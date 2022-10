NEW YORK -- As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, one author is set to be honored with the "Best of Brooklyn" award at the 17th annual Brooklyn Book Festival.It's New York's largest free literary festival, and this year more than 400 authors and 200 publishers from over 20 countries will be participating in dozens of discussions about contemporary literature."It's like a feast and you won't be able to eat everything, but you want to make sure that you know what the ones that you really want are," said Carolyn Greer, the co-founder of the festival.The book fest began...

