NewsChannel 34 Sports Game of the Week – Week 4
NC34 GOTW: Union-Endicott hosts Corning.
NC34 Game of the Week: Union-Endicott lights up the scoreboard in home opener
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Union-Endicott beat Corning 53-28.
bucknellian.net
Bucknell alumni helps build bridge in Selinsgrove
A new construction project that was finished this summer in Selinsgrove was worked on by a Bucknell alum, Tyler Keiser ‘21. PennDOT held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project in June, commemorating the termination of the Northern Section construction and the recent beginning of construction on the Southern Section. The new construction began in May of 2022, and is expected to be finished in 2027.
NewsChannel 36
Thousands run in 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many runners were excited to get to the start line Sunday morning for the 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon. Thousands of runners ran on the 26.2-mile course, starting in Bath and ending in Corning. Runners could also race in the Wegmans Wineglass Half Marathon, which started at the halfway point of the full marathon in Campbell, NY, and ended in Corning. With all COVID restrictions lifted in 2022, runners came from far and wide, traveling from 15 countries and 48 states. With fairly clear skies and temperatures in the 50s, conditions were perfect for race day.
Nostalgia for former Williamsport businesses leads man to start t-shirt shop
A trip down memory lane led a former Loyalsock Township man to start a business selling a little bit of local nostalgia. It started with a series of visits back to the Williamsport area after Ben Kaplan’s father died in March 2021. The death of his father brought back a flood of childhood memories for 51-year-old Kaplan. “You get to thinking of life and the things that leave an imprint...
'Just give it a try': CrossFit gym opens in Old City Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — To find a fitness routine you can stick with, you have to figure out what works for you. Is it running outside or on a treadmill with music blaring in your ears? Maybe it's slinging weights in the gym, or the calm of yoga. "CrossFit is exciting. There's never the same routine. It challenges, it pushes you to try new things, it's satisfying to measure the results," said Stacey Kadenas, co-owner of Lumber Capital Athletics, a new CrossFit gym in Williamsport. ...
NewsChannel 36
Road Closures for 2022 Guthrie Wineglass Marathon
CORNING, NY (WENY) -- This weekend marks the annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon in Steuben County, with thousands of runners descending on the region for the full and half marathon on October 2nd. The marathon start line is in Bath, with the finish line on Market Street in Corning. For the...
Fire damages Wise Foods in Berwick
BERWICK, Pa. — A fire damaged a Wise Food plant in Berwick Friday night. Fire crews were called just before 8 p.m. to the plant along Rasely Street in the borough. When they arrived, they found a large fire on a conveyor belt that originated from a potato chip fryer.
Spencer-Van Etten High School senior dies in car crash
A fundraiser has been started and the Spencer-Van Etten School District is offering resources to students, staff and parents after a high school senior died in a vehicle crash earlier this week.
thehomepagenetwork.com
Two Local Deputies Receive Combat Cross Award
WELLSBORO – On Wednesday September 28, Chief Deputy Brad Boyce, and Deputy Richard Kotch were decorated with the second highest award given to law enforcement: the combat cross. Sheriff Frank Levindoski held a press conference to honor their service and bravery. Stephanie Boyce, assisted Sheriff Levindoski in presenting the...
Police: Be on the lookout for rabid raccoons in Watkins Glen
Watkins Glen residents are being warned to be on the lookout for odd behavior in possibly rabid raccoons, the police department said.
Body found Friday morning in Montgomery identified
Montgomery, Pa. — A body found in Montgomery on Friday morning was identified by the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office. Pennsylvania State Police and the coroner were called to 37 Schoolhouse Rd. to investigate the death of a man identified as 34-year-old Brett Diehl from Montgomery. Diehl was found in the yard at this address. The investigation is continuing into the cause and manner of death, according to the coroner. More details will be released as available, authorities said.
Man steals more than $34,000 from games of skill machines
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — State police are still looking for an unidentified man who stole more than $34,000 from games of skill machines from Nittany Minit Mart on E. Third Street. State police at Montoursville say the man was at the store shortly before 11 p.m. Aug. 16 when he used two keys to gain access to the machine. Police believe two unknown accomplices helped the man gain access. The man is described as having a Hispanic/Latino accent. State police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-368-5700.
PennDOT announces Jessup Township road closure
JESSUP TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), there will be a road closure on State Road 3029 starting Monday. PennDOT says the project is happening approximately one mile north of State Route 706 in Fairdale. PennDOT recommends the following detour: Head southeast on North Road toward Forest Lake […]
Explosives found in Lycoming County home
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say he was found with explosive devices inside a home in Lycoming County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday around 11:00 a.m. troopers responded to the 900 block of Cemetery Street, in Loyalsock Township for a warrant to be served to a man […]
Man arrested for DWI after crash in Conklin
Last night at about 9:45 p.m., Broome County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident on Conklin Road in the Town of Conklin.
Victim in Williamsport shooting identified
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Officials have identified the woman killed in a Williamsport apartment. The Lycoming County coroner says Heather Cohick, 41, was shot in the apartment in the 800 block of West 4th Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The coroner says Cohick's 2-year-old child was also inside and is...
whcuradio.com
Tioga County teen dies in car crash
SPENCER, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County teen has died. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash in the Town of Spencer Monday morning. A vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a house. No one in the home was injured. The driver was transported to Robert Packer Hospital, where he later died. He was a senior at Spencer Van-Etten High School. His passing was confirmed by Spencer-Van Etten School District Superintendent Barbara Case.
Screwdriver stabbing incident leads to arrest
Elmira Police report that a woman has been arrested following stabbing another with a screwdriver multiple times.
Tioga County man charged with animal cruelty after fairgrounds auction
CHARLESTON TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Tioga County man is facing animal cruelty charges in connection to an auction at the Fairgrounds on October 1. Pennsylvania State Police said that Michael Cliver, 35, of Westfield, Pa. was found to be auctioning off a live 6-year-old mini mare horse as a prize at the Tioga County […]
