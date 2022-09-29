Read full article on original website
Maine emergency rental assistance program awaits possible funding to reopen applications
MAINE, USA — MaineHousing expects to learn by the end of the week if any additional federal funding will be distributed to allow the agency to continue its Emergency Rental Assistance Program. "If we receive additional funding from [the] Treasury, this program is still going to be a temporary...
Decades-old legal protections of low-income mortgages at risk in Maine with appeal pending
MAINE, USA — A solicitation of briefs from Maine’s highest court has legal aid providers worried that long-standing rulings protecting the poor from repeat foreclosure attempts could be upended amid the housing crisis. For 25 years, Maine’s legal precedent has barred lenders from suing borrowers multiple times for...
Gov. Mills launches $5.1M program to support family caregivers in Maine
MAINE, USA — Gov. Janet Mills' administration is launching a two-year pilot program that will provide grants to Mainers caring for a family member with a disability, Alzheimer’s Disease, or other related dementias. The $5.1 million program funded by the American Rescue Plan, called Respite for ME, starts...
40 Under 40: An affordable housing advocate for Maine
Significant professional accomplishment: Passing legislation to make housing more affordable and expand access to housing by reforming zoning and land use laws and making the single-largest investment in housing construction in state history. Passion project: Recently I made the effort to research my ancestry on my dad’s side. I was...
This week in Maine politics: Oct. 2, 2022
The race for the Blaine House intensifies ahead of the first debate with gubernatorial candidates this week. Photo by Andrew Howard. Today, we continue a periodic compilation of reporting on the state’s politics leading up to the Nov. 8 elections. Maine Public’s Steve Mistler and Kevin Miller, in this...
Ready to Fill Up? These Are The Current Prices of Oil, Propane & Kerosene in Maine
As I begin writing this article, it is currently the coldest morning of the 2022 fall season. As a matter of fact, right now at 6:30 am on Monday, October the 3rd, it is 33 degrees here in Central Maine. And, with the weather inevitably getting colder and colder, many...
Fryeburg closes out rebound year for Maine's fairs
FRYEBURG, Maine — When fried dough and foliage come into view at the same time, it can only mean one thing: the Fryeburg Fair has returned. The state's largest, and final, fair of the year welcomed 25,000 paying guests on its first day Sunday, according to fair spokesperson and lifelong resident Rachel Andrews Damon. That figure doesn't include children younger than 12 or the swaths of farmers and vendors who snake through the grounds.
Colder weather calls for more resources for unhoused Mainers
PORTLAND, Maine — Outside the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland, Sunday, more than a dozen community organizations joined forces to provide drug resources, food, and winter clothes for unsheltered people. Organizers said the need is increasing exponentially as the temperatures drop. For Shay Dufour, who was unsheltered herself, the...
Sportsman's Alliance responds to LePage accusation
AUGUSTA, Maine — David Trahan is the executive director of the Sportsman's Alliance of Maine, but he spent a lot of time this week indoors, at his desk, listening to his computer. He searched for answers after former governor and current gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage posted on Twitter and...
How Remote Can You Get? Unorganized Territories in Maine
I was reading a great article this week about a place in Maine with only one resident. It was in an unorganized territory called Hibberts Gore. It got me thinking about Unorganized Territories in Maine. What the heck are they? How many are there? And why are the people that live there so unorganized? We have the answers.
These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them
Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Maine?
So many roads, so little time. Maine is much larger state than most people realize and there often times isn't available lodging for travelers depending on the season and proximity. In Maine's busier areas, different problems could arise. Lodging may be too expensive and already spoken for, leaving people on the road to make difficult decisions when they're tired and behind the wheel.
Maine company helping restore power to Southeast
(WABI) - A Maine company will be helping those affected by Hurricane Ian. They will be focused on getting the power back on. We spoke to Ryan Rudolph, director of safety for Atlantic Power Constructors. She says they have helped with various storms in the past, but Hurricane Ian is...
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – Sept. 26 – Oct. 2
Here are a few of the incidents Troop F of the Maine State Police responded to during the week of September 26th through October 2nd. Summaries may be minimally edited. Man arrested for possession of meth and trespassing in Mars Hill. On September 30th, Sgt. Clark and Trooper Rider responded...
Mainer living in FL tucks baby in plastic bin, recounts tale of survival during Hurricane Ian
A Maine woman, who now lives in the Fort Myers area, ignored the mandatory evacuation orders, and was forced to swim to safety with her three-month-old son tucked inside a plastic storage bin. Callie Brown grew up in Skowhegan. Her parents still live in Maine. Cell phone video captured their...
25th Annual Maine Firefighters Memorial Service honors 36 fallen Firefighters
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 36 Firefighters were posthumously honored at the 25th Annual Maine Firefighters Memorial Service in Augusta. The service honors all firefighters in the state of Maine who have passed away in the last calendar year. The Governor, as well as representatives of Angus King and Susan Collins...
Circumstances unknown for many Maine jail and prison deaths
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is on track for a potentially record-setting year when it comes to the number of deaths inside jails and prisons. For weeks, 8 investigates pressed agencies involved with reviewing these deaths to share their findings. Although several agencies review these incidents, very little information is...
2022 "Most Endangered Historic Places" list released
MAINE, Maine — There’s a top-five list you don’t want to be on, and the latest edition was just released. Each year, the nonprofit “Maine Preservation” compiles a list of historic places it believes are in danger of being lost. This year’s list includes Fort George in Castine; the St. Louis Church in Auburn; and the Pigeon Hill Schoolhouse in Oxford, which was built in 1867. Once a stretch of farmland, the school now sits feet away from the Oxford Casino parking lot and within eyesight of a Hampton Inn.
Maine’s Largest Fair Returns and It’s Bigger and Better Than Ever Before
You know I'm talking about the 172nd Annual Fryeburg Fair. The Fryeburg Fair was started actually in March of 1851 when a few local farmers and merchants got together and decided to show off their harvest, produce, cattle and wares to the community. It's grown just a tiny bit. The Fryeburg Fair is Maine's largest agriculture fair and the second biggest in New England only to the Big E (Eastern States in Massachusetts).
Here Are 30 ‘Mountains’ in Maine Worth Making Your Next Hike
I don't have to tell anyone that Maine is a mountainous state. Numerous ranges call Maine home, and many mountains have national appeal. There are 4,000 footers, 360 degree summits, coastal gems, challenging climbs, and picturesque terrains. What's best is the incredible variety of mountains Maine has. All shapes, sizes,...
