The last time USC football boasted a 5-0 record in a full season was in 2006, when many current Trojan undergrads weren’t even in kindergarten yet. This thrilling start has not only garnered students’ attention, but has also put USC on the map nationally. USC’s undefeated record and consistently high scoring have earned the team a #6 national ranking in the most recent AP Poll. Fans have hopes for a Trojans’ college football playoff appearance and potentially a chance at their first national championship since 2004.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO