Florida State

Multiple deaths reported after Hurricane Ian slams into Florida

By Meredith Deliso and Mary Kekatos, ABC News
 5 days ago
NEW YORK — At least 21 people in Florida may have died due to Hurricane Ian, officials said during a press conference Friday morning.

The Category 4 storm slammed into Florida's southwest coast Wednesday afternoon, causing catastrophic damage, fierce winds and dangerous, record-breaking storm surges.

Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, told reporters one death in Polk County, in the central part of the state, has been directly linked to Ian.

Guthrie said there have also been 12 fatalities recorded Charlotte County and eight fatalities in Collier County, but they have not been confirmed to be as a result of the hurricane.

He added there have been deaths in Lee County, which encompasses hard-hit Fort Myers and Sanibel Island, but officials are still counting.

Separately, local officials have confirmed two deaths in the city of Sanibel, two in Sarasota County and one in Volusia County.

In Volusia County, the Sheriff's Office said Thursday the fatality was a 72-year-old man in Deltona who died after attempting to drain his pool during the storm.

The man, who was not publicly identified, "disappeared" after heading outside, the sheriff's office said. Deputies found him unresponsive in a canal behind the home and he was pronounced dead at a local hospital, the sheriff's office said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will ultimately release figures on the estimated death toll due to the storm.

Emergency response was largely halted Wednesday as the storm slammed Florida with high winds and heavy rain. Search and rescue efforts were underway throughout the state Thursday.

Florida Rep. Kathy Castor, who represents the Tampa Bay area, called the situation a "major catastrophe."

"I'm afraid we're going to be dealing with a larger loss of life than we anticipated," she said on "ABC News Live" Thursday.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott told ABC News' Good Morning America Thursday morning there were "thousands of rescue efforts going on right now."

"We've got great sheriff's departments, police departments, fire departments, state rescue teams. They're working hard. But there's a lot of people that need help right now," he said.

He expressed concern for the state's many low-lying areas.

"The water kills and I'm just -- I'm scared to death of, you know, what's happened here and I hope everybody stays safe," he said.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, whose county is home to hard-hit Fort Myers and the barrier island Sanibel, told Good Morning America Thursday that they had thousands of 911 calls that they were currently answering.

"We still cannot access many of the people that are in need," Marceno said. "It's a real, real rough road ahead."

Marceno said there are fatalities, including drownings, but that he does not know the exact number of people dead.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

