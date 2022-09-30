ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, MI

whmi.com

Linden Road Resurfacing Project Starts Today

A road resurfacing project is getting underway in Fenton Township. The Genesee County Road Commission will be resurfacing Linden Road from the Livingston County line to the Linden city limits beginning today. The Road Commission advises that two-way traffic will be maintained but motorists should allow additional time to reach...
LINDEN, MI
WILX-TV

Changes to Lake Lansing Road planned for 2023

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - the Ingham County road department wants to hear from you about its plans to narrow lake Lansing Road in 2023. Lake Lansing Road is expected to be converted from 4 lanes to 3 lanes where it turns at Birch Row which is just north of Whitehills Elementary. The county said they plan to also include a curve on Lake Lansing Road at the intersection.
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

$275M project to rebuild portion of I-696 in Oakland County ramps up: What to know

A big project to rebuild a busy portion of I-696 in Oakland County next year is ramping up, and you’ll notice it. The $275 million Rebuilding Michigan project will begin soon on eastbound and westbound I-696 between I-275 and Evergreen Road. The majority of the rebuilding work will occur during 2023-2024 and will include rebuilding the roadway from the base up, including storm sewer replacement work and rebuilding ramps at Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road, M-10 (Northwestern Highway), and US-24 (Telegraph Road).
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County to rebuild 11-mile section of 696 starting next year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - With the nearly 7-year long project modernizing I-75 coming to a conclusion in a year, the road crews in Oakland County are already pivoting to their next project: I-696. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Thursday it's planning a massive overhaul of 11 miles...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Warren train car derailment latest: 2 roads still closed, some chemicals leaked

WARREN, Mich. – A few roads remain closed in southeast Warren on Friday due to the train car derailment that occurred Thursday. Several train cars derailed Thursday morning while traveling through Warren in the area of Stephens and Schoenherr roads. Warren police said Friday, Sept. 30, that 12 of 151 train cars derailed, after initially reporting that about 20 train cars derailed.
WARREN, MI
whmi.com

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For "The Hive" Howell Teen Center

A recent ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate renovations to Howell’s teen center was well attended by a very enthusiastic crowd. The Hive Youth & Teen Center provides a safe, inclusive, and interactive environment for youth and teens, ages 3-18, from Howell and the surrounding areas. The teen center is used for middle and high school students to gather with friends, work on homework, and learn new skills in a safe space designed just for them.
HOWELL, MI
whmi.com

Manor Named Grand Marshal Of Fantasy Of Lights Parade

The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce has named a well-known community member and leader as the Grand Marshal of the 2022 Fantasy of Lights Parade. Longtime City Councilman Steve Manor will be honored as this year’s Grand Marshal. The Chamber says the honor recognizes the many years of service that Manor has given graciously to better the Howell community.
HOWELL, MI
WLNS

Large fire, heavy police presence spotted in Jackson Co.

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – There was a large police presence Friday night at a home in rural Jackson County. The incident was on Dixon Road, near Rives Junction just south of the border between Ingham and Jackson counties. In addition to fire crews, the response included Michigan State Police, Onondaga County Fire Department, Jackson County […]
JACKSON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

2 killed in fiery truck crash near Detroit

ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI -- A head-on crash with a freeway support column left two people dead in St. Clair Shores Saturday morning, police said. At about 2:55 a.m. Oct. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to the area of the eastbound I-94 freeway near Stephens Road in St. Clair Shores for a reported vehicle crash.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
WILX-TV

Ingham County Clerk announces temporary closure of Mason office

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga) announced the temporary closure of her Mason Historical Courthouse Office effective immediately until further notice. “My office was undergoing planned renovations when it was discovered that there was asbestos tiles under the carpet that was to be replaced,” Byrum said....
INGHAM COUNTY, MI

