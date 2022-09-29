Read full article on original website
Myrtle Beach Chefs Face Off In New Cooking Channel Competition
As someone who loves to cook, every weekend I devour as many food competition shows as I can find. This weekend a new series debuted featuring chefs at many of our favorite Myrtle Beach, South Carolina restaurants. Chef Swap at the Beach filmed six episodes this summer and airs every Saturday at 7 p.m. eastern on Cooking Channel. Here’s how it works. Host Chef Amanda Freitag of Chopped on Food Network, visits two restaurants each week. She challenges chefs at each restaurant to leave their comfort zone and swap kitchens with the other chef. The chefs have no idea where they will be cooking. The ingredients are also a mystery to them, as well as what they will cook. They can take one ingredient with them from their own kitchen. The competitors will have 60 minutes to complete their dish to impress the judges.
Our Favorite Eats In Myrtle Beach
We moved to the Carolinas in 2006. Since then it’s a tradition to visit Myrtle Beach at least twice a year. Of course we love the beach and all the activities. But, there are so many yummy restaurants, and we spend a lot of time sampling them all! Here are a few of our trusted faves.
Come experience The Billie Holiday Story at the Long Bay Theatre
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Featuring iconic songs like “God Bless the Child” and “Strange Fruit,” Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill is an all-access pass to legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday’s final concert. With humor and hopefulness, the legendary singer takes us...
Putting Ian’s dangers aside, Myrtle Beach couple rescues several along Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Jason and April Sizemore watched Ocean Boulevard turn from a street to a river from their beachfront apartment on Friday. Knowing they had the resources to make a difference, they knew what they had to do. Not just any vehicle could traverse Hurricane Ian’s floodwater, but the Sizemore’s truck did. […]
This brunch spot ranks No. 1 in South Carolina. Why Myrtle Beach customers crave it
A South Carolina restaurant has a biscuit-focused menu — and fans can’t get enough of the buttery Southern staples it serves. So much so, the Myrtle Beach eatery was named the state’s No. 1 place to eat brunch, according to results published Sept. 19. The restaurant —...
Ocean Lakes Family Campground accepting new guests, campers following Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ocean Lakes Family Campground is accepting new guests and campers after cleaning up after Hurricane Ian hit the Grand Strand. For a short period on Saturday morning, the campground announced that it was not allowing any camping guests because of safety reasons. In a statement,...
Cross stands strong at Belin Memorial UMC in Murrells Inlet during Ian
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Hurricane Ian slammed into the Grand Strand with hurricane-force winds and an unrelenting storm surge on Friday. It damaged piers, dunes and buildings – but it couldn’t take down one cross in Murrells Inlet. Charlene Blanton took video of the cross at...
Shrimp boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian has cool history
CHARLESTON, S.C. — It wasthe video making the rounds on social media during and after Hurricane Ian took aim at the coast of South Carolina. We are talking about the shrimp boat that washed ashore on Myrtle Beach. The boat has a lot of history in the state and...
Waccamaw Dermatology is a premier dermatology clinic located in the Grand Strand area.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With a total of 5 locations, Waccamaw Dermatology takes pride in providing quality treatment and care for all patients. Their skilled staff offers innovative solutions by staying up to date with the latest technologies. The Waccamaw team is knowledgeable, professional and ready to handle all...
MarshWalk businesses bounce back quickly after Hurricane Ian slams Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite Hurricane Ian flooding the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk and being submerged soon after, businesses along the water were able to reopen their doors to customers quickly. Parts of Hot Fish Club were underwater during the height of the storm. Water surrounded their popular gazebo and...
Washed away, stranded & beaten: Photos show Grand Strand days after Hurricane Ian impact
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Hurricane Ian spread rain and high winds across the area Friday, causing damage and flooding in some areas. We are continuing to follow up on damage seen throughout the area, and updates from emergency, statewide and local officials throughout the area will be added below.
Ocean Lakes Campground and Triad residents reeling from Ian's impacts
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Damage from hurricane Ian spread far and wide, some people in the Triad got hit twice. The storm brought flooding and storm surge to coastal vacation homes, then brought downed trees to our area. Heather Brooks lives in High Point. Brooks was at her family's...
Grand Strand’s 2 state parks continue cleaning up after Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.(WBTW)— Two state parks located on the Grand Strand are moving at their own pace to assess damages and plans for the future after Hurricane Ian. Myrtle Beach State Park reopened on Monday, but Huntington Beach State Park remains closed for cleanup and repairs, officials said. While visitors are now allowed back into […]
'Things were good even after the bad': Man captures sign of hope after Ian on Pawleys Island
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia man Bill Stevenson went to Pawleys Island the week of Sept. 30 thinking he would meet his wife for a relaxing getaway. He wasn't expecting it to be recorded in history as he became stranded inside his home due to Hurricane Ian's impact. Stevenson said...
Video shows Hurricane Ian slamming Myrtle Beach State Park pier during height of storm
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Another pier suffered damage from the wrath of Hurricane Ian as it hit the Grand Strand. South Carolina State Parks posted new video taken by Myrtle Beach State Park Manager Troy Crider of the pier at the height at the storm. It shows monster...
Residents return to pre-storm activities as Pawleys Island cleanup continues
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Days after Hurricane Ian, Pawleys Island is drying out and people were enjoying the outdoors Monday afternoon. “I like to fish off the North Causeway bridge, and when I came up here and saw the damage, it’s amazing,” said Michael Farrar Georgetown resident.
Goats will not return this season after Goat Island suffers damage, erosion from Ian
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – The famous inhabitants of Goat Island at the Marshwalk in Murrells Inlet will not be returning for the season. The goats were moved on Thursday ahead of Hurricane Ian and brought to a farm so that they would be safe from the storm. But...
Former Winds of Fortune blows ashore in SC during Ian
'Holden Beach Seafood's, shrimp boat, the Shayna Michelle (formerly the Winds of Fortune), and crew were trying to make their way back home to Holden Beach, NC before Hurricane Ian made it to our coast. However, Thursday evening, they were stranded about two miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach with engine issues. The coast guard was able to save the crew by helicopter but there was no way to get the boat to safety. The crew was taken to the hospital, treated for hyperthermia and released. Eventually, and in the middle of Hurricane Ian's arrival, the Shayna Michelle washed up near the Mystic Sea in Myrtle Beach. Help us get her off the shore and back catching those amazing local shrimp that we all love!'
Myrtle Beach honors officer on 2nd anniversary of End of Watch
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Community members joined the Myrtle Beach Police Department on the morning of Oct. 3 to honor a fallen officer with a wreath-laying ceremony. In remembrance of Hancher, SkyWheel will shine a special tribute of the blue lights and black line Monday evening. “My heart is...
It’s a Great Time to Adopt…Free Adoptions This Week at The Humane Society of NMB!
Meaghan Pittman with The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach introduces Wally, a well mannered foster dog looking for his forever home. This is a great week to adopt as the Bissell Foundation is helping animals find homes by sponsoring and waiving adoption fees this week. For more information visit HSNMB.org or visit them at 409 Bay Street in North Myrtle Beach or by by calling (843) 249-4948.
