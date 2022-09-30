October is Black History Month, first proposed by a Black educator in the US in the early 1970s and recognised in the 1980s in the UK. As a child, I knew the relevance of celebrating the significant events and pioneers that left an inscription in our history by making momentous changes.I was often filled with excitement to be given a platform to showcase Black history to others. I never questioned why Black history wasn’t taught in more of an in-depth way. On reflection, that’s the naivety of a child. But we all grow up, and with that, the little girl...

