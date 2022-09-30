More than 3,000 people took part in the 24th annual UMass Cancer Walk and Run presented by Harr Toyota at Polar Park on Sunday, Oct. 2. Runners and walkers, many wearing capes in honor of this year’s superhero theme, raised more than $700,000 for adult and pediatric cancer research and clinical trials at UMass Chan Medical School.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO