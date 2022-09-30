ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Condor reports 19% increase in car passengers between UK and Guernsey

Ferry operator Condor has reported a rise in the number of cars being brought to Guernsey over the summer. The company said it ferried 1,400 more cars between the UK and the island on high-speed services between 1 July and 20 September this year compared with the same period in 2019.
