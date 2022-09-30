ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
Elk Grove Citizen

Pick the winners of Week Seven football

It's time for all you experts to guess this week's winners of the Citizen's Football Pickem' Contest. Have the best record and you will win a gift card to Leatherby's. Two weeks in a row our winner has been Coach Mike Costa. He keeps pulling out narrow wins, too. Last week he was 10-1, missing only the Bradshaw/Union Mine game. Try to unseat him this week by emailing your picks to:
ELK GROVE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy