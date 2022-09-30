ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsTimes

Padres wrap up 5th seed in NL playoffs, beating Giants 6-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sean Manaea allowed only one hit in six shutout innings and the San Diego Padres wrapped up the fifth seed in the NL playoffs, beating the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Tuesday night. “Fantastic — his pitch count, breaking ball, change-up, everything,” Padres manager Bob...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NewsTimes

Kershaw, Dodgers beat Rockies 6-1 for 111th victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a season of gaudy numbers, two sets stand out for the Los Angeles Dodgers. They finished with their 111th victory to become the National League's winningest team in more than a century, and Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner each totaled 100 RBIs. “This team's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsTimes

Angels keep Phil Nevin as manager for 2023 on 1-year deal

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have hired Phil Nevin as manager for the 2023 season, removing his interim title and giving him a one-year contract Wednesday before the final game of the regular season. The Angels will miss the playoffs for an eighth straight year. Nevin...
MLB
NewsTimes

Rojas, Carroll HR, D-Backs win; Brews' Burnes tops NL in Ks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Josh Rojas and Corbin Carroll hit back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 Wednesday to close out the season. Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes also crossed the 200-inning threshold for the first time. The reigning NL Cy Young...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NewsTimes

Mets prep for playoffs with 9-2 rout of Nationals

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets geared up for the playoffs with a 9-2 rout of the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, completing a fantastic regular season with the second-most wins in franchise history. Jeff McNeil won the major league batting crown without taking a...
QUEENS, NY
NewsTimes

Judge out of Yankees starting lineup for finale after No. 62

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge wasn't in the starting lineup for New York's regular-season finale Wednesday, a day after his 62nd home run that broke Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League single-season record. When Judge homered in the first inning Tuesday night, in the second game of...
BRONX, NY
NewsTimes

Reds lose 100 for 1st time since '82, Bote 5 RBIs lead Cubs

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds lost 100 games for the first time in four decades, falling to the Cubs 15-2 in their season finale on Wednesday as David Bote drove in a season-high five runs. Cincinnati finished 62-100, one shy of the franchise record for losses set by...
CINCINNATI, OH
NewsTimes

Protester subdued by Rams' Wagner files police report

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A protester who ran onto the field during the San Francisco 49ers' Monday night home game against the Rams has filed a police report after being subdued by Los Angeles linebacker Bobby Wagner. Santa Clara Police Department Lt. Cuong Phan confirmed to The Associated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy