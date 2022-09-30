ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

WCVB

Wind spreads fire among four triple-deckers, including former Wahlberg home

BOSTON — Winds pushed flames through several neighboring triple-deckers, including one where the Wahlberg family used to live, in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke, the situation began at approximately 10 a.m. He said heavy wind conditions pushed the fire to three...
BOSTON, MA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Salem, MA

Looking for something great to eat in Salem, MA? This is a list that can help. Whether you are just passing through the area, or if you’re a local looking for something you haven’t tried before, then you’ve come to the right place. Taking into account the...
SALEM, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Iconic Worcester barber shop Tommy M's closes

WORCESTER, Mass. — Tommy Magnusson, a former standout athlete from South High, has run Tommy M’s barber shop on Shrewsbury Street for the last 25 years. Magnusson closed his doors for good on Wednesday, and fitting for a shop that has seen so many athletes and coaches in its chairs through the years, his last customer was Holy Cross football coach Bob Chesney.
WORCESTER, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run

According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

These are the best train routes in New England, according to readers

Readers shared 10 scenic routes for your next train trip. Boston.com readers love train travel, and with the proposal for an overnight train from Boston to Montreal, Canada gaining steam, we asked readers for their favorite train travel in New England. They sent us local train routes that were both practical and picturesque.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Young girls recovering after being hit while crossing Peabody street

PEABODY - Two young girls are in serious condition after they were hit while crossing the street in Peabody. Tess, 8, and Piper, 5, were crossing Lynn Street on the way to the dry cleaners with their mother Friday afternoon. All three were struck by the car. Both children were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where Piper was clearned. Tess has a broken leg and stayed in the hospital for observation."I was actually a little nervous to come down. You never know what you're going to see. You can't unsee what you're going to see, right? So I was actually kind...
PEABODY, MA
whdh.com

Fiery truck crash in Weston partially closed Mass. Pike

WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Several lanes on the Mass. Pike were closed after a truck burned in an early morning crash Saturday, according to Mass. State Police. All lanes have since reopened. According to police, the left two lanes on the Mass. Pike in both directions were closed as crews...
WESTON, MA
hot969boston.com

8 things to do in Boston after Midnight….and #1 is just between you and me

Looking for things to do in Boston? Well…. If you have lived in the Boston area for any amount of time you may have noticed that it seems like a ghost town late at night. If New York City is the City that never sleeps Boston is the city with over-bearing parochial parents who enforce a very strict bedtime. However, maybe you are the type of kid who wasn’t above tying the bed-sheets together and escaping out of your bedroom window in the middle of the night. If so this list of things is right up your alley!
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

New Hampshire driver plunges off bridge into water below

HAMPTON, N.H. – New Hampshire State Police said a woman's seatbelt saved her from serious injury after her car plunged off a bridge into the water below.It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 95 in Hampton.Police said a woman struck the Taylor River Bridge, went airborne and landed in the water.Responding troopers found a Honda Pilot heavily damaged and partially submerged in the Taylor River.The woman was not seriously hurt.Police said distracted driving and speed appear to have been factors in the crash.
HAMPTON, NH
WMUR.com

Vehicle goes off I-95, ends up in Taylor River in Hampton

HAMPTON, N.H. — A vehicle traveling on Interstate 95 early Saturday morning went airborne and ended up in the Taylor River, officials said. Hampton Fire Rescue said a call was received for a vehicle that was going south on I-95, left the road, went airborne and landed on the rock alongside the road.
HAMPTON, NH

