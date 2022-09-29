ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Eliza Fletcher’s cause of death revealed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A newly released autopsy describes how Memphis mother and teacher Eliza Fletcher was killed. According to the autopsy report, the 34-year-old Fletcher died of a gunshot wound and blunt force injuries to the head. She was shot in the back of the head from an intermediate...
