daystech.org
TPG telecom confirms that the Vodafone 3G network will shut down in December 2023
TPG telecom, the corporate behind Vodafone, TPG, iiNet and felix to call a couple of manufacturers, has confirmed that it’s going to shutdown its 3G community on the fifteenth December 2023. For these prospects nonetheless utilizing a 3G solely gadget, that’s loads of time to replace to a 4G...
BBC
Condor reports 19% increase in car passengers between UK and Guernsey
Ferry operator Condor has reported a rise in the number of cars being brought to Guernsey over the summer. The company said it ferried 1,400 more cars between the UK and the island on high-speed services between 1 July and 20 September this year compared with the same period in 2019.
