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by our email, bids@cityoftacoma.org, as the official time...
Tacoma Daily Index
CITY OF FIRCREST-REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
The City of Fircrest, WA invites proposals from qualified firms to provide City Prosecutor services to the City on a contractual basis. The attorney selected as prosecutor will be responsible for all aspects of prosecution in the Fircrest and Ruston Municipal Courts, Animal Control issues, and support of the Code Enforcement program. The deadline for submittal of proposals is October 28, 2022, at 3:00 PM, Pacific Time. For the full RFP and additional information please visit the City’s website at: https://www.cityoffircrest.net/category/bids/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tacoma Daily Index
City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS NC22-0333F
2023-2024 NCS General Funds Notice of Funding Availability. Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. For electronic submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded...
Tacoma Daily Index
Production Administrative Coordinator (Lakewood, WA) [Largest Press in 5-state Region]
Sound Publishing is searching for a Production Administrative Coordinator professional at our Lakewood printing facility in Washington State. Under the direction of the Director of Production Operations, the Administrative Coordinator is responsible for facilitating the flow of information throughout all Production Departments within the Sound Publishing Printing Facility. In addition, the Production Administrative Coordinator will monitor the front office and provide necessary guidance and assistance to visitors and other non-Production company employees who come into the facility via the front office. The Production Administrative Coordinator will become familiar with operations within Pre-Press, Press, Post-Press, Receiving and Transportation, in order to complete Production administrative tasks, obtain information and/or direct questions to the appropriate Department Manager.
Tacoma Daily Index
Press Operator Jobs in Lakewood, WA [Apply NOW!]
Sound Publishing is searching for a Press Operator professional in Washington State to run our computer-controlled Goss/Manroland Universal 70 press at our Lakewood, WA Facility. Press Operator Job responsibilities include:. Handling production of the printed materials, including the printing and palleting process, to ensure it meets the specifications and is...
Comments / 0