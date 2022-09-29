FAIRBANKS - The Alaska Nanooks hockey team knocked-off the AIC Yellow Jackets in the final game of their opening weekend series. With the win, the Nanooks move to 1-0-1 and dropped American Int'l to 0-1-1. The Nanooks were not able to get on the board in the first despite putting 14 shots-on-goal. AIC netminder, Alexandros Aslanidis stopped all 14 attempts while 'Nooks goalie Matt Radomsky stopped all four shots-on-goal sent his way. The Nanooks were unable to capitalize on two first-period power-plays, getting only one shot-on-goal during their chances.

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO