Los Angeles, CA

uscannenbergmedia.com

USG launches free shuttle service for fall break

It might sound too good to be true for students thinking of flying home for the holidays: A shuttle directly to LAX terminals will be provided for students free of cost. Starting with the upcoming fall break, students will not have to beg their friends for rides to LAX or drain their bank accounts with ride-share services.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Women at USC share challenges faced in male-dominated classrooms

For the first time in USC history, admissions for Marshall’s School of Business Class of 2025 reached gender parity: women make up 52% of the school’s student population. In 2019, USC’s Viterbi School of Engineering achieved gender parity for the first time as well, with an equal percentage of males and females pursuing an engineering major.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Regenerate event rings in USC Green Week

USC kicked off its second annual Green Week with Regenerate, an art, culture and sustainability workshop and panel available to all students and faculty held at Fisher Museum of Art on Monday, Oct. 3. The event, led by USC’s Arts in Action and the Arts and Climate Collective, contributed to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Common sense saves lives

LAPD’s Central Division begins their Step Away LA campaign that encourages proactive policing. We learn about their efforts to make LA County safer. Florida continues to struggle through Hurricane Ian. Hear from experts on the hurricane’s newly declared Category 4 status. We give an update on hip-hop star...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Midterm elections: USC professor to host webinar for young voters

It’s midterm election season, and a USC professor is holding an info session on how to vote and why students’ votes matter. Nora Miller has the story on voter mobilization. Midterm elections are just around the corner, and USC is working to ensure students have a better idea...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC Green Week: A look into USC’s sustainability efforts

Today, USC kicked off their second annual Green Week. The entire week will be filled with a multitude of sustainability-focused projects and events. With USC’s recent sustainability efforts, we thought we’d get students and staff to share their thoughts on how the university is doing with achieving their goals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

SoCal Celebrates National Taco Day

Did you know it’s National Taco Day. Mya Mariey Vinnett visited three taco shops throughout LA to see how they celebrated the occasion. This isn’t any ordinary taco Tuesday. It’s October 4th, National Taco Day and taco restaurants are going all out in celebration of the delicious dish.
CULVER CITY, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Stoppage Time: The title contender no one is talking about

“Stoppage Time” is a column by Sam Reno about NCAA women’s soccer. The Pacific Northwest road trip. Last season’s edition in the Evergreen State proved to be the difference in a Pac-12 title race decided by a singular point between USC and UCLA. It was a test...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Hot start to Trojan football season creates buzz at USC

The last time USC football boasted a 5-0 record in a full season was in 2006, when many current Trojan undergrads weren’t even in kindergarten yet. This thrilling start has not only garnered students’ attention, but has also put USC on the map nationally. USC’s undefeated record and consistently high scoring have earned the team a #6 national ranking in the most recent AP Poll. Fans have hopes for a Trojans’ college football playoff appearance and potentially a chance at their first national championship since 2004.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Unpack the Pac: Folks, we should have taken UCLA more seriously

USC (5-0, Week 5 result: 42-25 win vs. Arizona State) This was a tale of two halves for the Trojans. Arizona State was getting whatever they wanted on offense in the first half against USC’s defense. However, the Trojans flipped the switch at intermission and only allowed eight points to the Sun Devils after allowing 17 in the first half.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Karen Bass campaigns on reproductive rights, encourages Angelenos to vote

A new poll shows Rep. Karen Bass slightly ahead of billionaire developer Rick Caruso in the race for L.A. mayor. Hear from Bass about the importance of protecting reproductive rights following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American activist and actress who declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
uscannenbergmedia.com

Confusion mounts over where midterm ballots will be cast on-campus

With the midterm elections approaching on Nov. 8, many USC students are unsure of how or where to cast their ballots. This confusion developed after the announcement of the destruction of the previous on-campus voting location, Ground Zero Cafe, which rendered the space off limits. From 2016 to 2020, USC’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Peter V. Ueberroth plaque unveiled in the Court of Honor at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum bustled with the sound of triumphant horns Monday morning as Olympians and peers of Peter Ueberroth gathered to celebrate his induction into the Memorial Court of Honor for his work during the 1984 Summer Olympics. Speakers like Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and two-time Track and Field Olympic gold medalist Edwin Moses expressed their gratitude in front of the Coliseum’s torch lit in Ueberroth’s honor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC women’s volleyball secures a close win over Utah

USC women’s volleyball defeated Utah in four sets 25-19, 21-25, 25-17, 25-21 at Galen Center on Sunday. Senior outside hitter Skylar Fields led with 25 kills, sophomore setter Mia Tuaniga led with 46 assists and graduate middle blocker Kalyah Williams led with nine blocks. The Trojans felt the electricity...
Los Angeles, CA

