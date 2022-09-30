Read full article on original website
Porch Sale
Saturday October 1 ONLY 9am to 2 pm 109 Schuyler St., Boonville. Boys clothes 12 months to 2T Toys and stuffed animals. Odds and ends. Flack Broadcasting is home of the Moose and the Blizzard. The Moose is the North Country's own local country music radio station, and The Blizzard delivers the greatest classic rock of the 70's 80's and 90's.
Remsen Youth Facing Stolen Property and Weapons Charges
TOWN OF REMSEN-A 17 year old Remsen teen was arrested on guns and weapons charges Friday following an investigation into an incident that reportedly occurred in the City of Utica on September 12. New York State Police from the Remsen Barracks charged the teen, whose name was not released, with one count each of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 5th Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree-Firearm/Weapon: both Class A misdemeanors. The youth was released with appearance tickets and will answer the charges in the City of Utica Court.
