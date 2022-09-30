Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
Family Fun For Everyone at Starland's Halloween Spooktacular PartyDianna CarneyHanover, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
msonewsports.com
Podcast: Masconomet Girls Soccer Starts Season 9-0, Hear from Coach Alison Lecesse – League & Player Updates
BOXFORD (Podcast) The Masconomet girls soccer team is 9-0 this season and has recorded 7 shutouts. Head coach Alison Lecesse joined MSONEWSPORTS Sunday to share updates on the season, the Northeastern Conference, player news, and a note on two former Masco players. Masco’s Next Game: Monday 10/3 at Gloucester 4...
Framingham Earns First Victory of the Season
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High football won its first game of the season tonight, September 30, at Bowditch Field. The Flyers defeated Brookline High 27-20. SOURCE will have a full report and a slideshow later.
homenewshere.com
Longtime Town Crier sportswriter, our friend Mike Ippolito, has passed away
On Monday morning, longtime Town Crier sportswriter Mike Ippolito unexpectedly passed away at the age of 54. All of us here at the Town Crier and our Wilmington and Tewksbury communities are completely devastated with his passing. For the past two decades Mike has been a contributing writer for the...
Tyngsboro pumpkin grower breaks record at Topsfield Fair, winning first prize
Records were broken on Friday as growers from around New England entered their biggest and heaviest pumpkins in the 38th annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off at Topsfield Fair. Jamie Graham of Tyngsboro took home first prize with his pumpkin, which weighed in at a whopping 2480 pounds, breaking the fair’s all-time record.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCVB
Wind spreads fire among four triple-deckers, including former Wahlberg home
BOSTON — Winds pushed flames through several neighboring triple-deckers, including one where the Wahlberg family used to live, in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke, the situation began at approximately 10 a.m. He said heavy wind conditions pushed the fire to three...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Salem, MA
Looking for something great to eat in Salem, MA? This is a list that can help. Whether you are just passing through the area, or if you’re a local looking for something you haven’t tried before, then you’ve come to the right place. Taking into account the...
Top 10 Private and Public High Schools in the Nation Include 5 in New England
When it comes to education and the rankings of schools, colleges, and universities, it grabs most of our attention. The majority of us have at least one connection to a school, if not several, so if you're like me, it's always fun, interesting, and dare I say educational to see where schools land in rankings.
Framingham Responding To Fire on Pleasant Street
FRAMINGHAM – Fire Department is on the scene of a fire on Pleasant Street this afternoon, October 1. Fire came in for 969 Pleasant Street on the scanner. SOURCE will update when we have more facts.
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumnews1.com
Iconic Worcester barber shop Tommy M's closes
WORCESTER, Mass. — Tommy Magnusson, a former standout athlete from South High, has run Tommy M’s barber shop on Shrewsbury Street for the last 25 years. Magnusson closed his doors for good on Wednesday, and fitting for a shop that has seen so many athletes and coaches in its chairs through the years, his last customer was Holy Cross football coach Bob Chesney.
Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run
According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
WCVB
Explosive detection K-9 participates in annual animal blessing at Old North Church
BOSTON — Pet owners brought their furry friends to Boston's North End on Sunday for an annual Blessing of the Animals. This year's blessing included Oscar, an 8-year-old yellow Labrador who works as an Explosive Detection K9 for the National Park Service. The Annual Blessing of the Animals is...
Boston Globe
These are the best train routes in New England, according to readers
Readers shared 10 scenic routes for your next train trip. Boston.com readers love train travel, and with the proposal for an overnight train from Boston to Montreal, Canada gaining steam, we asked readers for their favorite train travel in New England. They sent us local train routes that were both practical and picturesque.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Young girls recovering after being hit while crossing Peabody street
PEABODY - Two young girls are in serious condition after they were hit while crossing the street in Peabody. Tess, 8, and Piper, 5, were crossing Lynn Street on the way to the dry cleaners with their mother Friday afternoon. All three were struck by the car. Both children were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where Piper was clearned. Tess has a broken leg and stayed in the hospital for observation."I was actually a little nervous to come down. You never know what you're going to see. You can't unsee what you're going to see, right? So I was actually kind...
WMUR.com
Manchester police SWAT team execute 'high-risk search warrant' on Somerville St.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Manchester Police Department SWAT Team executed a "high-risk search warrant" on Friday. Police said around 1 p.m., the SWAT team executed the warrant on Somerville Street. The investigation is ongoing, active and is being conducted by the department's Special Enforcement Division. Anyone that might have...
whdh.com
Fiery truck crash in Weston partially closed Mass. Pike
WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Several lanes on the Mass. Pike were closed after a truck burned in an early morning crash Saturday, according to Mass. State Police. All lanes have since reopened. According to police, the left two lanes on the Mass. Pike in both directions were closed as crews...
hot969boston.com
8 things to do in Boston after Midnight….and #1 is just between you and me
Looking for things to do in Boston? Well…. If you have lived in the Boston area for any amount of time you may have noticed that it seems like a ghost town late at night. If New York City is the City that never sleeps Boston is the city with over-bearing parochial parents who enforce a very strict bedtime. However, maybe you are the type of kid who wasn’t above tying the bed-sheets together and escaping out of your bedroom window in the middle of the night. If so this list of things is right up your alley!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Hampshire driver plunges off bridge into water below
HAMPTON, N.H. – New Hampshire State Police said a woman's seatbelt saved her from serious injury after her car plunged off a bridge into the water below.It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 95 in Hampton.Police said a woman struck the Taylor River Bridge, went airborne and landed in the water.Responding troopers found a Honda Pilot heavily damaged and partially submerged in the Taylor River.The woman was not seriously hurt.Police said distracted driving and speed appear to have been factors in the crash.
Man, Woman Seriously Injured In Westford Crash On I-495: Fire Officials
A man and woman were seriously injured in a car crash in Westford, authorities said. Emergency crews responded to the crash that happened on I-495 south at 9:32 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, Westford Fire said on Facebook. Initial investigation determined that one vehicle left the lane and struck a tree in the median of the highway, Westford Fire said.
WMUR.com
Vehicle goes off I-95, ends up in Taylor River in Hampton
HAMPTON, N.H. — A vehicle traveling on Interstate 95 early Saturday morning went airborne and ended up in the Taylor River, officials said. Hampton Fire Rescue said a call was received for a vehicle that was going south on I-95, left the road, went airborne and landed on the rock alongside the road.
WCVB
ABC World News Tonight's David Muir recounts his time at WCVB Channel 5
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Over five decades, so many dedicated journalists have walked the halls and graced the airwaves at WCVB. Some spent their careers here, and others took what they learned onto a much larger stage. Few embody that quite like David Muir, from a fresh faced reporter on...
Comments / 0