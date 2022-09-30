ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

inbusinessphx.com

Banner Partnership Makes It Easier to Research the Best Medicare Programs

MST Solutions is excited to announce the next phase of our long-term partnership with Banner Health. In collaboration towards Banner Health’s growth goals for its mission to provide high quality care for its beneficiaries, MST Solutions and Banner Health’s project taskforce has launched a self-service, Medicare Shop and Enroll portal built on a Salesforce Industries platform. This new, dynamic portal will make it easier for members to research the best Medicare programs for their unique needs, compare plans, and enroll in one easy flow. The self-service portal also has built-in drug comparison and provider look-up capabilities that further enrich and empower the member experience.
87% of Hotels Report Staffing Shortages, Says Survey

Nearly all hotels are experiencing staffing shortages, according to a new member survey conducted by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA). Eighty-seven percent (87%) of survey respondents indicated they are experiencing a staffing shortage, 36% severely so. The most critical staffing need is housekeeping, with 43% ranking it as their biggest challenge.
Phoenix-Based Structural Design Firm Enhances North Carolina Firm’s Footprint in Arizona

“The addition of the award-winning team from Pangolin Structural gives Kimley-Horn a deeper bench and allows us an even greater ability to serve our clients in the southwest and across the country,” said Scott Colvin, principal, Kimley-Horn. “Delivering exceptional client service is one of our most cherished core values and we know the addition of Pangolin Structural will only strengthen our team.”
Science Prep Academy Wins $1M, Other Education Providers Split Additional $1M

Governor Doug Ducey joined Janine Yass, founder of The Yass Prize, to unveil the winners of the STOP for Arizona Education Awards, which rewards six Arizona education providers who best articulated how they would scale to meet the demands of a growing number of parents wishing to utilize the state’s pioneering Empowerment Scholarship Accounts. The STOP Awards are an initiative of the Yass Prize for Sustainable, Transformational, Outstanding and Permissionless education (STOP), dedicated to supporting those who outperform for underserved students no matter what the challenges.
High-Tech ‘Smart Fitness Studio’ Opens in Mesa

Known since 2011 as a “Smart Fitness Studio” franchise due to its bio-adaptive, robotic exercise equipment providing a customized, efficient workout, The Exercise Coach is now considered a “smart” fitness studio for yet another reason: its safe, private atmosphere. On Oct. 5, Mesa resident, Cheryl Campbell will open her first Exercise Coach location at 4711 East Falcon Suite 122 Mesa, AZ 85215. She plans to launch another location in the South Mesa in the Dobson Ranch area in 2023.
Carvana Named Title Sponsor of the Professional Pickleball Association in Multi-Year Partnership

Carvana, the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online was announced today as the title sponsor for the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) ahead of the 2023 season. Set to break new ground in the burgeoning world of pickleball, America’s fastest growing sport, the fastest growing used car retailer in U.S. history continues to forge new partnerships with some of the most engaging and enticing sports brands on the rise. Effective January 1, 2023, the Carvana Professional Pickleball Association is set to serve up happiness to the millions of players and fans who have already flocked to the sport, positioning the sport to attract millions more this year.
Desirable 10-Acre Class A Industrial Building Sells in Mesa

Commercial Properties, Inc./CORFAC International (CPI), Arizona’s largest locally owned commercial real estate brokerage, is pleased to announce the sale of an industrial project in the Southeast Valley in Mesa, Arizona. The 111,415 SF project is situated on 10.6-acres strategically located in Mesa’s desirable Southeast Valley at Gateway at 8607 E Pecos Road. Constructed in 2022, the property is conveniently situated off Ellsworth and Pecos Road with easy 5-minute drive-times to Loop 202 SanTan Freeway and Freeway 24 on-ramps.
