laurenscountysports.com
Clinton gifts Union with King James version
Bryson James does it all, and never was it more evident than in Clinton’s 61-7 domination of Union County on Friday night. James, the Devils’ running, linebacking and returning marvel, is the Laurens County Touchdown Club’s Player of the Week for the 2nd time this fall. James,...
The Post and Courier
Richland County let jail director start work knowing he was fired from last job, attorney says
COLUMBIA — Former jail director Tyrell Cato told a top Richland County official he had been fired from his last job before he started in his new position this summer, Cato's attorney said. That contradicts Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown, who said he did not know about Cato's termination...
USC Gamecock
South Carolina Black Pride brings awareness to Columbia community
People regularly question Darius Jones, the president and CEO of South Carolina Black Pride, why the Black pride movement exists separate from statewide LGBTQIA+ communities. His answer: Black pride is important and distinctively different from the greater LGBTQIA+ community's pride. That is why, for the past 16 years, S.C. Black...
FOX Carolina
Update on standoff in Greenville County
People in Western NC may notice low flying airplanes starting tomorrow. It's all part of a plan to limit the spread of rabies in the area.
laurenscountysports.com
Spanning the County: Clinton tennis comes through
Clinton High edged Mid-Carolina, 4-3, in a non-region girls tennis match on Monday. The key setback was at No. 2 singles, where Chandler Dailey had to retire from the match due to injury. The key match was at No. 1 doubles, where Gracie Spangler subbed for Chandler Dailey and teamed with Mary Catherine Dailey to win, 6-0, 6-0.
Man found shot at Greenville County business
The victim of a shooting was found outside of a Greenville area business early Wednesday morning . Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that occurred on Piedmont Hwy just south of I-85.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies man found shot in parking lot in Piedmont
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person has died after he was found shot in a parking lot in Piedmont early Wednesday morning. At 3:36 a.m., the Greenville County deputies in the area of 1733 Piedmont Highway heard gunshots and responded to the...
FOX Carolina
Power restored in Greenville County following storms
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The power is now restored for residents after thousands were without power following the impact of the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Duke Energy reported that over 2,000 customers were without power in Greenville County. Duke Energy’s outage summary showed that 2,034 customers near downtown Greenville...
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg's original Mary H. Wright Elementary building now open as Schoolhouse Lofts
SPARTANBURG — The building once founded as one of the first separate-but-equal schools in South Carolina has been redeveloped as an apartment community called Schoolhouse Lofts. It's a new beginning for the former Mary H. Wright Elementary School on the Southside of Spartanburg. On Sept. 29, there was a...
Inmate escapes from South Carolina detention center
An inmate escaped Friday night from the Union County Detention Center.
Arrest made in Upstate fatal shooting case
An arrest has been made after a shooting in the Upstate last week, that left one person dead and two others injured. The shooting happened last Wednesday at the Village At Glenhaven Village Apartments on Market Street in Greenwood.
wach.com
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian damage in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has responded to multiple calls for downed trees impacting power lines and damaging property since yesterday. Officials say damage from Hurricane Ian has already started across our area. Want to share your hurricane damage pictures? If you are in a safe...
Hurricane Ian brings wind and rain to Cherokee Co.
Cherokee County was seeing rain and wind nonstop Friday afternoon into the evening.
WYFF4.com
Thousands without power near Downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Update: Officials said the power has been restored. Duke Energy is reporting a power outage near Downtown Greenville. Over 2,000 people are without power, according to the outage map. The map shows the outage near Greenville's West End. Right now, it says crews are working to...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia: Avoid these streets and intersections during heavy rainfall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is advising drivers to be cautious of flood-prone streets and intersections. City officials urge individuals to avoid these streets and intersections after heavy rainfall and severe weather to prevent accidents:. Main and Whaley. Gervais and Laurens. Blossom and Henderson. Blossom and Saluda.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway teen in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Thursday. According to deputies, Yasmin Giron left on foot at around 9:30 p.m. from the Roe Road area wearing plaid pajama bottoms, a blue coat and no jewelry.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Federal Agents Rescue 275 Dogs from Alleged Dogfighting Operation in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA - Last Sunday, the Humane Society of the United States assisted federal agents with the seizure of 275 dogs from an alleged dogfighting operation throughout multiple properties in Columbia, South Carolina. According to a press release from the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), at approximately 9:00...
wach.com
One dead after crash in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — One person is dead and three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Lexington County. Troopers said around 2:10 a.m., a 1998 Dodge SUV was driving east on South Lake Drive. A 2013 Ford sedan was traveling west on the same road when the two vehicles collided.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots September 29th
The Gaston County mugshots for Thursday, September 29th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Mecklenburg County sheriff eliminates stops for broken tail lights, expired plates
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office has instructed deputies to stop pulling drivers over for minor non-moving offenses, such as broken tail lights, improperly tinted windows or expired license plates. The new policy took effect Sept. 19, and is intended to address racial disparities in traffic stops, the sheriff's office said...
