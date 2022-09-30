ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

WLNS

Lansing Police arrest 3 armed suspects at Frandor

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While you were probably catching some shut-eye, Lansing Police were busy catching three armed suspects. According to a recent Facebook post from LPD, officers were sent to Frandor to investigate a report of shots fired by three people that were running around the shopping center. Police were able to find the […]
LANSING, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Man flagging down help, struck, critically injured in Fowlerville crash

A 22-year-old Fowlerville man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a 25-year-old Fowlerville woman Saturday at the intersection of Nicholson and Van Orden roads in Handy Township. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:30...
FOWLERVILLE, MI
The Oakland Press

Fired Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy arraigned on charges

The Oakland County deputy fired for allegedly attempting to meet a 15-year-old girl for immoral purposes has been arraigned. Waterford Township resident Jared Frederick Salisbury, 33, has been charged with one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, a 4-year felony. Sheriff: Oakland County deputy fired for violating ‘code...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police fatally shoot man after mental health call

DETROIT – Detroit police fatally shot and killed a man after responding to a mental health call early Sunday morning. Upon arrival, Detroit police said they encountered a man armed with a knife. Police said a taser was used to subdue the man. That’s when the man was shot and killed.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing community members take action against guns

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dozens of cars lined Amwood Drive full of people waiting to turn in their guns at Saint Michael’s Episcopal Church. Joe Jean was one of the people waiting in line. “I don’t want to see this go to anybody and I wouldn’t feel right selling...
LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

2 charged after Michigan trooper shot, critically wounded

DETROIT (AP) — Two Detroit residents face charges in connection with the shooting of a Michigan State Police trooper who was conducting surveillance in the city with other members of a narcotics unit, a prosecutor said Thursday.The undercover trooper was critically wounded early Tuesday on Detroit's west side when he and other members of the narcotics unit came under fire, state police said.The trooper initially was in critical condition at a hospital. His condition later stabilized and he probably will require surgery, state police Lt. Mike Shaw told reporters.A 28-year-old man has been charged with assault with intent to murder, possession with...
nbc25news.com

POLICE: Bridgeport resident arrested for allegedly robbing party store with BB gun

SAGINAW, Mich. — Police arrested a Bridgeport resident for allegedly robbing a Saginaw party store Wednesday with a BB gun. Allegedly, the 28-year-old male suspect entered Damore's Party Store on September 28, at around 1:30 a.m., and demanded money while displaying what was believed to be a real gun. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
SAGINAW, MI
CBS Detroit

Man sentenced to 14 years after huge drug bust in Jackson County

PORT HURON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Texas man will spend the next 14 years in prison after he was sentenced in federal court following a huge drug bust during a traffic stop in Jackson County.Roque Carranza-Alvarado, 28, of Dallas, Texas was convicted in March of 2022 of three counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances. Alvarado was arrested on June 13, 2021 near Parma, Michigan while headed to the Detroit area.Court records show that Michigan State Police troopers stopped Alvarado and found 286 pounds of methamphetamine, 60 pounds of a fentanyl analogue, 60 pounds of cocaine, and 800 grams of crack cocaine in the cab of his truck. He also had 1,100 cases of wine from California that was to be delivered to Roseville. Troopers also seized $11,000 in cash. In all, the drugs had a street value of between $3 million and $4 million. "Fentanyl and methamphetamine are poisoning our communities and killing our citizens. We will aggressively pursue and prosecute those who are harming our communities with dangerous drugs," stated U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison in a press release.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn Heights police commissioner dead at 72

The City of Dearborn Heights and the Dearborn Heights Police Department announce with great sadness the death of Police Commissioner Dr. Joseph E. Thomas, Jr. “The retired Southfield Police Chief had a profound love for and dedication to law enforcement and was a highly-valued member of our team,” a release from the city said.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI

