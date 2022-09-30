CoreLogic: Estimated Losses from Hurricane Ian Wind, Storm Surge are Between $28 Billion and $47 Billion in Costliest Florida Storm Since Hurricane Andrew

Read full article on original website
Trulieve Launches Khalifa Kush In Florida With Wiz Khalifa, Will Donate To Hurricane Ian Victims
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF announced the official launch of Khalifa Kush premium medical cannabis products in select Florida retail locations this Saturday, October 8. "This is an exclusive partnership with multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY, and Golden Globe-nominated Wiz Khalifa in Florida," reads a press release. To celebrate the launch, Wiz...
Bill Gates Called Out By Farmer For Secretly Buying Up US Farmland: 'I Don't Want Him To Control A Single Acre'
This article was originally published on Aug. 6, 2022. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is well known for his philanthropy and his crusade against climate change. The billionaire recently came under severe criticism from a fourth-generation farmer in South Georgia for his farmland ownership in the U.S. Will Harris, who owns...
Here Are The 10 Wealthiest Cities In The World, 5 Of Them Are In The US
New York City is home to more than 345,600 millionaires and is considered the wealthiest city in the world. That’s what a new report claims. The San Francisco Bay Area, the second-richest city in the U.S., holds the third spot among the world’s wealthiest cities. According to the...
