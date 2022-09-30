Read full article on original website
Related
umassmed.edu
UMass Chan Latino Medical Student Association diversifies student body
The Latino Medical Student Association chapter at UMass Chan Medical School is diversifying the student body with groups historically underrepresented in medicine through advocacy, peer support and mentoring initiatives. “I would say that our biggest focus as an organization is to recruit and to retain by making people comfortable, happy,...
umassmed.edu
Mary Munson elected fellow of the American Society for Cell Biology
Mary Munson, PhD, professor of biochemistry & molecular biotechnology and vice chair of diversity for the department, is one of 22 scientists named a fellow by the American Society for Cell Biology for 2022. Election as a fellow is an honor bestowed upon society members by their peers. Fellows are...
umassmed.edu
Prestigious NIH Kirschstein Award to fund MD/PhD student’s research into impact of structural racism on health
Zach Dyer, MPH, an MD/PhD student at UMass Chan Medical School, has received a Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award Individual Predoctoral Fellowship from the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities to support the structural racism effect index he built for his thesis research. The index, with...
umassmed.edu
Superheroes descend on Polar Park for 24th annual UMass Cancer Walk and Run
More than 3,000 people took part in the 24th annual UMass Cancer Walk and Run presented by Harr Toyota at Polar Park on Sunday, Oct. 2. Runners and walkers, many wearing capes in honor of this year’s superhero theme, raised more than $700,000 for adult and pediatric cancer research and clinical trials at UMass Chan Medical School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
umassmed.edu
Library Service desk will be closed on Indigenous Peoples' Day
The Library will be closed on Monday, October 10 to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day. Eligible UMass Chan/ UMMHC badge access only to enter the library (24/7). At this time, the library is closed to members of the public.
Comments / 0