Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two new San Diego guaranteed income programs give up to $1,000 a month to low-income familiesBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
A fifth grader boy sold one of his paintings for $230,000Anita DurairajSan Diego, CA
Cute Restaurant and Bar in Downtown, San Diego - Craft & CommerceDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Michelin Star Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Soichi SushiDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Related
NewsTimes
Padres wrap up 5th seed in NL playoffs, beating Giants 6-2
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sean Manaea allowed only one hit in six shutout innings and the San Diego Padres wrapped up the fifth seed in the NL playoffs, beating the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Tuesday night. “Fantastic — his pitch count, breaking ball, change-up, everything,” Padres manager Bob...
NewsTimes
Kershaw, Dodgers beat Rockies 6-1 for 111th victory
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a season of gaudy numbers, two sets stand out for the Los Angeles Dodgers. They finished with their 111th victory to become the National League's winningest team in more than a century, and Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner each totaled 100 RBIs. “This team's...
NewsTimes
Angels keep Phil Nevin as manager for 2023 on 1-year deal
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have hired Phil Nevin as manager for the 2023 season, removing his interim title and giving him a one-year contract Wednesday before the final game of the regular season. The Angels will miss the playoffs for an eighth straight year. Nevin...
MLB・
NewsTimes
Rojas, Carroll HR, D-Backs win; Brews' Burnes tops NL in Ks
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Josh Rojas and Corbin Carroll hit back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 Wednesday to close out the season. Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes also crossed the 200-inning threshold for the first time. The reigning NL Cy Young...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsTimes
Mets prep for playoffs with 9-2 rout of Nationals
NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets geared up for the playoffs with a 9-2 rout of the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, completing a fantastic regular season with the second-most wins in franchise history. Jeff McNeil won the major league batting crown without taking a...
NewsTimes
Judge out of Yankees starting lineup for finale after No. 62
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge wasn't in the starting lineup for New York's regular-season finale Wednesday, a day after his 62nd home run that broke Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League single-season record. When Judge homered in the first inning Tuesday night, in the second game of...
NewsTimes
Reds lose 100 for 1st time since '82, Bote 5 RBIs lead Cubs
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds lost 100 games for the first time in four decades, falling to the Cubs 15-2 in their season finale on Wednesday as David Bote drove in a season-high five runs. Cincinnati finished 62-100, one shy of the franchise record for losses set by...
NewsTimes
Protester subdued by Rams' Wagner files police report
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A protester who ran onto the field during the San Francisco 49ers' Monday night home game against the Rams has filed a police report after being subdued by Los Angeles linebacker Bobby Wagner. Santa Clara Police Department Lt. Cuong Phan confirmed to The Associated...
Comments / 0