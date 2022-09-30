Read full article on original website
Fall Arrives This Week, Are You Ready for a Shortage of Some Foods?
The official fall season arrives this Thursday at 9:04 p.m. when the autumn equinox arrives in the Northeast. Some experts say people should be preparing for some specific food shortages this fall and winter. The World Health Organization has warned people around the world, including the United States, that people...
Rubio vows to oppose potential Hurricane Ian aid package if lawmakers 'load it up with stuff that's unrelated to the storm'
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said Sunday that he will vote against any potential congressional disaster aid for victims of Hurricane Ian if lawmakers "load it up with stuff that's unrelated to the storm."
Farmers finding a range of yields as harvest begins
When Ashley Swartz climbed on to her combine harvester to start cutting her dry land corn, she was expecting the worst. "I was wondering if we would even get 100-bushel corn," Swartz said. So as the yield gauge read 120 to 130 bushels per acre, the Morse Bluff farmer was...
Look Out! Experts Expect a Pest-Packed Winter Due to Looming Bitter Cold Temps
FAIRFAX, VA (LOOTPRESS) – The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) today released its bi-annual Bug Barometer® forecast, a seasonal projection of the pest pressure and activity Americans can expect to see in their respective regions of the country based on weather patterns, long-term forecasts and pest biological behaviors. According to the group’s entomology team, a mild, dry summer season could cause increased pest activity throughout much of the U.S. as forecasts show looming predictions for below-average temperatures and increased snow this winter.
Scouting Corn for Caterpillar Damage in the Fall
Now is the time to scout corn for caterpillar damage and plan for next year’s management. In Pennsylvania, you can usually find evidence of four caterpillar species in corn ears: corn earworm, European corn borer, fall armyworm, and western bean cutworm. John Tooker, Penn State Extension entomology specialist, explains...
Many Florida schools plan to reopen, but those in hard hit areas remain closed
The big story: Hurricane Ian might be past, but its wreckage continues to affect several communities in its path. Schools in the hardest hit areas of Lee and Collier counties continue to assess the damage. Lee had no immediate plan to reopen, the Fort Myers News-Press reports, while Collier prepared to begin classes Thursday, the Naples Daily News reports. Schools in Manatee County expected to restart classes Tuesday, while Sarasota County schools planned to remain closed until further notice, the Herald-Tribune reports. Schools also are closed indefinitely in Charlotte County, the Charlotte Sun reports.
The Hill’s Morning Report — The Supreme Court will tackle these issues in new term
The Supreme Court begins a new term today and court watchers suggest we should fasten our seat belts. The six Republican-appointed justices are expected this term to pick up where they left off amid high-stakes deliberations over challenges to voting rights, religious freedom, LGBTQ rights, affirmative action at universities and gerrymandered congressional districts, reports The Hill John Kruzel.
Bio Farma secures multi-year Purchase Contract from UNICEF for its novel Oral Polio Vaccine type 2 (nOPV2)
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BANDUNG, INDONESIA, Oct 2, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - - PT Bio Farma (Persero), the holding company for pharmaceutical state-owned enterprises (SOEs), will export its novel Oral Polio Vaccine type 2 (nOPV2) having secured a purchase contract with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) for 2022 & 23. Under the contract, Bio Farma will export its oral polio vaccines based on purchase requests from UNICEF via multilateral contract agreement for the years 2022 & 23.
Farmers face new reality in beef supply chain
Cattle prices have been moving higher, but not to the same extent as beef prices. For the first eight months of this year, fed-steer prices are 18.9% above the 2018-19 average for January-August. Feeder steer prices are up 13.2%. While these are solid increases, they fail to match the rise in Choice boxed beef prices (+22.1%) and Choice retail beef prices (+27.4%) over the same period.
The 13 States That Grow the Most Pumpkins
With Labor Day behind us and the kids back in school, Halloween is coming up fast. People have begun decorating their homes with ghosts, goblins, tombstones, spider webs, witches, skeletons, and assorted ghouls. (See the most popular Halloween costumer in your state.) Of course, no Halloween season is complete without pumpkins. We carve them up […]
Virus Kills 100,000 Cattle in India, Threatens Livelihoods
NEW DELHI (AP) — A viral disease has killed nearly 100,000 cows and buffaloes in India and sickened over 2 million more. The outbreak has triggered devastating income losses for cattle farmers since the disease not only results in deaths but can also lead to decreased milk production, emaciated animals, and birth issues.
Plant Lovers' Almanac: Wicked plants of the West
On a recent westward road trip my wife and I met many interesting plants: from different types of mistletoes to millet fields, from sunflowers to skunkbush (a Colorado version of sumac). There was music in Nashville, Tennessee, Native American kivas near Santa Fe, New Mexico, the glorious collapsed volcanic caldera in the Valle Grande caldera near the Jemez Mountains of New Mexico. And the canyon trails and dwarfed gambel oaks and yellowing Utah serviceberry foliage at Mesa Verde National Park, followed by sweeping movie-reminiscent views in Arizona’s Monument Valley, and flowers upon flowers. But first, let's take a look at one of my favorite Ohio trees.
Biodegradable Plastic Mulch: A Climate Smart Agricultural Practice
During the growing and harvest seasons, vegetable producers often begin their day before sunrise and finish as the last light is seeping into the horizon. These long days are normal but varied. Challenges such as pests, disease, climate change, and weather make each day and each growing season unique and unpredictable.
Rep. Peters Bill Targets Smugglers Using Toxic, Banned Pesticides for Illegal Pot Farming
Toxic, carcinogenic chemicals have been moving across our border with Mexico for several years. The cause for the smuggling is the profit motive for cartels and other criminal elements. The cost to the environment is not a consideration. The problem was revealed in a series of stories published in Times...
A new purple tomato will hit produce departments in 2023
Depending on your tastes, your favorite variety of tomato probably ranges from a red Beefsteak to a green Zebra to even a yellow Grape. One thing's for sure: your go-to type of tomato probably isn't purple. But thanks to a recent announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, that could...
