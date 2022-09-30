Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State wins 2-1 in overtime over Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks forward to weekend matchups against Michigan State and Kent StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Michigan 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look for first win in Ann Arbor since 2016The LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Oct. 2
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Northbound closure of Main Street at Miller Avenue intersection: Starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, northbound Main Street will close at the Miller/Catherine intersection.
whmi.com
Linden Road Resurfacing Project Starts Today
A road resurfacing project is getting underway in Fenton Township. The Genesee County Road Commission will be resurfacing Linden Road from the Livingston County line to the Linden city limits beginning today. The Road Commission advises that two-way traffic will be maintained but motorists should allow additional time to reach...
WILX-TV
Changes to Lake Lansing Road planned for 2023
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - the Ingham County road department wants to hear from you about its plans to narrow lake Lansing Road in 2023. Lake Lansing Road is expected to be converted from 4 lanes to 3 lanes where it turns at Birch Row which is just north of Whitehills Elementary. The county said they plan to also include a curve on Lake Lansing Road at the intersection.
ClickOnDetroit.com
$275M project to rebuild portion of I-696 in Oakland County ramps up: What to know
A big project to rebuild a busy portion of I-696 in Oakland County next year is ramping up, and you’ll notice it. The $275 million Rebuilding Michigan project will begin soon on eastbound and westbound I-696 between I-275 and Evergreen Road. The majority of the rebuilding work will occur during 2023-2024 and will include rebuilding the roadway from the base up, including storm sewer replacement work and rebuilding ramps at Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road, M-10 (Northwestern Highway), and US-24 (Telegraph Road).
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County to rebuild 11-mile section of 696 starting next year
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - With the nearly 7-year long project modernizing I-75 coming to a conclusion in a year, the road crews in Oakland County are already pivoting to their next project: I-696. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Thursday it's planning a massive overhaul of 11 miles...
nbc25news.com
Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
Saline man hospitalized, van windows shattered after freeway shooting on I-94: MSP
A 31-year-old Saline man is recovering after being shot in the back while driving along I-94 late Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police have not released a possible motive.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Warren train car derailment latest: 2 roads still closed, some chemicals leaked
WARREN, Mich. – A few roads remain closed in southeast Warren on Friday due to the train car derailment that occurred Thursday. Several train cars derailed Thursday morning while traveling through Warren in the area of Stephens and Schoenherr roads. Warren police said Friday, Sept. 30, that 12 of 151 train cars derailed, after initially reporting that about 20 train cars derailed.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Hills shot up in drive-by by frequent customer
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Hills Sunday morning. The Bloomfield Township Police Department said there is no threat to the public. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at Steve's Deli on Telegraph Road and Maple Road,...
2 dead after truck veers off road, crashes and erupts into flames on I-94 in Macomb County
All eastbound lanes of I-94 going through Macomb County were closed for several hours as police investigation a fiery crash that killed two people early Saturday morning.
whmi.com
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For "The Hive" Howell Teen Center
A recent ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate renovations to Howell’s teen center was well attended by a very enthusiastic crowd. The Hive Youth & Teen Center provides a safe, inclusive, and interactive environment for youth and teens, ages 3-18, from Howell and the surrounding areas. The teen center is used for middle and high school students to gather with friends, work on homework, and learn new skills in a safe space designed just for them.
whmi.com
Manor Named Grand Marshal Of Fantasy Of Lights Parade
The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce has named a well-known community member and leader as the Grand Marshal of the 2022 Fantasy of Lights Parade. Longtime City Councilman Steve Manor will be honored as this year’s Grand Marshal. The Chamber says the honor recognizes the many years of service that Manor has given graciously to better the Howell community.
‘It has been a disaster’: Vacant Ypsilanti-area shopping plaza could be demolished
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – John Fields grew up riding his bike on summer days to hang out at the Gault Village Shopping Center, where there was a bustling Ypsilanti-area commercial spot replete with a grocer, drug store and hardware shop. Now nearing 70 years old, he cranes his neck...
Large fire, heavy police presence spotted in Jackson Co.
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – There was a large police presence Friday night at a home in rural Jackson County. The incident was on Dixon Road, near Rives Junction just south of the border between Ingham and Jackson counties. In addition to fire crews, the response included Michigan State Police, Onondaga County Fire Department, Jackson County […]
2 killed in fiery truck crash near Detroit
ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI -- A head-on crash with a freeway support column left two people dead in St. Clair Shores Saturday morning, police said. At about 2:55 a.m. Oct. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to the area of the eastbound I-94 freeway near Stephens Road in St. Clair Shores for a reported vehicle crash.
22-year-old in 'extremely serious' condition after crushing accident involving heavy duty machinery in Commerce Twp.
A young man was taken to the hospital after an industrial accident cause him to get pinned under machinery in Oakland County on Friday morning, officials confirmed.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead, multiple injured in two unrelated accidents at same Van Buren intersection
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person died and multiple others were seriously injured after two separate unrelated crashes happened at the same intersection in Van Buren Township Friday morning. The first incident involved a cyclist getting struck by car around 7 a.m. and the second happened at...
Vehicles collide at Van Buren intersection as cops investigate earlier crash that seriously injured bicyclist
Two separate crashes at the same intersection in Wayne County injured multiple people on Friday morning, including a a bicyclist, officials said.
WILX-TV
Ingham County Clerk announces temporary closure of Mason office
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga) announced the temporary closure of her Mason Historical Courthouse Office effective immediately until further notice. “My office was undergoing planned renovations when it was discovered that there was asbestos tiles under the carpet that was to be replaced,” Byrum said....
Large police presence at Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Township after shooting; suspect reportedly frequent customer
An investigation is underway in Bloomfield Township after a drive-by shooting at a deli left an employee injured. The suspect is reportedly a regular customer at Steve’s Deli.
