Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach Chefs Face Off In New Cooking Channel Competition

As someone who loves to cook, every weekend I devour as many food competition shows as I can find. This weekend a new series debuted featuring chefs at many of our favorite Myrtle Beach, South Carolina restaurants. Chef Swap at the Beach filmed six episodes this summer and airs every Saturday at 7 p.m. eastern on Cooking Channel. Here’s how it works. Host Chef Amanda Freitag of Chopped on Food Network, visits two restaurants each week. She challenges chefs at each restaurant to leave their comfort zone and swap kitchens with the other chef. The chefs have no idea where they will be cooking. The ingredients are also a mystery to them, as well as what they will cook. They can take one ingredient with them from their own kitchen. The competitors will have 60 minutes to complete their dish to impress the judges.
Our Favorite Eats In Myrtle Beach

We moved to the Carolinas in 2006. Since then it’s a tradition to visit Myrtle Beach at least twice a year. Of course we love the beach and all the activities. But, there are so many yummy restaurants, and we spend a lot of time sampling them all! Here are a few of our trusted faves.
Former Winds of Fortune blows ashore in SC during Ian

'Holden Beach Seafood's, shrimp boat, the Shayna Michelle (formerly the Winds of Fortune), and crew were trying to make their way back home to Holden Beach, NC before Hurricane Ian made it to our coast. However, Thursday evening, they were stranded about two miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach with engine issues. The coast guard was able to save the crew by helicopter but there was no way to get the boat to safety. The crew was taken to the hospital, treated for hyperthermia and released. Eventually, and in the middle of Hurricane Ian's arrival, the Shayna Michelle washed up near the Mystic Sea in Myrtle Beach. Help us get her off the shore and back catching those amazing local shrimp that we all love!'
Myrtle Beach honors officer on 2nd anniversary of End of Watch

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Community members joined the Myrtle Beach Police Department on the morning of Oct. 3 to honor a fallen officer with a wreath-laying ceremony. In remembrance of Hancher, SkyWheel will shine a special tribute of the blue lights and black line Monday evening. “My heart is...
It’s a Great Time to Adopt…Free Adoptions This Week at The Humane Society of NMB!

Meaghan Pittman with The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach introduces Wally, a well mannered foster dog looking for his forever home. This is a great week to adopt as the Bissell Foundation is helping animals find homes by sponsoring and waiving adoption fees this week. For more information visit HSNMB.org or visit them at 409 Bay Street in North Myrtle Beach or by by calling (843) 249-4948.
