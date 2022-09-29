Read full article on original website
Hockey Secures First Win of 2022-23 with 2-1 W Over AIC
FAIRBANKS - The Alaska Nanooks hockey team knocked-off the AIC Yellow Jackets in the final game of their opening weekend series. With the win, the Nanooks move to 1-0-1 and dropped American Int'l to 0-1-1. The Nanooks were not able to get on the board in the first despite putting 14 shots-on-goal. AIC netminder, Alexandros Aslanidis stopped all 14 attempts while 'Nooks goalie Matt Radomsky stopped all four shots-on-goal sent his way. The Nanooks were unable to capitalize on two first-period power-plays, getting only one shot-on-goal during their chances.
Hockey Ties AIC in Regular-Season Opener
FAIRBANKS - The Alaska Nanooks hockey team (0-0-1) tied the AIC Yellow Jackets (0-0-1) in their regular-season opener. The two teams play again tomorrow evening at 4:07 p.m. at the Carlson Center. Simon Falk got the scoring started early for the Nanooks as the sophomore forward netted the first goal...
#11 Seawolves sweep Nanooks for 9th straight win
FAIRBANKS, Alaska – Lisa Jaunet had 12 kills and fellow senior Ellen Floyd dished 29 assists Saturday to help the 11th-ranked Alaska Anchorage volleyball team to its ninth straight victory with a 25-20, 25-19, 25-14 sweep of Alaska Fairbanks at the Patty Center. The Seawolves (17-1, 7-0 Great Northwest...
Volleyball Falls in Straight Sets to Anchorage
FAIRBANKS - The Nanooks volleyball team (13-6, 3-4 GNAC) fell in straight sets to the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves on Saturday, Oct. 1. UAA improved to 17-1, 7-0 GNAC as their lead in the GNAC standings grew. The Nanooks could not maintain a hot start in the first as UAA stormed...
USAF wants to install a small nuclear reactor at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska
Micro-reactors are small nuclear reactors that can produce clean energy and are equipped with built-in safety features that self-adjust to changing conditions and demands to prevent overheating. The Department of the Air Force, in partnership with the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, released a request for proposal for the Eielson Air...
7 Things I Loved, Plus 4 Things I Didn’t During Princess’s Alaska Cruisetour
On my first morning after embarking on the Royal Princess Hamilton Cruise ship on a sea and land cruise from Vancouver through the Inside Passage of Alaska and up to Fairbanks, I sat on my portside balcony and watched the gray seas as the pale morning sun rose. A sudden...
Pentagon asks for proposals to build small nuclear power plant at Eielson Air Force Base
Pentagon officials have taken another step toward building a small nuclear power plant for Eielson Air Force Base near Fairbanks. Last week, they released a request for proposals that invites contractors to outline how they’d design, build and deploy a so-called microreactor at Eielson within five years. Air Force...
29-year-old Bradley West taken into custody
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A pursuit occurred Thursday afternoon in Fairbanks by the Alaska State Troopers (AST) that led to the arrest of 29-year-old Bradley West. A dispatch report confirms at approximately 4:20 p.m. Thursday, AST attempted to stop a vehicle driven by West. West failed to stop and took off. A short distance later, he collided with a fuel tanker.
Igloo City: Alaska’s Igloo Resort Town That Never Was
For decades, travelers driving the rustic road between Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska have been captivated by a large concrete igloo which locals lovingly refer to as the “Parks Highway Igloo.” The Parks Highway Igloo was supposed to be the centerpiece of a resort town called Igloo City, but building code infractions prevented the building from ever being completed. Now the Parks Highway Igloo sits silent and abandoned—adorned with graffiti when it isn’t covered in a fresh coat of snow.
