ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ celebrates nostalgia from 1st film, but also sisterhood and friendship

By Angeline Jane Bernabe
GMA
GMA
 3 days ago

Since its 1993 release, “Hocus Pocus” has put a spell on audiences around the globe. Now, 29 years later, the Sanderson sisters are back for the sequel, “Hocus Pocus 2" on Disney+.

In the new film, out Friday on Disney+, Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, respectively, return after they are accidentally brought back on Halloween when the Black Flame Candle is lit.

The iconic trio of witches are looking for revenge, but it’s up to three high school students to stop them from wreaking havoc on Salem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e54ia_0iGMB9Ti00
Disney

In addition to the original cast of witches and Doug Jones, who played zombie Billy Butcherson in the first “Hocus Pocus” film, new cast members of the upcoming film include Whitney Peak from “Gossip Girl” and Belissa Escobedo from “American Horror Stories.”

“We loved the original cast from the first movie 100 percent, and now we’re bringing in new teenagers to kind of mess with Winnie a little bit and a lot of other packed goodies in there,” director Anne Fletcher shared in a recent interview with “Good Morning America" about the film.

Answering fans’ prayers about a sequel

Over the years, “Hocus Pocus 2” has garnered a fanbase like no other. Fans have channeled the Sanderson sisters with Halloween costumes, obsessed over iconic lines from the original and even made it an annual tradition to tune in to the classic film for Halloween.

Now with “Hocus Pocus 2,” many who first watched the film 29 years ago as kids are now also sharing the experience with their own children.

“Fans have been screaming from the hilltops,” Fletcher said. “Like, please, we want more time with the witches, please give us a sequel, please! So they have been at the forefront driving this forever.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UUZuN_0iGMB9Ti00
Disney

Fletcher added that coming into the project for the sequel was a “big decision” to make. “I had to decide like, would I be able to do this movie justice? Would I be able to do it well enough that the fans are satisfied and happy? Because that’s a tall order,” she said.

What to expect in the new film

A big part of the sequel is learning more about the Sanderson sisters’ origin story.

“I was excited about -- besides fans getting to be with their beloved characters -- was the origin story of our witches,” Fletcher said. “That was the one thing that I loved the most, actually -- really get to understand why the Sanderson sisters are who they are and how they became to be.”

Part of the new cast includes actress Hannah Waddingham, who plays the Witch Mother, which fans can speculate is a part of the Sanderson sisters’ story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0juGAq_0iGMB9Ti00
Disney Enterprises

Fletcher remained tight-lipped about other surprises in the film, including whether Midler, SJP and Najimy will take the stage again as they did in the first film with their rendition of “I’ve Put a Spell on You."

But she wanted viewers to watch for many Easter eggs sprinkled throughout the film.

Sisterhood is at the center of the sequel

While “Hocus Pocus 2” is expected to be a fun film to watch with friends and family, Fletcher said she hopes viewers see that the movie is ultimately about sisterhood.

“It’s about friendship,” she said. “It’s about having each other’s back. It’s about even when you have a fight or confusion, or you’re not speaking, to make sure you connect and communicate and stick with each other and have each other’s back.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQDFl_0iGMB9Ti00
Disney

“That is true friendship and that’s true sisterhood,” she added.

You can stream the first "Hocus Pocus" film on Disney+. A subscription to Disney+ costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and a bundle consisting of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ costs $13.99 per month.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Hocus Pocus' 29 years later

Slide 1 of 18: "Hocus Pocus" came out in 1993 and became a Halloween cult classic. Its star Omri Katz quit acting, and Sarah Jessica Parker went on to star in "Sex and the City." The long-awaited sequel, "Hocus Pocus 2," comes out September 30 on Disney Plus. Read the original article on Insider.
MOVIES
People

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's 3 Kids: Everything They've Said About Parenting

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick share 3 children: son James Wilkie and twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell Carrie Bradshaw may be the "last single girl" on the hit HBO series Sex and the City, but Sarah Jessica Parker has been married to her husband, Matthew Broderick, since 1997.  "I think marriage has a lot of vitality," Parker told PEOPLE in 2018. "If you're fortunate, it's like this dazzling organism." Since their wedding, Parker and Broderick have become parents to son James Wilkie, 19, and twin...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins, 13, Are Nearly As Tall As Her As They Join Her For ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, brought almost her entire family to the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere event on Tuesday, September 27, including her 13-year-old twins. The actress posed for photos with husband Matthew Broderick, 60, and their daughters Tabitha and Marion on the red carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Sarah’s twins were nearly as tall as her in the adorable family photos.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Anne Fletcher
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Kathy Najimy
d1softballnews.com

Brad Pitt breaks the silence about his relationship with Shiloh Jolie Pitt, his daughter and Angelina Jolie: “It makes me cry”

During an interview given to the media “Entertainment Tonight” the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt stated about the relationship with his daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt. “She makes me cry, yes and she is very beautiful. I don’t know where she got those skills from. I am Mr. Two Left Feet. I love when they find their own way, find things that interest them and make it flourish, “said the actor.
CELEBRITIES
People

Kathy Najimy Explains Why Mary's Crooked Smile Is Backwards in Hocus Pocus 2: 'We Can Justify It'

"It's on the other side mainly because it's so hard for me to do it on the side I did it on 30 years ago," Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy said in a recent interview Kathy Najimy is clearing the air about her character's signature quirk in the Hocus Pocus film franchise. In 1993's iconic Hocus Pocus, Najimy's Mary Sanderson has a crooked smile, a detail Najimy, 65, improvised during shooting. In the newly-released sequel, Najimy continues to use the misshapen smile, but this time on the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Linus Movies#Linus Entertainment#Nostalgia#Espn#Hocus Pocus 2
OK! Magazine

Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, turns 16

Happy birthday, Dannielynn Birkhead! The daughter of Larry Birkhead and the late Anna Nicole Smith turned 16 on Wednesday, receiving a sweet message from her dad on social media. “Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That’s if you want to feel really old. Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” Larry, 49, captioned a collage of photos from Dannielynn’s childhood, including pics with Smith, who died in 2007. “Through tragedy, turmoil and a couple of baby tantrums-today you shine bright and are so accomplished,” he added. The proud father went...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kathy Najimy Breaks Silence on Being ‘Separate Friends’ With Sarah Jessica Parker & Kim Cattrall

“You know, we all can have separate friends,” Kathy Najimy told PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of her new movie, Hocus Pocus 2. The comment came in regard to her friendship with Hocus Pocus costar Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarah’s former Sex In The City costar Kim Cattrall. With the ongoing rift between Sarah, 57, and Kim, 66, Kathy said that she’s been able to negotiate her relationship with the individual women. “You can love two people the same that are on, you know, different parts of the universe,” said Najimy, 65. “Being friends with one person doesn’t mean you’re not friends with the other person.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97

Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
CELEBRITIES
People

Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!

Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant

Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Essence

She's Growing Up! Viola Davis And Daughter Genesis Hit The Red Carpet

From sharing smooches to stunning on the red carpet, here are some images of the mother-daughter duo from over the years. When ESSENCE’s September digital cover star Viola Davis isn’t busy kicking butt in movies like The Woman King, she is being a mother to her 12-year-old daughter, Genesis Tennon. Her pre-teen is blossoming beautifully and popped out with her mom to the global premiere of the Oscar winner’s latest film. The two ladies were also accompanied by Julius Tennon, Viola’s husband and Genesis’s father.
CELEBRITIES
GMA

GMA

69K+
Followers
8K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy