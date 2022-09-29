Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July store broken into in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Ayesha Curry’s store, Sweet July, located in downtown Oakland was broken into Friday night, according to the store’s Facebook post. Ayesha Curry’s flagship Sweet July store features home goods products from her Sweet July line. The store also offers a cafe as well as products from Black-owned businesses and local Bay […]
PHOTOS: Mercedes careens into Jack in the Box drive-thru
An accident sent a Mercedes-Benz careening down an embankment and into a Jack in the Box drive-thru lane, according to a post for San Pablo Police Department.
Family of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe believe bones found in town of Pioneer may be hers
The Gabe family has been searching for months for the remains of their daughter Alexis. Now, there may be a break in the case.
SF street renamed after beloved ‘Grandpa Vicha’ whose death sparked nationwide movement to end Asian hate
(KRON) — In January 2021, Vicha Ratanapakadee, an 84-year-old Thai grandfather was shoved to the ground in broad daylight in San Francisco. His death sparked community outrage and a nationwide movement. On Saturday, city leaders, activists, and family gathered for a special ceremony renaming a street in memory of him. His daughter, Monthanus Ratanapakadee joined […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
7x7.com
26 Fun Things to Do This Week (10.3.22)
Break out the doggy CBD—the Blue Angels are back and so is Fleet Week. Also this week: Sonoma Harvest Music Festival, Yerba Buena Night, the Mill Valley Film Festival, Elton John's farewell tour, and the West Coast debut of Angela Davis — Seize The Time. Oh, and a...
KTVU FOX 2
"Lumpia With A Vengeance"
A whole movie involving a Lumpia and two Bay Area Natives? That's right. Director, Patricio Ginelsa and Actress April Labson give the deets on the movie minutes before it premieres today!
tinybeans.com
It’s Family Fall Festival Time in the Bay Area
Family-friendly fall festivals and fairs in the Bay Area that are a perfect family outing. Fall is officially here and with our perfect mid-70s weather, that also means it’s also family fall festival season! So grab the kids, put on your seasonal scarf, and head to one of these events in the Bay Area. Not to be confused with Halloween festivals in the Bay Area, pumpkin patches that deliver more than just pumpkins, or Bay Area corn mazes that are also a ton of fun, these Bay Area festivals and fall fairs are community fests and cultural events—picture autumn lights and on-the-vineyard harvest festivals that will delight, awe, inspire, and fill you with treats in a different kind of way. Find your next family-friendly fall festival and fair near San Francisco below and get ready to celebrate all the wonderful things that the fall season has to offer.
‘Everybody hated us’: Critical Mass, a famed bike event, turns SF into Amsterdam
"Early on, we got bashed really hard. Everybody hated us."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Escape To A Glowing Garden Paradise At Oakland’s Autumn Lights Festival
Oakland’s Autumn Lights Festival is back this year from October 13-15 at the Gardens at Lake Merritt! Take a trip across the Bay to a glimmering oasis of light installations distributed throughout these lovely lakeside gardens, which have been a beloved feature of the city for over 50 years. The festival is a major fundraiser for the Gardens that helps to keep them thriving all year round so that the public may continue to enjoy them for free. Over 100 artists will create exciting and innovative light art pieces for three glorious nights at the Gardens. Many of this year’s installations are brand-new, with exciting cutting-edge displays around every corner. The festival also includes an art festival each night where pieces will be available for purchase. The participating artists at the event donated their time in order to create these light installations, so be sure to show your appreciation by purchasing their art. General admission to the Autumn Lights Festival is $20 for adults and $7 for children ages 6-17. You can purchase tickets for the earlier shift from 6-8:30pm or the later shift from 8:30-11pm.
beniciamagazine.com
Hidden Benicia: Zodiac
Most everyone loves a good scary story, and this may be the scariest Benicia story of all. It is so scary because it is true. Imagine you are living here in 1968, a few days before Christmas. Sparkling red and green lights adorn houses all around town. You’re in a joyous mood, filled with the holiday spirit.
Petaluma Tattoo shop highlights suicide awareness, prevention at event for Buckelew Programs
Tattoos and suicide prevention were front and center at a Petaluma event that brought artists from the Bay Area and LA together. Here's how suicide has touched so many of their lives and how they're helping.
Grammy-winning band drops out of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass as Hurricane Ian cancels flight to SF
The Grammy-winning band's flight was "sidelined by Hurricane Ian."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here’s how a SF man tracked down his stolen items
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The smash-and-grab of a car or a garage break-in doesn’t shock anyone in the Bay Area. But it might surprise you to hear about someone who was able to track down the thieves themselves. That was the case for a man in the Marina District who had a briefcase with thousands […]
Fundraiser aims to help Richmond family who ‘lost everything’ in fire
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched for a Richmond family of six who lost everything in a house fire Wed., Sept. 28. The house fire, which was a rental on the 200 block of 4th St. in Richmond’s Iron Triangle neighborhood, left Maru and Javier Magdaleno and their four children homeless, according to the GoFundMe page.
Suspect arrested for slashing hundreds of car tires in Alameda
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Hundreds of car tires were slashed in Alameda Friday night. Police say a suspect is in custody, but that does not help the victims left to cover the costly repairs. A rude awakening for Bahta Tesfu and up to 200 other people in Alameda on Saturday. “This is crazy,” Tesfu said. […]
everythingsouthcity.com
Scam Alert: That’s not your mom texting!
South San Francisco, Ca September 30, 2022 Submitted by International Association of Better Business Bureaus. Scammers have long used social media to impersonate people you know and trust, but recently they’ve been using a new tactic: text messages with a spoofed caller ID. This scam can be hard to spot at first glance, so watch out for the warning signs.
montanarightnow.com
California care home sued over resident's poisoning death
SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — The family of a woman who died after she was accidentally served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice at a San Francisco Bay Area care home has sued the facility. The suit filed Thursday concerns the death of 93-year-old Trudy Maxwell. She was one of three people hospitalized after accidentally being served dishwashing liquid instead of drinking juice on Aug. 28 at Atria Park Senior Living Facility in San Mateo. The lawsuit contends the liquid was more toxic than Drano and destroyed her digestive tract. It alleges wrongful death, negligence and elder abuse and neglect. Another resident, 93-year-old Peter Schroder, also died and his family also has sued. Atria says it's working with authorities to review the incident.
Mendocino Magic is a hidden stargazing campout mere hours from San Francisco
A hidden campsite with a calendar of peculiar events just three hours away.
VIDEO: Collision at Oakland sideshow causes multiple injuries
Police are investigating a collision at a sideshow that injured multiple people Saturday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department.
richmondconfidential.org
Rydin Road RV camp cleared; residents say they felt forced to leave their homes
By Saturday, the last 28 people living in vehicles on Rydin Road were relocated by Richmond’s Public Works and Police departments. Non-functioning vehicles and the remaining recreational vehicles were moved to Safe Organized Spaces, under Interstate 580. Residents are temporarily being housed in motels in the surrounding area including in Pinole, Pittsburg, and Brookside Shelter in Richmond. Former Rydin Road residents can work on their vehicles from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at SOS.
Comments / 0