Lansing Police arrest 3 armed suspects at Frandor
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While you were probably catching some shut-eye, Lansing Police were busy catching three armed suspects. According to a recent Facebook post from LPD, officers were sent to Frandor to investigate a report of shots fired by three people that were running around the shopping center. Police were able to find the […]
Man shot by another driver while traveling on I-94, state police say
WAYNE COUNTY, MI – One man was shot while driving along I-94 and police are searching for a suspect, Michigan State Police said. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received a 5:05 p.m. report Saturday, Oct. 1, regarding a shooting on I-94 near Haggerty Road in Van Buren Township. A...
Saline man hospitalized, van windows shattered after freeway shooting on I-94: MSP
A 31-year-old Saline man is recovering after being shot in the back while driving along I-94 late Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police have not released a possible motive.
Man flagging down help, struck, critically injured in Fowlerville crash
A 22-year-old Fowlerville man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a 25-year-old Fowlerville woman Saturday at the intersection of Nicholson and Van Orden roads in Handy Township. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:30...
Fired Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy arraigned on charges
The Oakland County deputy fired for allegedly attempting to meet a 15-year-old girl for immoral purposes has been arraigned. Waterford Township resident Jared Frederick Salisbury, 33, has been charged with one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, a 4-year felony. Sheriff: Oakland County deputy fired for violating ‘code...
Jackson County woman killed in Lansing shooting, suspect in custody
LANSING, MI -- A woman is dead and an alleged suspect is in custody following a fatal shooting Friday morning, police said. At about 1:40 a.m. Sept. 30, officers from the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to the 900 block of Long Boulevard for a report of a possible gunshot victim.
Detroit police shoot, kill knife-wielding man having mental health emergency
Detroit police were dispatched Sunday morning at 5:15 a.m. to a location near Snowden and Lyndon on Detroit’s westside for reports of a man with a knife.
Neighbor shares Ring cam footage of "road rage" homicide in Eastpointe
Eastpointe police are calling a Friday evening shooting the result of "road rage." The shooting took place at a stop sign in the intersection of Stricker Avenue and David Avenue in Eastpointe.
Detroit police fatally shoot man after mental health call
DETROIT – Detroit police fatally shot and killed a man after responding to a mental health call early Sunday morning. Upon arrival, Detroit police said they encountered a man armed with a knife. Police said a taser was used to subdue the man. That’s when the man was shot and killed.
Lansing community members take action against guns
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dozens of cars lined Amwood Drive full of people waiting to turn in their guns at Saint Michael’s Episcopal Church. Joe Jean was one of the people waiting in line. “I don’t want to see this go to anybody and I wouldn’t feel right selling...
Police: Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Hills shot up in drive-by by frequent customer
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Hills Sunday morning. The Bloomfield Township Police Department said there is no threat to the public. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at Steve's Deli on Telegraph Road and Maple Road,...
2 charged after Michigan trooper shot, critically wounded
DETROIT (AP) — Two Detroit residents face charges in connection with the shooting of a Michigan State Police trooper who was conducting surveillance in the city with other members of a narcotics unit, a prosecutor said Thursday.The undercover trooper was critically wounded early Tuesday on Detroit's west side when he and other members of the narcotics unit came under fire, state police said.The trooper initially was in critical condition at a hospital. His condition later stabilized and he probably will require surgery, state police Lt. Mike Shaw told reporters.A 28-year-old man has been charged with assault with intent to murder, possession with...
KPD: I-75 speeding stop ends with over 450 grams of heroin, fentanyl found
A traffic stop for a speeding van on I-75 ended with police to finding over 450 grams of heroin and other drugs according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Detroit police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting Sunday morning
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting this morning on Detroit's west side. DPD's Chief James White said the information is subject to change but he and the department commit to transparency. Chief White said a 911 call was made about a person...
Large police presence at Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Township after shooting; suspect reportedly frequent customer
An investigation is underway in Bloomfield Township after a drive-by shooting at a deli left an employee injured. The suspect is reportedly a regular customer at Steve’s Deli.
POLICE: Bridgeport resident arrested for allegedly robbing party store with BB gun
SAGINAW, Mich. — Police arrested a Bridgeport resident for allegedly robbing a Saginaw party store Wednesday with a BB gun. Allegedly, the 28-year-old male suspect entered Damore's Party Store on September 28, at around 1:30 a.m., and demanded money while displaying what was believed to be a real gun. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Man sentenced to 14 years after huge drug bust in Jackson County
PORT HURON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Texas man will spend the next 14 years in prison after he was sentenced in federal court following a huge drug bust during a traffic stop in Jackson County.Roque Carranza-Alvarado, 28, of Dallas, Texas was convicted in March of 2022 of three counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances. Alvarado was arrested on June 13, 2021 near Parma, Michigan while headed to the Detroit area.Court records show that Michigan State Police troopers stopped Alvarado and found 286 pounds of methamphetamine, 60 pounds of a fentanyl analogue, 60 pounds of cocaine, and 800 grams of crack cocaine in the cab of his truck. He also had 1,100 cases of wine from California that was to be delivered to Roseville. Troopers also seized $11,000 in cash. In all, the drugs had a street value of between $3 million and $4 million. "Fentanyl and methamphetamine are poisoning our communities and killing our citizens. We will aggressively pursue and prosecute those who are harming our communities with dangerous drugs," stated U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison in a press release.
Dearborn Heights police commissioner dead at 72
The City of Dearborn Heights and the Dearborn Heights Police Department announce with great sadness the death of Police Commissioner Dr. Joseph E. Thomas, Jr. “The retired Southfield Police Chief had a profound love for and dedication to law enforcement and was a highly-valued member of our team,” a release from the city said.
Burglars assault mother of 3 in Lansing home
Denise Johnson told 6 News that she was home alone with her three children ages 12, 9, and 8 when five men barged into her home, armed with guns and demanding cash.
Ecorse man arrested for felony burglary and larceny of downtown Wyandotte office building
WYANDOTTE – Felony burglary and larceny charges were brought against Ronald Russell Mancos, 42, of Ecorse Sept. 25 following a Sept. 22 early morning break-in at an office building at 2846 Biddle Ave. Marcos, who had eight outstanding fugitive arrest warrants unrelated to the recent break-in, was charged with...
