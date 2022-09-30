PEABODY - Two young girls are in serious condition after they were hit while crossing the street in Peabody. Tess, 8, and Piper, 5, were crossing Lynn Street on the way to the dry cleaners with their mother Friday afternoon. All three were struck by the car. Both children were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where Piper was clearned. Tess has a broken leg and stayed in the hospital for observation."I was actually a little nervous to come down. You never know what you're going to see. You can't unsee what you're going to see, right? So I was actually kind...

PEABODY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO