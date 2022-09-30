Grower Nic Welty of 9 Bean Rows and his behemoth pumpkin (affectionately called Skrump) made the trip from Suttons Bay to Dundee’s Pumpkin Palooza on Saturday, October 1. Skrump was declared the state champion, weighing in at a whopping 1,893.5 pounds. The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth is the international organization...

SUTTONS BAY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO