Union County, SC

laurenscountysports.com

Clinton gifts Union with King James version

Bryson James does it all, and never was it more evident than in Clinton’s 61-7 domination of Union County on Friday night. James, the Devils’ running, linebacking and returning marvel, is the Laurens County Touchdown Club’s Player of the Week for the 2nd time this fall. James,...
CLINTON, SC
USC Gamecock

South Carolina Black Pride brings awareness to Columbia community

People regularly question Darius Jones, the president and CEO of South Carolina Black Pride, why the Black pride movement exists separate from statewide LGBTQIA+ communities. His answer: Black pride is important and distinctively different from the greater LGBTQIA+ community's pride. That is why, for the past 16 years, S.C. Black...
COLUMBIA, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Spanning the County: Clinton tennis comes through

Clinton High edged Mid-Carolina, 4-3, in a non-region girls tennis match on Monday. The key setback was at No. 2 singles, where Chandler Dailey had to retire from the match due to injury. The key match was at No. 1 doubles, where Gracie Spangler subbed for Chandler Dailey and teamed with Mary Catherine Dailey to win, 6-0, 6-0.
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies man found shot in parking lot in Piedmont

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person has died after he was found shot in a parking lot in Piedmont early Wednesday morning. At 3:36 a.m., the Greenville County deputies in the area of 1733 Piedmont Highway heard gunshots and responded to the...
PIEDMONT, SC
FOX Carolina

Power restored in Greenville County following storms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The power is now restored for residents after thousands were without power following the impact of the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Duke Energy reported that over 2,000 customers were without power in Greenville County. Duke Energy’s outage summary showed that 2,034 customers near downtown Greenville...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wach.com

PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian damage in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has responded to multiple calls for downed trees impacting power lines and damaging property since yesterday. Officials say damage from Hurricane Ian has already started across our area. Want to share your hurricane damage pictures? If you are in a safe...
WYFF4.com

Thousands without power near Downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Update: Officials said the power has been restored. Duke Energy is reporting a power outage near Downtown Greenville. Over 2,000 people are without power, according to the outage map. The map shows the outage near Greenville's West End. Right now, it says crews are working to...
GREENVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia: Avoid these streets and intersections during heavy rainfall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is advising drivers to be cautious of flood-prone streets and intersections. City officials urge individuals to avoid these streets and intersections after heavy rainfall and severe weather to prevent accidents:. Main and Whaley. Gervais and Laurens. Blossom and Henderson. Blossom and Saluda.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway teen in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Thursday. According to deputies, Yasmin Giron left on foot at around 9:30 p.m. from the Roe Road area wearing plaid pajama bottoms, a blue coat and no jewelry.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

One dead after crash in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — One person is dead and three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Lexington County. Troopers said around 2:10 a.m., a 1998 Dodge SUV was driving east on South Lake Drive. A 2013 Ford sedan was traveling west on the same road when the two vehicles collided.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WFAE

Mecklenburg County sheriff eliminates stops for broken tail lights, expired plates

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office has instructed deputies to stop pulling drivers over for minor non-moving offenses, such as broken tail lights, improperly tinted windows or expired license plates. The new policy took effect Sept. 19, and is intended to address racial disparities in traffic stops, the sheriff's office said...

