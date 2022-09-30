ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

umassmed.edu

UMass Chan Latino Medical Student Association diversifies student body

The Latino Medical Student Association chapter at UMass Chan Medical School is diversifying the student body with groups historically underrepresented in medicine through advocacy, peer support and mentoring initiatives. “I would say that our biggest focus as an organization is to recruit and to retain by making people comfortable, happy,...
Mary Munson elected fellow of the American Society for Cell Biology

Mary Munson, PhD, professor of biochemistry & molecular biotechnology and vice chair of diversity for the department, is one of 22 scientists named a fellow by the American Society for Cell Biology for 2022. Election as a fellow is an honor bestowed upon society members by their peers. Fellows are...
Superheroes descend on Polar Park for 24th annual UMass Cancer Walk and Run

More than 3,000 people took part in the 24th annual UMass Cancer Walk and Run presented by Harr Toyota at Polar Park on Sunday, Oct. 2. Runners and walkers, many wearing capes in honor of this year’s superhero theme, raised more than $700,000 for adult and pediatric cancer research and clinical trials at UMass Chan Medical School.
