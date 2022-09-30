Read full article on original website
leelanauticker.com
9th Annual Frankfort Beer Week
Oct. 3-8. Celebrate all that is great about Michigan Craft Beer & the food scene in the coastal city of Frankfort & neighboring village of Elberta. Enjoy daily beer & food specials, events & more at participating locations.
leelanauticker.com
Nic & The Giant Pumpkin: Leelanau, Meet Your 1,893.5-Pound State Champ!
Grower Nic Welty of 9 Bean Rows and his behemoth pumpkin (affectionately called Skrump) made the trip from Suttons Bay to Dundee’s Pumpkin Palooza on Saturday, October 1. Skrump was declared the state champion, weighing in at a whopping 1,893.5 pounds. The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth is the international organization...
